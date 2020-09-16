MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > Realord Group Holdings Limited 1196 BMG7403L1046 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (1196) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/15 4.3 HKD 0.00% 10:10a REALORD : Interim Report 2020 PU 07/22 REALORD : Major transaction in relation to pre-conditional voluntary cash offer by realord asia pacific securities on behalf of realord group holdings limited to acquire all of the issued shares of the sincere company, limited PU 2019 REALORD : Second clarification announcement PU Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials Summary All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Realord : Interim Report 2020 0 09/16/2020 | 05:10am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) Stock Code: 1196 2020 Interim Report CONTENTS Page Corporate Information 2 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss 3 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 4 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 5 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 7 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity 8 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 9 Management Discussion and Analysis 32 Dividends 40 Directors' and Chief Executives' Interests and Short Positions in the Shares, Underlying Shares or Debentures of the Company or any Associated Corporations 41 Interests of Substantial Shareholders in Shares and Underlying Shares of the Company 42 Corporate Governance 45 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED CORPORATE INFORMATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS Executive Directors Lin Xiaohui (Chairman) Su Jiaohua (Chief Executive Officer) Lin Xiaodong Independent Non-executive Directors Yu Leung Fai Fang Jixin Li Jue COMPANY SECRETARY Chan Chu Kin LEGAL ADVISER Michael Li & Co. INDEPENDENT AUDITORS Grant Thornton Hong Kong Limited Level 12, 28 Hennessy Road Wanchai Hong Kong PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE MUFG Fund Services (Bermuda) Limited 4th floor North Cedar House 41 Cedar Avenue Hamilton HM12 Bermuda HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE Tricor Tengis Limited Level 54, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong HEAD OFFICE AND PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS Suites 2403-2410 24/F, Jardine House 1 Connaught Place Central, Hong Kong REGISTERED OFFICE Clarendon House 2 Church Street Hamilton HM11 Bermuda PRINCIPAL BANKERS Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited Chong Hing Bank Limited United Overseas Bank Limited Hong Kong Branch China Merchants Bank Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank AUDIT COMMITTEE Yu Leung Fai (Chairman) Fang Jixin Li Jue REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Li Jue (Chairman) Lin Xiaohui Yu Leung Fai NOMINATION COMMITTEE Lin Xiaohui (Chairman) Yu Leung Fai Fang Jixin STOCK CODE 1196 COMPANY WEBSITE http://www.realord.com.hk 02 Interim Report 2020 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS for the six months ended 30 June 2020 For the six months ended 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 (Restated and (Unaudited) unaudited) Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue Goods and services 293,035 392,967 Rental income 5,195 5,698 Interest 7,882 4,736 Total revenue 4 306,112 403,401 Cost of sales (219,508) (302,317) Gross profit 86,604 101,084 Other income 6A 16,357 13,211 Other gains and losses 6B 493,594 771,766 (Impairment losses)/Reversal of impairment losses, net (3,971) 2,947 Selling and distribution expenses (6,552) (3,980) Administrative expenses (113,443) (81,007) Share of result of an associate - (1,222) Finance costs 7 (308,392) (280,354) Profit before income tax 164,197 522,445 Income tax expense 8 (116,206) (195,765) Profit for the period 9 47,991 326,680 Attributable to: Owners of the Company 45,940 314,107 Non-controlling interests 2,051 12,573 47,991 326,680 Earnings per share - Basic (HK cents) 11 3.194 21.874 - Diluted (HK cents) 11 3.193 21.854 Interim Report 2020 03 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME for the six months ended 30 June 2020 For the six months ended 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 (Restated and (Unaudited) unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Profit for the period 47,991 326,680 Other comprehensive expense Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Gain on property revaluation 928 - Income tax relating to gain on property revaluation (232) - Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations: - Subsidiaries (91,285) (24,051) - An associate - 135 Other comprehensive expense for the period, net of income tax (90,589) (23,916) Total comprehensive (expense)/income for the period (42,598) 302,764 Attributable to: Owners of the Company (45,035) 289,570 Non-controlling interests 2,437 13,194 (42,598) 302,764 04 Interim Report 2020 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION as at 30 June 2020 As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Non-current assets 458,348 Property, plant and equipment 488,433 Prepaid lease payments 4,678 4,842 Investment properties 12 9,153,065 8,863,251 Goodwill 87,390 87,390 Other intangible assets 44,790 46,184 Prepayments, deposits and other 14,784 receivables 14,562 9,763,055 9,504,662 Current assets 129,001 Inventories 67,062 Trade receivables 13 479,071 321,088 Receivables arising from securities broking 13 130,446 89,481 Prepayments, deposits and other 376,875 receivables 368,781 Proposed development projects 1,630,243 1,622,738 Tax recoverable 3,576 3,661 Financial assets at fair value through profit 16,950 or loss ("FVTPL") 14 14,130 Cash held on behalf of clients 125,632 6,292 Bank balances and cash 1,618,575 585,052 4,510,369 3,078,285 Current liabilities 51,904 Trade payables 15 55,360 Payables arising from securities broking 15 128,639 16,853 Contract liabilities 14,920 5,141 Other payables and accruals 107,063 100,601 Bank borrowings and overdrafts 16 723,321 524,923 Amounts due to related parties 17 86,300 69,496 Lease liabilities 33,257 29,794 Tax payable 6,747 17,696 1,152,151 819,864 Net current assets 3,358,218 2,258,421 Total assets less current liabilities 13,121,273 11,763,083 Interim Report 2020 05 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued) as at 30 June 2020 As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Equity Share capital 18 143,821 143,821 Reserves 2,154,706 2,201,274 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 2,298,527 2,345,095 Non-controlling interests 888,165 874,195 3,186,692 3,219,290 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 448,124 339,709 Other payables and accruals 43,502 42,353 Loans from ultimate holding company 19 686,456 687,688 Bank borrowings and overdrafts 16 8,738,546 7,444,069 Lease liabilities 17,953 29,974 9,934,581 8,543,793 13,121,273 11,763,083 06 Interim Report 2020 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS for the six months ended 30 June 2020 For the six months ended 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 (Restated and (Unaudited) unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Net cash (used in)/from operating activities (230,785) 139,384 Investing activities Net cash outflow on acquisition of assets through acquisition of subsidiaries - (501,658) Net cash outflow on acquisition of a subsidiary - (34,384) Other investing cash flows 8,327 (99,254) Net cash from/(used in) investing activities 8,327 (635,296) Financing activities New bank borrowings raised 1,644,390 3,112,589 Repayment of bank and other borrowings (26,858) (285,420) Repayment of promissory notes - (2,006,364) Loans from ultimate holding company, net (16,057) (1,360) Other financing cash flows (270,884) (226,200) Net cash from financing activities 1,330,591 593,245 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,108,133 97,333 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 565,052 876,544 Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates (74,610) (6,907) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 1,598,575 966,970 Represented by: Bank balances and cash 1,618,575 986,970 Bank overdrafts (20,000) (20,000) 1,598,575 966,970 Interim Report 2020 07 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY for the six months ended 30 June 2020 Attributable to owners of the Company Non- Shares Share Asset Exchange Share Share to be options Statutory Capital revaluation translation Retained controlling Total capital premium issued reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve profits Total interests equity HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 As at 1 January 2019 (Audited) 143,571 1,907,379 11,498 15,054 2,949 586,594 30,650 (446,702) 627,455 2,878,448 53,978 2,932,426 Profit for the period - - - - - - - - 314,107 314,107 12,573 326,680 Other comprehensive expense for the period: Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations - Subsidiaries - - - - - - - (24,672) - (24,672) 621 (24,051) - An associate - - - - - - - 135 - 135 - 135 Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - - - - (24,537) 314,107 289,570 13,194 302,764 Acquisition of a subsidiary - - - - - - - - - - 19,971 19,971 Acquisition of assets through acquisition of a subsidiary - - - - - - - (78) 78 - 774,437 774,437 Issue of shares 250 11,248 (11,498) - - - - - - - - - Capital contributions from non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - - - 2,589 2,589 Transactions with owners 250 11,248 (11,498) - - - - (78) 78 - 796,997 796,997 As at 30 June 2019 (Restated and unaudited) 143,821 1,918,627 - 15,054 2,949 586,594 30,650 (471,317) 941,640 3,168,018 864,169 4,032,187 As at 1 January 2020 (Audited) 143,821 1,918,627 - 15,054 2,949 586,594 30,978 (565,982) 213,054 2,345,095 874,195 3,219,290 Profit for the period - - - - - - - - 45,940 45,940 2,051 47,991 Other comprehensive expense for the period: - - - - - - 560 - - 560 368 928 Gain on property revaluation Income tax relating to gain on property - - - - - - (140) - - (140) (92) (232) revaluation Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations - - - - - - - (91,395) - (91,395) 110 (91,285) - Subsidiaries Total comprehensive expense for - - - - - - 420 (91,395) 45,940 (45,035) 2,437 (42,598) the period Capital contributions from - - - - - - - - (1,533) (1,533) 11,533 10,000 non-controlling interests As at 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) 143,821 1,918,627 - 15,054 2,949 586,594 31,398 (657,377) 257,461 2,298,527 888,165 3,186,692 08 Interim Report 2020 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS for the six months ended 30 June 2020 BASIS OF PREPARATION

The condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") as well as with the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in Hong Kong dollar ("HK$"), which is also the functional currency of the Company.

