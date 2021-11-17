Wedding or Homeownership? Unmarried Americans Would Prefer to Invest in a Home, According to Coldwell Banker Survey

MADISON, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans pressed pause on many milestones in 2020, but in 2021 they reignited plans to buy and sell homes. The real estate market is strong according to the National Association of Realtors® and homeownership is top of mind for Americans. In fact, 82% of unmarried Americans would rather invest in a home than pay for a big expensive wedding, according to the latest survey from Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) company.

Conducted online by The Harris Poll among over 2,000 U.S. adults, the survey reveals what's on home buyers' and sellers' minds as we close out a strong year for real estate in a market marked by tight inventory. A sellers' market still prevails and competition remains strong across many cities, especially as younger Americans enter the real estate market and various demographics set their sights on homeownership.

Who's Got Real Estate on their Mind?

Gen Z & Millennials are moving on up: Younger Americans surveyed (age 18-44) are more likely to say owning a home is an important financial goal for them (45%) compared to those 55+ (30%).

47% of Respondents who are renters say "owning a home" is an important financial goal for them. Hispanic homeownership desire is high: 42% of Americans surveyed who self-identified as Hispanic say "owning a home" is an important financial goal, and among Hispanics this is higher than any other financial goal.

As many Americans experienced life in 2020 without big vacations or weddings, Coldwell Banker Real Estate set out to discover what goals Americans would prioritize. Overall, Americans are still thinking of homeownership, indicating that they would rather allocate money to achieving those dreams than investing in other personal milestones such as big weddings, vacations or even paying off their student debt.

What Would They Be Willing to Trade for a Home?

Home is the new engagement ring: 82% of unmarried Americans surveyed, including 85% of females who aren't married, would rather invest in a home than pay for a big expensive wedding.

Over three quarters of Respondents (77%) would rather invest in a home than spend money on an expensive vacation. Save student debt for later: College graduates are more likely to select "owning a home" (41%) as an important financial goal than "paying off student debt" (17%).

Amid this tight housing market – and with so many Americans invested in finding the perfect home to fit their lifestyle – Coldwell Banker affiliated agents serve as trusted advisors, guiding people home since 1906.

"The 2021 housing market has been marked by low inventory and competition as Americans continue to keep homeownership top of mind. Our latest survey suggests that, with generations of all ages and backgrounds prioritizing homeownership over other financial goals, this sellers' market may continue into 2022. Our network of approximately 100,000 agents is ready to help home sellers take the next step."

- M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

"Coldwell Banker's survey found that homeownership is a primary financial goal for 47 percent of Americans surveyed who identify as Hispanic. The U.S. Hispanic population reached more than 62 million in 2020, growing significantly in the past decade, according to the Pew Research Center. The affiliated agents at Coldwell Banker recognize this incredible potential for increasing homeownership, and they're equipped to help this population looking for a home navigate the complexities of a tight housing market."

- Ricardo Rodriguez, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Ambassador, Boston, Mass.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Coldwell Banker from October 21 - 25, 2021 among 2,027 adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact dgorecki@gscommunications.com.

