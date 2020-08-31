Log in
Real Estate Notebook: New 25-story downtown tower to serve rapidly expanding GSU campus

08/31/2020 | 02:30pm EDT

Atlanta Business Chronicle (August 31, 2020) -- Two longtime Atlanta developers want to turn a tiny office building and parking lot tucked amid Georgia State University's downtown campus into a 25-story student housing tower.

Developers Jim Meyer, of Atlantic Capital Properties, and Mack Reese, of Gateway Ventures, proposed the $87 million project at John Wesley Dobbs Avenue and Courtland Street. It would feature 247 units and 742 beds, with up to 15% of the units set aside for working-class households at 80% of Area Median Income and renting from about $1,100 to $1,900.

The Meyer and Reese partnership have the less than 1-acre property, which includes a 1960s office building and an empty parking lot, under contract. It's surrounded by the Georgia State campus, where enrollment has grown from 32,848 to 36,613 over the past three years.

Read more at: Atlanta Business Chronicle

Disclaimer

RealPage Inc. published this content on 31 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 18:29:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 149 M - -
Net income 2020 35,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 176x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 242 M 6 242 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,25x
EV / Sales 2021 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart REALPAGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
RealPage, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REALPAGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 76,00 $
Last Close Price 63,14 $
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen T. Winn Chairman, Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley Chaffin Glover Co-President
Brian Shelton CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Office & SVP
Barry R. Carter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey T. Leeds Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REALPAGE, INC.17.47%6 242
SAP SE16.16%197 965
ORACLE CORPORATION9.25%177 615
SERVICENOW INC.72.81%93 574
INTUIT INC.32.14%90 256
DOCUSIGN, INC.190.43%39 824