The condensed consolidated financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in the annual consolidated financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. The accounting policies and critical accounting judgments and estimates used in the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements are consistent with those applied in the annual consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019, except for the application of the new and amendments to Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") as disclosed in note 2.

The condensed consolidated financial statements have not been audited by the Company's auditors, but have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee. APPLICATION OF NEW AND AMENDMENTS TO HKFRSs

New and amendments to HKFRSs that are effective for the current period Amendments to HKFRS 3 Definition of Business Amendments to HKFRS 9, Interest Rate Benchmark Reform HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7 Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 Definition of Material The application of the new and amendments to HKFRSs had no material impact on how the results and financial position for the current and prior periods have been prepared and presented. Interim Report 2020 09 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 2. APPLICATION OF NEW AND AMENDMENTS TO HKFRSs (Continued) New and amendments to HKFRSs in issue but not yet effective At the date of authorisation of these condensed consolidated financial statements, certain new and amendments to HKFRSs have been published but are not yet effective, and have not been applied early by the Group. HKFRS 17 Insurance Contracts2 Amendments to HKFRS 3 Reference to the Conceptual Framework5 Amendments to HKFRS 10 Sale or Contribution of Assets between an Investor and and HKAS 28 its Associate or Joint Venture4 Amendments to HKFRS 16 Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions1 Amendments to HKAS 1 Classification of Liabilities as Current or Non-current6 Amendments to HKAS 16 Property, Plant and Equipment - Proceeds before Intended Use3 Amendments to HKAS 37 Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a Contract3 Amendments to HKFRSs Annual Improvements to HKFRSs 2018-20203 1 2 3 4 5 6 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 June 2020 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2021 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2022 Effective date not yet determined Effective for business combinations for which the acquisition date is on or after the beginning of the first annual period beginning on or after 1 January 2022 Effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2023 The directors of the Company anticipate that all of the pronouncements will be applied in the Group's accounting policy for the first period beginning on or after the effective date of the pronouncement. The application of the new and amendments to HKFRSs is not expected to have a material impact on the Group's condensed consolidated financial statements. 3. PRIOR PERIOD ADJUSTMENTS In preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group identified certain material misstatements and made necessary corrections in the presentation and disclosures of certain comparative information in the previously issued condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Previously Issued 1H2019 Financial Statements"). Further information on the corrections are set out below: Accounting treatment for early redemption of the promissory notes

During the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Company exercised the option to early redeem the promissory notes from Dr. Lin Xiaohui and Madam Su Jiaohua, the controlling shareholders of the Company, and had treated the loss on early redemption of the promissory notes amounting to HK$439,781,000 as a transaction with owners and recognised such amount to the "Capital reserve" in equity in the Previously Issued 1H2019 Financial Statements. However, such amount represented the difference of amount paid and the carrying amount of the promissory notes at the date of redemption arising from the accelerated effect of early redemption of financial liabilities measured at amortised costs and therefore such amount should be recognised in profit or loss in accordance with the relevant accounting standards. The comparative figures for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are therefore restated accordingly. 10 Interim Report 2020 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3. PRIOR PERIOD ADJUSTMENTS (Continued) Accounting treatment for acquisition of 深圳市友盛地產有限公司 (Shenzhen Yousheng Real Estate Co., Ltd. or "Shenzhen Yousheng")

Shenzhen Yousheng was an associate of the Group as at 31 December 2018 of which the Group held 49% equity interests. On 22 May 2019, the Group acquired an additional 2% equity interests in Shenzhen Yousheng (the "Acquisition"). As a result, the Group's interests in Shenzhen Yousheng increased from 49% to 51% and Shenzhen Yousheng became a subsidiary of the Group after the Acquisition.

During the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Company determined provisionally the Acquisition as a business combination in the Previously Issued 1H2019 Financial Statements. Upon reassessment during the preparation of consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019, the management concluded that the Acquisition did not constitute a business and should be accounted for as an acquisition of assets. The comparative figures for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are therefore restated accordingly. The Group has engaged an independent qualified professional valuer to carry out the valuation of the equity interests in Shenzhen Yousheng at the acquisition date. Based on the valuation report, the fair value of the previously held interests in Shenzhen Yousheng at the acquisition date was HK$774,437,000 and therefore resulting a gain on re-measurement of previously held interest in an associate of HK$709,402,000 recognised in profit or loss. The effects of prior period adjustments are as follows: Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss for the six months ended 30 June 2019 As previously reported Adjustments Restated (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Other gains and losses 502,145 269,621 771,766 Profit before income tax 252,824 269,621 522,445 Profit for the period 57,059 269,621 326,680 Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company 44,486 269,621 314,107 Earnings per share - Basic (HK cents) 3.098 18.776 21.874 - Diluted (HK cents) 3.095 18.759 21.854 Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the six months ended 30 June 2019 As previously reported Adjustments Restated (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Profit for the period 57,059 269,621 326,680 Total comprehensive income for the period 33,143 269,621 302,764 Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners of the Company 19,949 269,621 289,570 Interim Report 2020 11 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4. REVENUE The Group recognises revenue from the following major sources: Revenue from sale of motor vehicle parts is recognised at a point in time when the control of goods has been transferred to customers upon delivery; Revenue from dismantling and trading of scrap materials is recognised at a point in time when the control of the specific type of scrap materials, either dismantled or not, as requested by the customers, has been transferred to them upon delivery; Revenue from sale of other goods including hangtags, labels, shirt paper boards and plastic bags is recognised at a point in time when the customer obtains control of the distinct goods; Revenue from rendering of financial printing, digital printing and other related services is recognised over time using the output method because the customer simultaneously receives and consumes the benefits as the Group performs; Revenue from commission income from securities broking is recognised at a point in time upon execution of orders for purchase or sale of securities on behalf of clients; Revenue from rendering of corporate finance advisory, asset management and other related services is recognised over time using the output method because the customer simultaneously receives and consumes the benefits as the Group performs or the Group's performance does not create an asset with an alternative use to the Group and the Group has an enforceable right to payment for performance completed to date; and Revenue from interest income from money lending business and margin financing is recognised on a time proportion basis using the effective interest method. 12 Interim Report 2020 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4. REVENUE (Continued) Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers Motor Type of goods Commercial vehicle Financial Environmental and services printing Hangtag parts services Property protection Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 For the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) Sales of goods - Motor vehicle parts - - 55,915 - - - 55,915 - Scrap materials - - - - - 171,224 171,224 - Hangtags, labels, shirt paper boards and plastic bags - 144 - - - - 144 - 144 55,915 - - 171,224 227,283 Rendering of services - Printing services 37,720 - - - - - 37,720 - Financial services - - - 26,562 - - 26,562 - Commission income from securities broking - - - 1,470 - - 1,470 Revenue from contracts with customers 37,720 144 55,915 28,032 - 171,224 293,035 Revenue from gross rental income - - - - 5,195 - 5,195 Revenue from interest income from money lending business - - - 2,583 - - 2,583 Revenue from interest income from margin financing - - - 5,299 - - 5,299 Total 37,720 144 55,915 35,914 5,195 171,224 306,112 Timing of revenue recognition A point in time - 144 55,915 9,352 - 171,224 236,635 Over time 37,720 - - 26,562 - - 64,282 Revenue out of the scope of HKFRS 15 Rental income - - - - 5,195 - 5,195 Total 37,720 144 55,915 35,914 5,195 171,224 306,112 Interim Report 2020 13 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 4. REVENUE (Continued) Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers (Continued) Motor Type of goods Commercial vehicle Financial Environmental and services printing Hangtag parts services Property protection Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Unaudited) Sales of goods - Motor vehicle parts - - 50,710 - - - 50,710 - Scrap materials - - - - - 292,088 292,088 - Hangtags, labels, shirt paper boards and plastic bags - 238 - - - - 238 - 238 50,710 - - 292,088 343,036 Rendering of services - Printing services 40,664 - - 9,054 - - 49,718 - Commission income from securities broking - - - 213 - - 213 Revenue from contracts with customers 40,664 238 50,710 9,267 - 292,088 392,967 Revenue from gross rental income - - - - 5,698 - 5,698 Revenue from interest income from margin financing - - - 4,736 - - 4,736 Total 40,664 238 50,710 14,003 5,698 292,088 403,401 Timing of revenue recognition A point in time - 238 50,710 4,949 - 292,088 347,985 Over time 40,664 - - 9,054 - - 49,718 Revenue out of the scope of HKFRS 15 Rental income - - - - 5,698 - 5,698 Total 40,664 238 50,710 14,003 5,698 292,088 403,401 14 Interim Report 2020 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 5. SEGMENT INFORMATION Information reported to the executive directors of the Company, being the chief operating decision maker ("CODM"), for the purposes of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance focuses on types of goods or services delivered or provided. The Group is organised into business units based on their products and services and has six operating segments as follows: provision of financial printing, digital printing and other related services ("Commercial Printing Segment"); sales of hangtags, labels, shirt paper boards and plastic bags principally to manufacturers of consumer products ("Hangtag Segment"); distribution and sale of motor vehicle parts ("Motor Vehicle Parts Segment"); provision of corporate finance advisory, asset management, securities brokerage services, margin financing and money lending ("Financial Services Segment"); property investment and development and commercial operation ("Property Segment"); and environmental protection industry, mainly dismantling and trading of scrap materials ("Environmental Protection Segment"). Segment profit/loss represents the profit earned by/loss from each segment without allocation of bank interest income, certain other income, unrealised fair value loss on financial assets at FVTPL, realised gain/loss on disposal of financial assets at FVTPL, net foreign exchange gain, revaluation surplus/deficit on property, plant and equipment, loss on early redemption of promissory notes, corporate expenses and certain finance costs. This is the measurements reported to the CODM for the purposes of resource allocation and performance assessment. Segment assets exclude tax recoverable, bank balances and cash, financial assets at FVTPL and other unallocated head office and corporate assets as these assets are managed on a group basis. Segment liabilities exclude certain bank borrowings and overdrafts, tax payable, deferred tax liabilities, loans from ultimate holding company and other unallocated head office and corporate liabilities as these liabilities are managed on a group basis. Inter-segment sales are charged at prevailing market rates. Interim Report 2020 15 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 5. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) Segment revenues and results

