Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RealPage, Inc.    RP

REALPAGE, INC.

(RP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Insight #9: Decentralize the Leasing Office

02/23/2021 | 01:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By: Jay Parsons, Tracy Saffos, David Polewchak and Krista Hurley

For decades, property managers built leasing offices designed to be the heartbeat of the apartment community. Developers built amazing, inviting spaces to welcome prospects and residents. Operators wanted people to come inside.

For residents and prospects, they had to come inside to do pretty much anything - take a tour, fill out an application, sign a lease, pay rent, negotiate a renewal, file a service request or participate in a community event.

Oh, how our world has changed.

COVID-19 accelerated the shift, but consumer preferences and new technologies were already shifting many functions away from physical leasing office. Now, leading apartment operators are working to decentralize the leasing office. Communities no longer revolve around a centralized engine on-site, but rather a continuous circulatory system that powers the new era of instant gratification, 24/7 service and lean business operations.

A well-designed, decentralized leasing office drives cost-efficiencies, providing a more consistent service model to residents, and ensures the leasing funnel doesn't pause when the on-site team locks the doors and goes home for the night.

What does that model look like? Here are the top tips from leading apartment executives.

  • Staff specialists, not generalists, on-site

This trend began long before the pandemic, as the role of community managers and leasing agents have evolved dramatically. But many property managers aren't all the way there yet. What is the most important role of the on-site team? To drive revenue by generating new leases and retaining existing residents. That means you need on-site teams highly specialized in selling and service. It's a people job. But in years past, these were jack-of-all-trades positions that involved an endless list of job duties - advertising, marketing, comp tracking, application processing, make-readies, service requests, resident communication, event planning and hosting, procuring vendors, paying invoices, rent collection, accounting, answering phones, and the list goes on. Anyone from those days remember how challenging it is to find a skilled jack of all trades. Focus on hiring people who serve and sell. Of course, that requires moving back-office functions offsite.

  • Shift back-office functions off-site to drive efficiency

This is another trend that pre-dates COVID-19, but ask your community managers and leasing agents this: What administrative functions are you still handling that detract from your ability to focus on leasing units and serving residents? You may be surprised how long that list still is. Online payments, spend management, utility management, outsourced IT and accounting are all relatively quick, cost-effective shifts that not only free up your on-site teams but will likely also drive additional cost savings and improved execution through skilled centralized services. Don't let the myth of the high price tag fool you from the reality that these types of tools often save more than they cost.

  • Adjust your leasing to the era of instant gratification

Even the best leasing agents have limitations. They're human. They can only work so many hours and can only talk to one person at a time. But prospects in 2021 are no longer accepting of those limitations. Think about everything consumers are now accustomed to doing at any time of the day or night: shopping online, having food delivered, getting work done. We are now wired to expect 24/7 service. When consumers search online for apartments, they want instant answers and an instant ability to jump from search to tour to application and background check. The only way to do that is with a truly virtual, decentralized leasing office. That starts with a leasing office that doesn't close when leasing agents go home (or shut down) for the night. According to a recent study, 40-60% of inbound phone calls and chat messages are missed by on-site staff. Of those missed, 80% of those prospects don't leave a message and 55% never inquire again. Missing even one phone call that could have been captured by a good contact center and converted from lead to lease by your team pays for these services for the year.

  • Empower your leasing teams to focus on the right leads

Once you've widened the demand funnel, the next step is to help your leasing teams prioritize leads for follow-up. Good lead management tools not only qualify prospective renters but also integrate with revenue management to understand which floorplans have vacancy, plus which have the greatest exposure needs. This helps your leasing teams focus on leads that will make the greatest impact on your rent roll.

  • Adjust your resident care model to 24/7 service

Happier, more engaged residents drive retention, improve occupancy, enhance your reputation scores, and boost your bottom line. Look for win-wins that give your residents instant service while also freeing up your on-site teams from manual administrative tasks like bill pay and service request submission/tracking. You want your on-site teams focused on higher-touch resident care, building relationships with residents, drawing them together (even if virtually) and ensuring service requests or complaints see quick resolution. Empower your teams with resident portals and community rewards programs that increase their odds of retaining residents and driving up reputation scores.

Listen or watch to learn more on this topic.

Learn more about RealPage's top strategies to outperform in a year of variability.

Have a question about our products or services?
Contact Us

Disclaimer

RealPage Inc. published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 06:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about REALPAGE, INC.
01:08aINSIGHT #9 : Decentralize the Leasing Office
PU
02/14REALPAGE : Sustainable Apartment Living is Paying Off for Apartment Owners
PU
02/11REALPAGE : Presents New Data Reinforcing the Value of AI Screening
BU
02/11REALPAGE : Posts Higher Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue
MT
02/10REALPAGE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/10REALPAGE : IR Fact Sheet FY 2020
PU
02/10REALPAGE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
02/10REALPAGE : Earnings Flash (RP) REALPAGE Posts Q4 EPS $0.50
MT
02/10REALPAGE : Earnings Flash (RP) REALPAGE Posts Q4 Revenue $298.1M
MT
02/10REALPAGE : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 156 M - -
Net income 2020 45,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 61,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 194x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 612 M 8 612 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,50x
EV / Sales 2021 5,88x
Nbr of Employees 7 583
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart REALPAGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
RealPage, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REALPAGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 90,19 $
Last Close Price 86,99 $
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,68%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen T. Winn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley Chaffin Glover President
Brian Shelton Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, CAO & EVP
Barry R. Carter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey T. Leeds Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REALPAGE, INC.-0.29%8 612
ORACLE CORPORATION-5.50%179 969
SAP SE-3.10%151 620
INTUIT INC.8.29%113 551
SERVICENOW INC.-0.03%111 920
DOCUSIGN, INC.19.28%50 714
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