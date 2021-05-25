Realogy : BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS® REAL ESTATE ENTERS ‘THE LAST FRONTIER' WITH AFFILIATION OF ALASKA DREAM MAKERS

Family- led Wasilla firm poised for growth

MADISON, N.J. (May 25, 2021) - Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC announced today that Alaska Dream Makers based in Wasilla, Alaska, has affiliated with the BHGRE® brand to become Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Dream Makers, marking the brand's entry into the iconic 49th state.

The boutique firm is led by husband-and-wife team Larry and Jacque Ficek, who founded the brokerage in 2008. The company serves a wide range of communities throughout Wasilla, Palmer, Meadow Lakes, Big Lake, Houston, Sutton, Talkeetna, Matanuska Susitna Valley, known locally as Mat-Su Borough, Eagle River and Anchorage. Last year the firm's affiliated agents were responsible for more than $24 million in sales volume.

With an eye on growth, the Ficeks will leverage their affiliation with the BHGRE® brand to tap top talent in the market and support enhanced productivity for their existing affiliated agents. The company is also looking to increase market share in and around Anchorage and expand the company's service further south into Kenai.

Wasilla serves as the headquarters of the famous Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Located about 45 miles from Anchorage, Wasilla, Palmer and neighboring areas provide homeowners with more space at a lower price point than in the city. Residents take full advantage of the natural offerings, which provide ample opportunity for hiking, hunting and fishing.

Referrals and repeat business have fueled the firm's success over the years. The Ficeks intend to leverage the unique Better Homes and Gardens® lifestyle content to stay top of mind, helping their agents connect with clients and be relevant 365 days a year.

The Ficeks look forward to benefiting from the BHGRE ® brand's award-winning training resources available through Be Better University ® . These professional development opportunities will help drive agent success and attract new recruits.

Homes in and around Wasilla and Palmer offer more land at a lower cost than Anchorage, where the median home list price is approximately $400,000. According to Neil Fried, State of Alaskan Economist, the median home list price in the Mat-Su area is approximately $318,000.

Approximately half of the area's residents were born outside of the state; people come from all over the country to call Alaska home.

Wasilla and Palmer are both less than an hour away from Anchorage, where 35 percent of Wasilla residents commute for work. Other local economic drivers include tourism and agriculture.

'Larry and Jacque built an impressive business by combining Larry's love of technology and Jacque's affinity for marketing. By taking an important step to move their business to the next level, they will benefit from a powerful platform of brand tools, technology and marketing support to help attract new clients and add to their agent roster. We are so excited to be partnering with them and are thrilled to bring the Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate brand to Alaska.'

- Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

'We've built our business by making sure each client has a remarkable experience, one that inspires them to refer us to their friends and family. Associating with a brand that conveys the same warmth and connection of family and home will set us apart from our competitors in a way that complements and amplifies our commitment to service. In addition, the BHGRE® brand's professional development platform will greatly enhance our value proposition for agents and will support retention and recruiting to help grow our business.'

- Larry Ficek, Broker/Co-Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Dream Makers

'The abundance of natural beauty in Alaska - from the Northern Lights to glaciers and wildlife - provides a backdrop for an unrivaled lifestyle. You do not just live in Alaska, you fall in love with it! The sophistication of the BHGRE lifestyle marketing materials will play an important role in positioning ourselves with potential clients and keeping our brokerage top of mind long after the purchase or sale. Our philosophy is that it's everyone's dream to own a home, whether it is a log cabin nestled in the trees with a salmon fishing creek nearby or a more modern and contemporary home with convenient access to all the necessities. Whatever the need and desire, we have the passion, expertise and abundance of local knowledge to make it happen for them.'

- Jacque Ficek, Broker/Co-Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Dream Makers

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes more than 12,500 independent sales associates and approximately 390 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and New Zealand.

Better Homes & Gardens® is a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and used with permission. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.