The following is an analysis of the Group's revenue and results by operating and reportable segments: Motor Commercial vehicle Financial Environmental printing Hangtag parts services Property protection Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 For the six months ended 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) Segment revenue Sales to external customers 37,720 144 55,915 35,914 5,195 171,224 306,112 Inter-segment sales 607 - - - 1,260 - 1,867 38,327 144 55,915 35,914 6,455 171,224 307,979 Elimination of inter-segment sales (1,867) Revenue 306,112 Segment results (1,553) (96) 2,244 3,844 194,288 8,829 207,556 Bank interest income 11,209 Other income 3 Net foreign exchange gain 51,488 Revaluation deficit on property, plant and equipment (12,665) Realised gain on disposal of financial assets at FVTPL 1,494 Unrealised fair value loss on financial assets at FVTPL (1,256) Corporate expenses (32,009) Finance costs (61,623) Profit before income tax 164,197 16 Interim Report 2020 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 5. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) Segment revenues and results (Continued) Motor Commercial vehicle Financial Environmental printing Hangtag parts services Property protection Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (Restated and unaudited) Segment revenue Sales to external customers 40,664 238 50,710 14,003 5,698 292,088 403,401 Inter-segment sales 403 - - 6 - - 409 41,067 238 50,710 14,009 5,698 292,088 403,810 Elimination of inter-segment sales (409) Revenue 403,401 Segment results 705 (64) 5,425 1,330 1,014,037 42,918 1,064,351 Bank interest income 9,789 Other income 2,591 Net foreign exchange gain 33,531 Revaluation surplus on property, plant and equipment 927 Realised loss on disposal of financial assets at FVTPL (82,491) Loss on early redemption of promissory notes (439,781) Corporate expenses (27,633) Finance costs (38,839) Profit before income tax 522,445 Interim Report 2020 17 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 5. SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) Segment assets and liabilities Motor Commercial vehicle Financial Environmental printing Hangtag parts services Property protection Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 As at 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) Segment assets 36,912 209 117,845 535,560 11,301,609 472,467 12,464,602 Corporate and unallocated assets 1,808,822 Total assets 14,273,424 Segment liabilities 47,800 54 6,854 142,397 6,672,705 122,818 6,992,628 Corporate and unallocated liabilities 4,094,104 Total liabilities 11,086,732 As at 31 December 2019 (Audited) Segment assets 39,061 266 110,481 229,309 10,982,609 439,056 11,800,782 Corporate and unallocated assets 782,165 Total assets 12,582,947 Segment liabilities 41,946 42 9,430 32,221 4,876,898 107,287 5,067,824 Corporate and unallocated liabilities 4,295,833 Total liabilities 9,363,657 18 Interim Report 2020 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 6A. OTHER INCOME For the six months ended 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Bank interest income 11,209 9,789 Interest income on credit-impaired loan receivables 3,347 - Government grant (note) 940 - Others 861 3,422 16,357 13,211 Note: The government grant represented the Employment Support Scheme under the Anti-epidemic Fund granted from the HKSAR Government, which aims to provide time-limited financial support to the Group to retain employees who may otherwise be made redundant. 6B. OTHER GAINS AND LOSSES For the six months ended 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 (Restated and (Unaudited) unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Gain on fair value changes of investment properties, net 445,540 546,923 Revaluation (deficit)/surplus on property, plant and equipment (12,665) 927 Realised gain/(loss) on disposal of financial assets at FVTPL 1,494 (82,491) Unrealised fair value loss on financial assets at FVTPL (1,256) - Loss on early redemption of promissory notes - (439,781) Gain on re-measurement of previously held interests in an associate - 709,402 Net foreign exchange gain 60,481 36,786 493,594 771,766 Interim Report 2020 19 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 7. FINANCE COSTS For the six months ended 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Interest on bank borrowings and overdrafts 251,243 215,240 Interest on loans from ultimate holding company 55,336 23,861 Interest on promissory notes - 40,375 Finance charges on lease liabilities 664 878 Imputed interest on deferred consideration 1,149 - 308,392 280,354 8. INCOME TAX EXPENSE Hong Kong Profits Tax has been provided at the rate of 16.5% (six months ended 30 June 2019: 16.5%) on the estimated assessable profits arising in Hong Kong during the period. Under the Law of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") on Enterprise Income Tax (the "EIT Law") and Implementation Regulation of the EIT Law, the tax rate of the PRC subsidiaries is 25% (six months ended 30 June 2019: 25%) for the period. For the six months ended 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Current tax - Hong Kong 1,700 5,015 - The PRC - 1,797 - Japan 3 - Deferred tax 114,503 188,953 116,206 195,765 20 Interim Report 2020 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 9. PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD The Group's profit for the period is arrived at after charging: For the six months ended 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Depreciation - Owned assets 11,880 6,555 - Right-of-use assets 15,982 12,930 - Prepaid lease payments 59 62 Amortisation of other intangible assets 1,394 - Direct operating expenses (including repair and maintenance): - Arising from rental-earning investment properties 337 812 Employee benefit expense (including directors' emoluments) 65,062 44,393 Short-term lease payments or/and leases with lease term shorter than 12 months as at initial application of HKFRS 16 1,276 801 Legal and professional fee for transactions 4,548 3,748 DIVIDEND

No dividend was paid or proposed for ordinary shareholders of the Company during the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, nor has any dividend been proposed since the end of the reporting period. EARNINGS PER SHARE

