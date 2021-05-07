Realord : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Realord subsequently proposed to the Sincere Board to extend a loan facility directly to Sincere with security on substantially the same terms as the security provided under the HK$150 million Loan Facility, for the purpose of repayment to the Lender of all the outstanding loan and interests accruing thereon under the HK$150 million Loan Facility (the "Second Proposal").

Realord received a response from Sincere's financial adviser that Sincere welcomes the Second Proposal and requests Realord to commence preparation of the relevant documents. Realord has provided drafts of the loan agreement and related documents to Sincere.

UPDATE ON THE DEED

On 6 May 2021, Realord also received an email from the legal adviser who was instructed to write on behalf of directors of Sincere stating, among others, that Sincere is the beneficiary of the Deed and Sincere does not admit that the purported cancellation of the Deed by Win Dynamic is valid or effective.

Realord Shareholders and potential investors should note that the Second Proposal may or may not be completed. Realord Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of Realord.

