Real Estate Notebook: New 25-story downtown tower to serve rapidly expanding GSU campus

Atlanta Business Chronicle (August 31, 2020) -- Two longtime Atlanta developers want to turn a tiny office building and parking lot tucked amid Georgia State University's downtown campus into a 25-story student housing tower.

Developers Jim Meyer, of Atlantic Capital Properties, and Mack Reese, of Gateway Ventures, proposed the $87 million project at John Wesley Dobbs Avenue and Courtland Street. It would feature 247 units and 742 beds, with up to 15% of the units set aside for working-class households at 80% of Area Median Income and renting from about $1,100 to $1,900.

The Meyer and Reese partnership have the less than 1-acre property, which includes a 1960s office building and an empty parking lot, under contract. It's surrounded by the Georgia State campus, where enrollment has grown from 32,848 to 36,613 over the past three years.