The calculations of the basic and diluted earnings per share are based on: For the six months ended 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 (Restated and (Unaudited) unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Earnings Earnings for the purposes of basic and diluted earnings per share calculation (Profit attributable to owners of the Company) 45,940 314,107 Interim Report 2020 21 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 11. EARNINGS PER SHARE (Continued) Number of shares For the six months ended 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Number of shares Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for the purpose of basic earnings per share calculation 1,438,209,880 1,435,999,935 Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares: - Share options 687,749 1,313,506 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for the purpose of diluted earnings per share calculation 1,438,897,629 1,437,313,441 12. INVESTMENT PROPERTIES As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 At the beginning of the period/year 8,863,251 9,081,879 Additions - 39 Acquisition of assets through acquisition of subsidiaries - 513,000 Transfer to property, plant and equipment - (335,000) Gain/(Loss) on fair value changes recognised in profit or loss, net 445,540 (202,594) Exchange realignment (155,726) (194,073) At the end of the period/year 9,153,065 8,863,251 As at 30 June 2020 and 31 December 2019, certain investment properties of the Group were pledged to secure general banking facilities granted to the Group, details of which are set out in note 16. 22 Interim Report 2020 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 13. TRADE RECEIVABLES/RECEIVABLES ARISING FROM SECURITIES BROKING As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Trade receivables, goods and services 346,717 327,425 Less: allowance for credit losses (6,779) (6,337) 339,938 321,088 Receivables arising from money lending conducted in the ordinary course of business: - Loan receivables 142,548 - Less: allowance for credit losses (3,415) - 139,133 - Receivables arising from securities broking conducted in the ordinary course of business: - Cash clients accounts receivable 11,417 10,287 - Loans to margin clients 119,152 79,203 Less: allowance for credit losses (123) (9) 130,446 89,481 Total trade receivables and receivables arising from securities broking 609,517 410,569 Trade receivables excluding those from securities broking The credit periods are generally one to three months. Each customer has a maximum credit limit. The Group seeks to maintain strict control over its outstanding receivables to minimise credit risk. Overdue balances are reviewed regularly by senior management. Loan receivables are repayable on agreed dates of repayment and bear interest at commercial rates. Receivables arising from securities broking With regard to receivables arising from securities broking, the Group seeks to maintain tight control over its outstanding accounts receivable and has procedures and policies to assess its clients' credit quality and defines credit limits for each client. All client acceptances and credit limits are approved by designated approvers according to the clients' credit quality. The normal settlement term of cash clients accounts receivable arising from the ordinary course of business of securities broking is two trading days after the trade date. Loans to margin clients are secured by the underlying pledged securities, repayable on demand or agreed dates of repayment and bear interest at commercial rates. Interim Report 2020 23 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 13. TRADE RECEIVABLES/RECEIVABLES ARISING FROM SECURITIES BROKING (Continued) The following is an ageing analysis of trade receivables, net of allowance for credit losses presented based on the invoice dates/date of rendering of services: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Current to 30 days 28,129 116,691 31 to 60 days 22,789 80,947 61 to 90 days 19,142 7,264 Over 90 days 269,878 116,186 339,938 321,088 Loans to money lending clients 139,133 - Cash clients accounts receivable 11,417 10,287 Loans to margin clients 119,029 79,194 609,517 410,569 Note: No ageing analysis of loans to money lending clients, cash clients accounts receivable and loans to margin clients is disclosed as in the opinion of the Company's directors, the ageing analysis is not meaningful in view of the nature of the money lending, the cash clients accounts receivable arising from securities broking and the revolving margin loans. 14. FINANCIAL ASSETS AT FVTPL As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Club and school debentures 10,748 10,720 Equity investments, listed in Hong Kong 6,202 3,410 16,950 14,130 24 Interim Report 2020 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 15. TRADE PAYABLES/PAYABLES ARISING FROM SECURITIES BROKING As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Trade payables 51,904 55,360 Payables arising from securities broking conducted in the ordinary course of business: - Cash clients accounts payable 128,639 16,853 Total trade payables and payables arising from securities broking 180,543 72,213 The following is an ageing analysis of trade payables based on invoice dates: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Current to 30 days 5,055 34,465 31 to 60 days 4,981 6,301 61 to 90 days 22,846 945 Over 90 days 19,022 13,649 51,904 55,360 The credit period of trade payables excluding those from securities broking ranges from 60 to 90 days. The normal settlement terms of payable arising from securities broking are two trading days after the trade date. Included in the cash clients accounts payable arising from dealing in securities conducted in the ordinary course of business is cash held on behalf of clients amounted to HK$125,632,000 (31 December 2019: HK$6,292,000) representing those clients' undrawn monies/excess deposits placed with the Group. As at 30 June 2020, the cash clients accounts payable included an amount of HK$113,000 (31 December 2019: HK$116,000) in respect of certain directors' undrawn monies/excess deposits placed with the Group. The cash clients accounts payable are repayable on demand and non interest-bearing. No ageing analysis is disclosed as in the opinion of the Company's directors, an ageing analysis is not meaningful in view of the nature of the business of dealing in securities. Interim Report 2020 25 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 16. BANK BORROWINGS AND OVERDRAFTS As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Bank borrowings - Secured 6,238,784 4,630,617 - Unsecured 3,203,083 3,318,375 Secured bank overdrafts 20,000 20,000 9,461,867 7,968,992 The contractual maturity dates of the bank borrowings and overdrafts are as follows: As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Carrying amount of bank borrowings are repayable (note d): - Within one year 433,744 235,204 - More than one year but not more than two years 509,353 242,679 - More than two years but not more than five years 6,727,741 6,990,435 - Over five years 1,501,452 210,955 9,172,290 7,679,273 Carrying amount of bank borrowings and overdrafts that contain a repayment on demand clause: - Within one year 289,577 289,719 9,461,867 7,968,992 Less: amounts due within one year shown under current liabilities (723,321) (524,923) Amounts shown under non-current liabilities 8,738,546 7,444,069 26 Interim Report 2020 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 16. BANK BORROWINGS AND OVERDRAFTS (Continued) Notes: As at 30 June 2020, the Group's bank borrowings and overdrafts of HK$289,577,000 (31 December 2019: HK$289,719,000) bear interest rates from 1.25% to 1.75% (31 December 2019: 1.25% to 1.75%) over Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate per annum. As at 30 June 2020, the Group's bank borrowing of HK$237,258,000 (31 December 2019: HK$240,000,000) bears interest rate of 2.85% (31 December 2019: 2.85%) below Prime Rate per annum. As at 30 June 2020, the Group's bank borrowings of HK$8,935,032,000 (31 December 2019: HK$7,439,273,000) bear fixed interest rates from 5.62% to 7.6% (31 December 2019: 5.62% to 7.6%) per annum. The amounts due are based on scheduled repayment dates set out in the loan agreements. The Group's available banking facilities amounted to HK$10,235,750,000 (31 December 2019: HK$8,745,791,000), of which HK$9,461,867,000 (31 December 2019: HK$7,968,992,000) had been utilised at the end of the reporting period. Certain bank borrowings and overdrafts of the Group were guaranteed by the Company up to HK$9,215,907,000 (31 December 2019: HK$7,720,082,000), the Group's companies up to HK$9,242,137,000 (31 December 2019: HK$7,090,203,000); and secured by mortgages over the Group's investment properties with a carrying amount at the end of the reporting period of HK$9,153,065,000 (31 December 2019: HK$8,024,831,000), mortgages over the Group's leasehold land and buildings with a carrying amount at the end of the reporting period of HK$376,935,000 (31 December 2019: HK$354,380,000) and shares of two (31 December 2019: two) subsidiaries holding investment properties. Certain bank borrowings and overdrafts of the Group were guaranteed by the directors and controlling shareholders of the Company up to HK$9,163,587,000 (31 December 2019: HK$7,670,363,000) and the related parties of the Group up to HK$8,703,000 (31 December 2019: HK$8,910,000). Except for bank borrowings of HK$8,935,032,000 (31 December 2019: HK$7,439,273,000) which are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB"), all other bank borrowings and overdrafts are denominated in HK$. Interim Report 2020 27 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 17. AMOUNTS DUE TO RELATED PARTIES As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Amount due to a related party, who has significant influence over a subsidiary of the Company (note a) 52,472 35,671 Amounts due to related parties, who have significant influence over a subsidiary of the Company (note b) 33,828 33,825 86,300 69,496 Notes: Amounts due are unsecured, interest-free and repayable on demand. Amounts due are unsecured, interest-bearing at 5% (31 December 2019: 5%) per annum and repayable on demand. 18. SHARE CAPITAL As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Authorised: 20,000,000,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each 2,000,000 2,000,000 Issued and fully paid: 1,438,209,880 ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each 143,821 143,821 A summary of movements in the Company's share capital is as follows: Number of ordinary Share shares in issue capital HK$'000 As at 31 December 2019 (Audited) and 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) 1,438,209,880 143,821 28 Interim Report 2020 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED LOANS FROM ULTIMATE HOLDING COMPANY

Loans from ultimate holding company were unsecured, interest-bearing at 8.2% (31 December 2019: 8.2%) per annum and will be repayable in June 2022 (31 December 2019: June 2021). CAPITAL COMMITMENTS As at As at 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Contracted, but not provided for: - Capital injection in a joint venture engaged in securities brokerage business 383,689 391,054 - Construction contracts 4,949 2,474 - Plant and machinery 6,069 - 394,707 393,528 21. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS In addition to the transactions and balances detailed elsewhere in these condensed consolidated financial statements, the Group had the following material transactions with related parties during the period: Related party transactions For the six months ended 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Interest expense on promissory notes to the directors and controlling shareholders - 40,375 Interest expense on loans from ultimate holding company 55,336 23,861 Management fee paid to a related company controlled by a director of the Company in the PRC 373 373 Rental expense paid to the directors and controlling shareholders - 110 Securities service fee received from the directors and controlling shareholders 1 - Other transactions with related parties

During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group received loans from and repaid to ultimate holding company of HK$3,054,157,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$1,908,326,000) and HK$3,070,214,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$1,909,686,000) respectively. Interim Report 2020 29 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 21. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (Continued) Compensation of key management personnel of the Group For the six months ended 30 June 30 June 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Short-term employee benefits 5,016 5,009 Post-employment benefits 27 27 5,043 5,036 22. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Fair value measurement recognised in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position The fair values of these financial assets and liabilities are determined (in particular, the valuation technique(s) and inputs used) as well as the level of fair value hierarchy which the fair value measurements are categorised into level 1, 2 or 3 based on the degree to which the inputs to the fair value measurements are observable and the significance of the inputs to the fair value measurement in its entirety, which are described as follows: Level 1 - inputs are quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that the Group can access at the measurement date;

Level 2 - inputs are inputs, other than quoted prices included within level 1, that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly; and

Level 3 - inputs are unobservable inputs for the asset or liability. Certain financial assets of the Group are measured at fair values at the end of each reporting period. The following table gives information about how the fair values of these financial assets are determined. Fair value Valuation technique Financial asset Fair value as at hierarchy and key input 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Club and school debentures 10,748 10,720 Level 2 Estimated transaction prices Equity investments, Quoted bid prices in listed in Hong Kong 6,202 3,410 Level 1 an active market 30 Interim Report 2020 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (Continued)

During the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019, there were no transfers of fair value measurements between level 1 and level 2 and no transfers into or out of level 3 for the financial assets.

The Company's directors consider that the carrying amounts of financial assets and liabilities recorded at amortised cost in the condensed consolidated financial statements approximate their fair values. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

Since 2016, 冠 彰 電 器 ( 深 圳 ) 有 限 公 司 (Guan Zhang Electronic (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. or "Guan Zhang"), a subsidiary of the Company, has been a defendant in a lawsuit brought by a third party (the "Plaintiff"), alleging that Guan Zhang is liable to settle an outstanding payment of approximately RMB25,000,000 and interest accrued thereon under an alleged financing arrangement between the Plaintiff, Citibest Global Limited ("Citibest", a subsidiary of the Company) and Guan Zhang in the Shenzhen Baoan District People's Court. The Group won the lawsuit in 2017. Subsequently, the Plaintiff has brought up a lawsuit regarding the same claim against Guan Zhang and Citibest in Shenzhen Qianhai District People's Court. On 4 December 2018, the court rejected all the claims from the Plaintiff. Thereafter, the Plaintiff further brought the appeal to Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court. As at 30 June 2020, the Group has placed a security deposit at the court which amounted to RMB36,739,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$40,275,000) and was restricted as to use as a result of a freezing injunction by the court.

After consultation with the external legal counsel and in view of all the facts and circumstances, management considers that the economic outflows caused by the above case are not probable. Accordingly, the Group has not provided for any claim arising from the litigation, other than the related legal and other costs. EVENT AFTER REPORTING PERIOD

On 15 May 2020, Realord Asia Pacific Securities Limited, a non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, intended to make, on behalf of the Company, a voluntary conditional cash offer (the "Offer") to acquire all the issued shares of The Sincere Company, Limited ("Sincere"), a listed company in Hong Kong (stock code: 0244). As at the date of this interim report, the making of the Offer is still subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as the case may be) of certain pre-conditions. For further details, please refer to the joint announcements of the Company and Sincere dated 15 May 2020, 5 June 2020, 17 June 2020, 17 July 2020 and 4 August 2020 and the circular of the Company dated 23 July 2020. Interim Report 2020 31 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS The principal activities of the Group during the period under review included the provision of financial printing, digital printing and other related services ("Commercial Printing Segment"), sales of hangtags, labels, shirt paper boards and plastic bags to manufacturers of consumer products ("Hangtag Segment"), distribution and sales of motor vehicle parts ("MVP Segment"), provision of corporate finance advisory, asset management, securities brokerage services, margin financing and money lending ("Financial Services Segment"), property investment and development and commercial operation ("Property Segment"), and environmental protection industry, mainly in dismantling and trading of scrap materials ("EP Segment"). Overall financial review During the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "1H2020"), the Group recorded a total revenue of approximately HK$306.1 million, which was mainly contributed by the EP Segment, the MVP Segment, the Commercial Printing Segment and the Financial Services Segment. Of the total revenue of the Group, the EP Segment contributed approximately 55.9%, the MVP Segment approximately 18.3%, the Commercial Printing Segment approximately 12.3% and the Financial Services Segment approximately 11.7% thereof respectively. The remaining part was contributed by other segments of the Company. The Group's revenue for 1H2020 decreased by approximately HK$97.3 million or 24.1% as compared to that for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "1H2019"). Such decrease was mainly attributable to the decrease in the revenue of the EP Segment from HK$292.1 million for 1H2019 to HK$171.2 million for 1H2020 and partially offset by increase in revenue of the Financial Services Segment from HK$14.0 million for 1H2019 to HK$35.9 million for 1H2020. Reasons for the changes in the relevant segment revenues are set out in the sections below. In 1H2020, the Group recorded a profit of approximately HK$48.0 million, which represented a decrease of approximately HK$278.7 million or 85.3% as compared to a profit of approximately HK$326.7 million for 1H2019. The decrease was mainly attributable to (i) decrease in net gain on fair value changes of investment properties by approximately HK$101.4 million; (ii) certain items incurred for 1H2019 not recurred during 1H2020, which were related to the gain on re-measurement of previously held interests in an associate of approximately HK$709.4 million and loss on early redemption of promissory notes of approximately HK$439.8 million in 1H2019; and (iii) increase in the finance costs of approximately HK$28.0 million. The aforesaid effects to the Group's financial results for 1H2020 were partly offset by (i) a net gain on disposal of listed securities investments of approximately HK$1.5 million in 1H2020 as compared to that of a net loss on disposal of listed securities investments of approximately HK$82.5 million in 1H2019; and (ii) a decrease in deferred tax expenses of approximately HK$74.4 million mainly due to the decrease in net gain on fair value changes of investment properties for the period under review. 32 Interim Report 2020 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (Continued) Financial and business review of each segment The Property Segment The revenue of the Property Segment was mainly derived from the rental income of the Group's investment properties. In 1H2019, the Group generated aggregate rental income of approximately HK$5.7 million, while in 1H2020, the revenue from this segment decreased to HK$5.2 million. The decrease of approximately 8.8% was mainly attributable to a temporary rent reduction offered to tenants in the PRC following the PRC government's call for rental relief during the period of lock-down in a number of cities in the PRC resulting from the outbreak of COVID-19. The Property Segment generated a segment profit of approximately HK$194.3 million in 1H2020, representing a reduction of approximately HK$819.7 million or 80.8% as compared to that in 1H2019. The decline was mainly attributable to (i) the gain on re-measurement of previously held interests in an associate of approximately HK$709.4 million being recognised during the last corresponding period not recurred in 1H2020. The aforesaid re-measurement was due to the Group's increase in equity interests in Shenzhen Yousheng from 49% to 51% in 1H2019 resulting such company became an indirect 51%-owned subsidiary of the Company; and (ii) a decrease in net gain on fair value changes of investment properties from approximately HK$546.9 million in 1H2019 to approximately HK$445.5 million in 1H2020. The increase in the value of investment properties from approximately HK$8,863.3 million as at 31 December 2019 to approximately HK$9,153.1 million as at 30 June 2020 was mainly attributable to the gentle growth in the Shenzhen property market of which the Group's major investment properties are located. The EP Segment As a major revenue stream of the Group, the EP Segment generated revenue of approximately HK$171.2 million in 1H2020, representing a decrease of approximately 41.4% as compared to that in 1H2019. The decrease was mainly attributable to the contraction of commodity price and the sluggish demand of scrap materials in the PRC during 1H2020 due to the unforeseen outbreak of COVID-19 which adversely affected the market sentiment and business negotiation process. Nonetheless, during 1H2020, the Group continually followed its business plan to develop its processing plant and business network in overseas market. Among which, the Group's revenue of HK$25.8 million in 1H2020 was generated from sales to customers in Japan (Nil in 1H2019). The Group focused on the sourcing and processing operation in Japan, whereby the production capacity has also been enhanced by equipping new production lines. As a result of the decrease in revenue mentioned above and the costs involved in expanding the scale of 偉祿環保株式會社 (Realord Environmental Protection Industrial Co. Ltd.) ("Realord EP Japan"), the Group's operating profit for the EP Segment during the period under review dropped by approximately 79.4% to approximately HK$8.8 million from that of approximately HK$42.9 million during the last corresponding period. Interim Report 2020 33 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (Continued) Financial and business review of each segment (Continued) The Financial Services Segment The Financial Services Segment generated a revenue of approximately HK$35.9 million for 1H2020, which increased by 1.6 times as compared to that of approximately HK$14.0 million in 1H2019. The segment recorded an operating profit of approximately HK$3.8 million for 1H2020 as compared to approximately HK$1.3 million in 1H2019. The growth of both revenue and operating profit of the Financial Services Segment was mainly attributable to (i) the consolidation of six-month results of Optima Capital Limited to the Group in 1H2020 as compared to that of two-months in 1H2019 since the completion of acquisition of 60% issued share capital thereof in April 2019; and (ii) the Group's provision of more comprehensive services to its customers, such as placing agent, and underwriting services as joint book runner of certain initial public offering ("IPO") projects. The MVP Segment During the period under review, the Group retained a prudent approach in developing the business for the MVP Segment. Notwithstanding the outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic, the MVP Segment maintained a stable supply to its customers and generated a revenue of approximately HK$55.9 million for 1H2020. The slight increase in revenue of approximately 10.3% in 1H2020 was mainly attributable to sales to new wholesales customers. The performance of MVP Segment declined in 1H2020 as compared to that of 1H2019, whereby the segment profit dropped from approximately HK$5.4 million for 1H2019 to approximately HK$2.2 million for 1H2020. The decline in performance was mainly as a result of almost no additional impairment loss on trade receivables made in 1H2020, whereas there was a reversal of impairment losses on trade receivables in 1H2019. The Commercial Printing Segment The uncertain business environment caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic during the period under review has negatively affected the capital market sentiment, which also impacted the demand on services and limited the business development efforts of the Group. As a result, the revenue from the Commercial Printing Segment decreased by 7.2% to approximately HK$37.7 million in 1H2020 and its operating results changed from a profit of approximately HK$0.7 million in 1H2019 to a loss of approximately HK$1.6 million in 1H2020. The Hangtag Segment The revenue from Hangtag Segment of approximately HK$0.1 million was minimal to the Group's total revenue for 1H2020 (1H2019: approximately HK$0.2 million). The operating loss derived from Hangtag Segment was relatively minimal during the periods of 1H2020 and 1H2019. 34 Interim Report 2020 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (Continued) Financial and business review of each segment (Continued) Others The Group invests in listed securities in Hong Kong for trading purpose and other club and school debentures in Hong Kong. As at 30 June 2020, these financial assets at fair value through profit or loss amounted to approximately HK$17.0 million. The overall net gain (realised and unrealised) on such investments through profit or loss for the period under review was not material. In prior period, the Group incurred a realised loss of approximately HK$82.5 million on the disposal of investments in a listed security held by the Group, which represented a reversal of all accumulated unrealised fair value gain on such listed securities investments recognised in prior years while the total net realised gain on such investments over the years was approximately HK$9.9 million. Liquidity, financial resources and capital structure The Group generally finances its operations with internally generated cash flow, cash reserve, banking facilities and facility provided by the ultimate holding company. The Group is financially sound with healthy cash position. The Group's cash and bank balances as at 30 June 2020 amounted to approximately HK$1,618.6 million (31 December 2019: HK$585.1 million) which were mainly denominated in HK$ and RMB (31 December 2019: HK$ and RMB). The gearing ratio of the Group as at 30 June 2020 was approximately 441.5% (31 December 2019: 369.1%), which is calculated based on the interest-bearing borrowings denominated in HK$ and RMB (31 December 2019: HK$ and RMB) of approximately HK$10,148.3 million (31 December 2019: HK$8,656.7 million) and divided by the equity attributable to owners of the Company of approximately HK$2,298.5 million (31 December 2019: HK$2,345.1 million). The interest bearing borrowings carried interest rate ranging from 2.10% to 7.60% per annum (31 December 2019: 2.15% to 7.60% per annum) with maturity ranging from within 1 year to 30 years (31 December 2019: within 1 year to 30 years). The Directors consider that the Group's cash holding, liquid assets, future revenue, available banking facilities and the facility provided by the ultimate holding company will be sufficient to fulfill the present working capital requirement of the Group. Foreign exchange Most of the transactions of the Group were denominated in Hong Kong dollars, US dollars, Euro, Japanese Yen and Renminbi, while the Group held cash of approximately RMB797.3 million reserved for operating and treasury purpose as at 30 June 2020. The Group is exposed to foreign exchange risk arising from exposure in the US dollars, Euro, Japanese Yen and Renminbi against Hong Kong dollars. The management has continuously monitored the level of exchange rate exposure and used foreign currency forward contracts for hedging purpose during 1H2020. The Group did not use any financial instruments for hedging purpose as at 30 June 2020. Interim Report 2020 35 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (Continued) Financial guarantees and charges on assets As at 30 June 2020, corporate guarantees amounting to approximately HK$9,215.9 million (31 December 2019: HK$7,720.1 million) were given to banks by the Company for the provision of general banking facilities granted to its subsidiaries while corporate guarantees amounting to approximately HK$8,926.3 million (31 December 2019: HK$7,430.4 million) was given to banks in the PRC by the Company for the provision of general banking facilities granted to its PRC subsidiaries. Besides, the general banking facilities granted to the subsidiaries of the Company were secured by legal charges on certain investment properties, leasehold land and buildings owned by the Group with a total net book value of approximately HK$9,153.1 million (31 December 2019: HK$8,024.8 million) and approximately HK$376.9 million (31 December 2019: HK$354.4 million) respectively. Prior period adjustments In preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group for 1H2020, the Company identified certain material misstatements and made necessary corrections of certain comparative information for 1H2019, which were related to the accounting treatments in respect of the loss on early redemption of promissory notes and the acquisition of Shenzhen Yousheng. Such corrections made in respect of these accounting treatments are in line with those applied in the audited consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019. For details of the prior period adjustments, please refer to note 3 to the condensed consolidated financial statements for 1H2020. REVIEW AND OUTLOOK As disclosed in the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019, the business environment of the Group in 2020 was expected to be much affected by the lingering trade tensions between the PRC and the United States of America and the prolonged outbreak of COVID-19 epidemic. While the business activities globally are recovering from the disruptions caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, these situations are expected to continually cast uncertainties to the business sentiment and activities. As it is difficult to estimate how much longer the situation will persist, the Group will continue to take a prudent approach to explore business opportunities and strategic investment beneficial to the Group and the Shareholders as a whole. Set out below is the review and outlook of each segment of the Group's business. 36 Interim Report 2020 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (Continued) REVIEW AND OUTLOOK (Continued) The Property Segment The outbreak of COVID-19 has resulted lock-down in a number of cities in the PRC for several weeks after the Chinese New Year of 2020. Yet, with the measures implemented by relevant government authorities to control the outbreak of COVID-19 and business activities picking up from the outbreak, the Group takes an optimistic view on the outlook for the property market. The Group's investment properties include but not limited to that located in Realord Villas in Longhua District and Realord Technology Park in Guangming District, Shenzhen in the PRC. Both investment properties are located in administrative districts which had been designated for speedy economic development by the local PRC governments. The station of Shenzhen Metro Line 6 nearby Realord Technology Park had been commenced in use since August 2020, which enhanced the accessibility of Guangming District. It is expected that the growth engine for the development of these two districts will be the investors within Shenzhen City or from other regions of the PRC. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Group's renovation plan for the investment properties in Realord Villas has been delayed. The Group will observe the consumer market sentiment from the recovery of the outbreak of COVID-19 and take a prudent approach to implement the renovation work. The pre-leasing activities are undergoing at Realord Villas and the potential tenants include certain renowned catering group. The Group has initiated works to enable the redevelopment of the Qiankeng property and the Zhangkenjing property for years. The Zhangkenjing property was acquired by the Group in September 2015. In February 2017, the Group has made an application to the PRC government authority to change the land use of the Zhangkenjing property from industrial use to residential apartments and office use for redevelopment purpose. In accordance with the notice from the government authority, the application is being processed and reviewed by the relevant authorities and is still under review as at the reporting date. The Qiankeng property was acquired by the Group in June 2016 and the application for urban redevelopment of the Qiankeng property from industrial use to public housing and residential use was also made to 深圳市龍華區城市更新局 (Shenzhen Longhua District Urban Renewal Bureau) in May 2017. It was agreed in principle in early 2020 that such redevelopment would be changed from indemnificatory housing to affordable commodity housing. It was also noted that the Qiankeng property has been included in the relevant urban renewal bureau's announcement regarding the proposed urban redevelopment plan for the Longhua District of 2019, and has also been included as a major renewal project of Longhua District in early 2020. The redevelopment plan of Qiankeng property was principally agreed by the relevant urban renewal bureau in August 2020. The Group is uncertain about when the approvals will finally be granted but it expects that it should be granted in 2020, subject to government schedules, and thereafter the redevelopment works will commence. The Group was also selected by relevant stakeholders as the market developer of a redevelopment project located in Nanshan District, Shenzhen. The Group has submitted the application for becoming the authorised developer and is in the course of obtaining relevant government authorities' approval for the project. Subject to obtaining the foregoing government approvals on the redevelopment, the demolition of the existing properties and the redevelopment works on the aforesaid site will commence. Interim Report 2020 37 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (Continued) REVIEW AND OUTLOOK (Continued) The EP Segment Following the Group's strategy to develop its processing plant and business network in overseas market for the EP Segment, the Group successfully established Realord EP Japan in 2019 and is expanding its market share in Japan. It is the Group's target to expand its operation in Japan in coming year by broadening its sourcing network and enhancing its processing capacity in the leased processing plant. Meanwhile, the Group is also exploring the feasibility of cooperation with corporates in plastic waste recycle industry in Japan aiming to extend its processed products offering in plastics. Looking forward, the Group will explore the business opportunities in local Malaysia market and continue to develop its business in both the PRC and overseas markets. It is believed that the EP Segment will continue to be one of the major revenue streams of the Group. The Financial Services Segment The Group continues its strategy in 2019, which is to build a one-stop financial services platform with good branding and market positioning for the Financial Services Segment. During the period under review, the Group has leveraged on its resources and provided services to the customers through various business platforms under the Financial Services Segment. For instance, in 1H2020, Realord Asia Pacific Asset Management Limited, the assets management arm of the Financial Services Segment, launched its investment funds to its customers. Going forward, the Group will continue to integrate its lines of financial services, targeting to provide a more comprehensive scope of services to customers. However, in view of the persistent uncertainties on business sentiment and economic activities globally, mergers and acquisitions activities and IPO projects in the market may be further delayed or suspended which would have negative impact on the progress of the Group's business plan. The Group, together with 5 other independent third parties, had also applied for the approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC") of the establishment of a security company in Guangzhou Pilot Free Trade Zone, which is currently under review of CSRC. The Company will update the shareholders with the progress of the application when and as appropriate. The MVP Segment Notwithstanding the outbreak of COVID-19, the Group has maintained a stable product supply to its customers and achieved a slight growth in its revenue for the MVP Segment in 1H2020. The Group will focus on maintaining stability of its procurement network and continue to take a prudent approach (including to apply tight credit control measures) in developing the business of MVP Segment in coming year. 38 Interim Report 2020 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (Continued) REVIEW AND OUTLOOK (Continued) The Commercial Printing Segment The Group contemplates the continuous competition and sluggish demand for the Commercial Printing Segment over the years and estimates the current situation will persist in coming years. The uncertainties of macroeconomic and business sentiment would undoubtedly affect the merger and acquisition and fundraising activities in the capital market, which continually affect the demand of the Group's services under the Commercial Printing Segment. The Group will implement possible measures to control its operating costs during this challenging period. The Directors will keep reviewing and assessing the risks, benefits and prospects thereof along the operations. The Hangtag Segment The Group takes a pessimistic view on the outlook for the Hangtag Segment and the Directors will review and assess the risks, benefits and prospects thereof along the operations. Others On 15 May 2020, Realord Asia Pacific Securities Limited (a non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) intended to make, on behalf of the Company and subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as the case may be) of certain pre-conditions, a voluntary conditional cash offer (the "Offer") to acquire all the issued shares of The Sincere Company, Limited ("Sincere"), a listed company in Hong Kong (stock code: 0244). The final offer price is HK$0.3935 per issued share of Sincere. The principal activities of Sincere mainly consisted of the operation of department stores, securities trading and the provision of general and life insurances. The acquisition as a result of making the Offer would provide an opportunity for the Group to diversify its business and tap into the department stores business in Hong Kong. There may also be potential synergy effects for developing the property development and commercial operation of the Group leveraging on the experience of the group of Sincere in the department store operation by cooperating and/or utilising the properties held by the Group. The making of the Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as the case may be) of certain pre-conditions. Among which, one of the pre-conditions requires the no-bid confirmation (the "No-bid Confirmation") having been issued by the Executive Director (the "Executive") of the Corporation Finance Division of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and such confirmation not having been withdrawn. On 3 August 2020, the Executive has issued the No-Bid Confirmation. The Offer, if and when made, will be extended to all shareholders of Sincere in accordance with the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Takeovers Code"). Each of Win Dynamic Limited, the controlling shareholder of Sincere, The Sincere Life Assurance Company Limited, The Sincere Insurance & Investment Company, Limited and The Sincere Company (Perfumery Manufacturers), Limited, being the subsidiaries of Sincere, have executed irrevocable undertakings to the Company to accept the offer. Interim Report 2020 39 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS (Continued) REVIEW AND OUTLOOK (Continued) Others (Continued) For further details, please refer to the joint announcements of the Company and Sincere dated 15 May 2020, 5 June 2020, 17 June 2020, 17 July 2020 and 4 August 2020 and the circular of the Company dated 23 July 2020. Further announcement(s) setting out the progress and any material developments in relation to the Offer will be made as and when necessary in accordance with the Listing Rules and the Takeovers Code and/or on a monthly basis. LITIGATION AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES Save as disclosed in note 23 to the condensed consolidated financial statements, the Group has no other litigation and contingent liabilities. EVENTS AFTER REPORTING PERIOD Save as disclosed in note 24 to the condensed consolidated financial statements, the Group has no significant events after the reporting period up to the date of this interim report. DIVIDENDS The directors do not recommend the payment of interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (six months ended 30 June 2019: Nil). 40 Interim Report 2020 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVES' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN THE SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES OR DEBENTURES OF THE COMPANY OR ANY ASSOCIATED CORPORATIONS As at 30 June 2020, the interests and short positions of the directors and chief executives of the Company in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO")) or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transaction by Directors of Listed Issuers were as follows: Directors' interests in shares - Long position in the shares of the Company (the "Shares") Number of Shares held Personal Interest from Total interests options interests (held as granted as % of beneficial Corporate Spouse under share Total the issued Name of Directors owner) interests interests option scheme interests share capital Dr. Lin Xiaohui - 1,073,160,000 - - 1,073,160,000 74.62% (Note 1) Madam Su Jiaohua - - 1,073,160,000 - 1,073,160,000 74.62% (Note 2) Mr. Lin Xiaodong - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 0.07% Mr. Yu Leung Fai - - - 500,000 500,000 0.03% Mr. Fang Jixin - - - 500,000 500,000 0.03% Dr. Li Jue - - - 500,000 500,000 0.03% Notes: As at 30 June 2020, Manureen Holdings Limited ("MHL") was the legal and beneficial owner of 1,073,160,000 shares. Since Dr. Lin Xiaohui owned 70% of the issued share capital of MHL, he was deemed to be interested in 1,073,160,000 shares. Madam Su Jiaohua, the spouse of Dr. Lin Xiaohui, was deemed to be interested in 1,073,160,000 shares which Dr. Lin Xiaohui was deemed to be interested under the SFO as at 30 June 2020. Interim Report 2020 41 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED DIRECTORS' AND CHIEF EXECUTIVES' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN THE SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES OR DEBENTURES OF THE COMPANY OR ANY ASSOCIATED CORPORATIONS (Continued) Save as disclosed above, as at 30 June 2020, none of the directors or chief executives of the Company had any interests and short positions in the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any associated corporation (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) as recorded in the register required to be kept under section 352 of the SFO or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers. INTERESTS OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES OF THE COMPANY As at 30 June 2020, so far as known to the directors, the following persons (other than a director or chief executive of the Company) had interests or short positions in the shares or underlying shares of the Company as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company under Section 336 of the SFO: Number of Shares/ Name of Long/ underlying Percentage of Shareholders Short position Capacity Shares held issued capital MHL Long Beneficial owner 1,073,160,000 74.62% Note: As at 30 June 2020, MHL was the legal and beneficial owner of 1,073,160,000 shares. MHL was owned as to 70% by Dr. Lin Xiaohui and as to 30% by Madam Su Jiaohua. Save as disclosed above, as at 30 June 2020, the directors and chief executive of the Company were not aware of any person who had any interests or short positions in the shares or underlying shares of the Company according to the register of interest required to be kept by the Company under Section 336 of the SFO. 42 Interim Report 2020 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED SHARE OPTION SCHEMES The Company operates a share option scheme (the "Scheme") for the purpose of providing incentives and rewards to eligible participants who contribute to the success of the Group's operations. Eligible participants of the Scheme include the Company's directors and full time employees of the Group. The Scheme became effective on 10 August 2012 and, unless otherwise cancelled or amended, will remain in force for 10 years from that date. The maximum number of unexercised share options currently permitted to be granted under the Scheme is an amount equivalent, upon their exercise, to 10% of the shares of the Company in issue at the date of approval of the Scheme on 10 August 2012. The maximum number of shares issuable under share options to each eligible participant in the Scheme within any 12-month period is limited to 1% of the shares of the Company in issue at any time. Any further grant of share options in excess of this limit is subject to shareholders' approval in a general meeting. Share options granted to a director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company, or to any of their associates, are subject to approval in advance by the independent non-executive directors. In addition, any share options granted to a substantial shareholder or an independent non-executive director of the Company, or to any of their associates, in excess of 0.1% of the shares of the Company in issue at any time or with an aggregate value (based on the price of the Company's shares at the date of grant) in excess of HK$5 million, within any 12-month period, are subject to shareholders' approval in advance in a general meeting. The offer of a grant of share options may be accepted within 21 days from the date of offer, upon payment of a nominal consideration of HK$1 in total by the grantee. The exercise period of the share options granted is determinable by the directors, and commences after a vesting period of two years and ends on a date which is not later than ten years from the date of the grant of the option but subject to the provisions for early termination of the Scheme. Unless otherwise determined by the directors at their sole discretion, there is no requirement of a minimum period for which an option must be held before it can be exercised. The exercise price of share options is determinable by the directors, but may not be less than the higher of (i) the Stock Exchange closing price of the Company's shares on the date of offer of the share options; and (ii) the average Stock Exchange closing price of the Company's shares for the five trading days immediately preceding the date of offer. Share options do not confer rights to the holders to dividends or to vote at shareholders' meetings. At the end of the reporting period, the Company had 7,800,000 share options outstanding under the Scheme. The exercise in full of the outstanding share options would, under the present capital structure of the Company, result in the issue of 7,800,000 additional ordinary shares of the Company and additional share capital and share premium of HK$780,000 and HK$31,278,000 (before issue expenses). Interim Report 2020 43 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED SHARE OPTION SCHEMES (Continued) At the date of the interim report, the Company had 7,800,000 share options outstanding under the Scheme, which represented approximately 0.5% of the Company's shares in issue. Movements of the share options under the share option scheme during the period are as follows: Exercise Outstanding Outstanding price as at Granted Exercised Lapsed as at Exercise per share 1 January during during during 30 June Name of Grantee Date of Grant Period (HK$) 2020 the period the period the period 2020 Directors Lin Xiaodong 20/5/2015 20/5/2017 - 4.11 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 19/5/2025 Yu Leung Fai 20/5/2015 20/5/2017 - 4.11 500,000 - - - 500,000 19/5/2025 Fang Jixin 20/5/2015 20/5/2017 - 4.11 500,000 - - - 500,000 19/5/2025 Li Jue 20/5/2015 20/5/2017 - 4.11 500,000 - - - 500,000 19/5/2025 2,500,000 - - - 2,500,000 Directors' associates Lin Xiaohong 20/5/2015 20/5/2017 - 4.11 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 19/5/2025 Su Jiawen 20/5/2015 20/5/2017 - 4.11 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 19/5/2025 Lin Yixin 20/5/2015 20/5/2017 - 4.11 300,000 - - - 300,000 19/5/2025 Lin Jingming 20/5/2015 20/5/2017 - 4.11 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 19/5/2025 3,300,000 - - - 3,300,000 Other employees In aggregate 20/5/2015 20/5/2017 - 4.11 2,000,000 - - - 2,000,000 19/5/2025 2,000,000 - - - 2,000,000 7,800,000 - - - 7,800,000 There was no participants with options granted in excess of the individual limit. 44 Interim Report 2020 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN CONTRACTS Saved as disclosed in note 21 to the condensed consolidated financial statements, no other directors had a material interest in any contract of significance to the business of the Group to which the Company or any of its subsidiaries was a party during the six months ended 30 June 2020. DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN COMPETING BUSINESSES None of the directors of the Company or any of their respective associates has interest in any business that competes or is likely to compete, either directly or indirectly, with the business of the Group, or has any other conflict of interest with the Group. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The Company is committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance practices. In the opinion of the directors, the Company has complied with all code provisions in the Code on Corporate Governance Practices set out in Appendix 14 of the Listing Rules for the six months ended 30 June 2020. PURCHASE, REDEMPTION OR SALE OF LISTED SECURITIES For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Company has not redeemed any of its listed securities. Neither the Company, nor any of its subsidiaries purchased or sold any of the Company's listed securities during the period. EMPLOYMENT AND REMUNERATION POLICIES As at 30 June 2020, the Group had a total workforce of 278, of whom 143, 121 and 14 were based in Hong Kong, the PRC and Japan. Remuneration packages are generally structured by reference to market terms and individual qualifications, experience and merits. Salaries are normally reviewed on an annual basis and bonuses paid, if any, will also be based on performance appraisals and other relevant factors. Staff benefit plans maintained by the Group include mandatory provident fund scheme, share option scheme and medical insurance. The Group has established a Remuneration Committee with written terms of reference in compliance with the Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules. The Remuneration Committee has reviewed and determined the Group's remuneration policy, including the policy for the remuneration of executive directors, the levels of remuneration paid to executive directors and senior management of the Group. The Remuneration Committee comprises 3 members, namely Dr. Li Jue, Dr. Lin Xiaohui, and Mr. Yu Leung Fai. This Committee is chaired by Dr. Li Jue. MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS The Company has adopted the Model Code as set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules as its code of conduct regarding securities transactions by the directors. All directors have confirmed, following a specific enquiry by the Company, that they have fully complied with the required standard as set out in the Model Code throughout the period under review. Interim Report 2020 45 REALORD GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AUDIT COMMITTEE AND REVIEW OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The Group has established an Audit Committee with written terms of reference in accordance with the Listing Rules. The Audit Committee comprises 3 members, whom are independent non-executive directors, namely Mr. Yu Leung Fai, Mr. Fang Jixin and Dr. Li Jue. This Committee is chaired by Mr. Yu Leung Fai. The Audit Committee has reviewed with management about the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Group and discussed auditing, risk management, internal controls and financial reporting matters including a review of the unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. APPRECIATION On behalf of the Board, I would like to express its sincere gratitude to all our staff for their dedication and contribution, as well as to all our customers, suppliers, business associates and shareholders for their continuous support to the Group over the period. By Order of the Board Realord Group Holdings Limited Lin Xiaohui Chairman Hong Kong, 28 August 2020 46 Interim Report 2020 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

