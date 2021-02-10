RealPage : IR Fact Sheet FY 2020

RealPage, Inc.
IR Fact Sheet (as of February 10, 2021)
Please read in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Revenue ($000s)
Total GAAP Revenue
Growth %
Acquisition-related deferred revenue Total Non-GAAP Revenue
Growth %
GAAP On Demand Revenue
Growth %
Acquisition-related deferred revenue Non-GAAP On Demand Revenue
Growth %
Professional and Other
Expenses ($000s)
Cost of Revenue GAAP View
Stock-based expense
Organizational realignment
Asset impairment Non-GAAP View
Depreciation Adjusted EBITDA View
Product Development GAAP View
Stock-based expense
Organizational realignment Non-GAAP View
Depreciation Adjusted EBITDA View
Sales & Marketing GAAP View
Stock-based expense
Organizational realignment
Asset impairment Non-GAAP View
Depreciation Adjusted EBITDA View
General & Administrative GAAP View
Stock-based expense
Asset impairment and gain (loss) on disposal of assets
Loss due to cyber incident, net of recoveries
Acquisition-related income (expense)
Organizational realignment
Regulatory and legal matters Non-GAAP View
Depreciation
Other (income) expense Adjusted EBITDA View
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
FY 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Profitability ($000s)
GAAP Net Income (Loss)
Acquisition-related deferred revenue
Depreciation, asset impairment, and loss on disposal of assets Amortization of product technologies and intangible assets Loss due to cyber incident, net of recoveries
Gain on change in fair value of equity investment Acquisition-related expense (income) Regulatory and legal matters Interest expense, net Income tax (benefit) expense Organizational realignment Stock-based expense Adjusted EBITDA
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
FY 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Non-GAAP On Demand Revenue Detail ($000s)
Property Management % of Total Growth %
Resident Services % of Total Growth %
Leasing and Marketing % of Total Growth %
Asset Optimization % of Total Growth %
-
$ 45,319 $ 24% 12%
-
$ 77,175 $ 40% 27%
-
$ 39,434 $ 20% 42%
-
$ 31,685 $ 16% 78%
46,522 $ 22% 12%
85,329 $ 41% 32%
42,845 $ 21% 46%
32,352 $ 16% 61%
47,307 $ 22% 12%
94,084 $ 44% 33%
42,198 $ 19% 44%
32,242 $ 15% 59%
47,826 $ 22% 11%
93,865 $ 43% 24%
42,882 $ 19% 14%
34,534 $ 16% 42%
-
$ 96,804 $ 43% 25%
-
$ 44,401 $ 19% 13%
-
$ 35,624 $ 16% 12%
49,914 $ 22% 10%
101,209 $ 43% 19%
46,899 20% 9%
36,228 15% 12%
$
$
110,315 $ 45% 17%
45,761 19% 8%
37,008 15% 15%
$
$
112,747 $ 46% 20%
42,792 17% 0%
38,512 16% 12%
46,790 18% 5%
40,562 15% 14%
$
$
129,167 $ 46% 28%
47,846 17% 2%
41,726 15% 15%
$
$
135,694 $ 47% 23%
49,945 17% 9%
41,386 14% 12%
$
$
Non-GAAP On Demand Revenue Detail ($000s)
Subscription % of Total Growth %
Transactional % of Total Growth %
$
179,082 $ 86% 27%
189,458 $ 88% 24%
196,799 $ 90% 24%
201,943 $ 89% 19%
207,209 $ 88% 16%
218,536 $ 89% 15%
222,988 $ 90% 13%
240,589 $ 89% 19%
249,444 $ 89% 20%
258,507 $ 89% 18%
RealPage, Inc.
IR Fact Sheet (as of February 10, 2021)
Please read in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
FY 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
FY 2020
Annual Client Value ($000s) (1)
Non-GAAP On Demand Annual Client Value
Growth %
Enterprise
Growth % Corporate
Growth %
SMB
Growth %
Unit Trend (000s)
On Demand Units - Ending
-
$ 779,446 $ 31%
837,897 $ 29%
886,747 $ 25%
-
$ 283,623 37%
876,637$ 17%
-
$ 248,052 29%
-
$ 247,771
26%
912,060 $ 17%
942,436 $ 12%
990,800 $ 1,039,588$ 1,085,034 $ 1,118,074 $ 1,176,751 $ 1,161,648
12%
307,130 8% 309,545 25% 295,386
19%
38%
29%
14%
13,173
15,531
16,073
16,219
19%
-
$ 312,650 8%
-
$ 315,602 18%
-
$ 314,184
12%
-
$ 344,305 12%
-
$ 322,506 12%
-
$ 323,989
12%
$ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $
348,477$ 17%328,197$ 9%362,913$ 30%
16,401
16,505
16,779
18,475
350,115 14% 327,570 6% 407,349 38%
19%
352,109 13% 342,107 8% 423,858 35%
19%
366,484 6% 365,609 13% 444,657
19%
12%373,2947%348,5566%439,798
37% 21%
18,808
18,880
19,502 19,709
Average Unit Renewal Rate
Average Renewal Rate (trailing 8 quarters)
RPU
Non-GAAP On Demand RPU (whole $)
Non-GAAP on Demand RPU excluding HOA (whole $)
Top ACV / RPU
Top 100 ACV ($000s)
Top 100 ACV RPU
Top 50 RPU Clients RPU
Headcount
Total Ending RP Headcount
Total International Headcount (included above) % International Headcount
Industry Data (2)
Occupancy
Resident Retention at Lease Expiration Annual Change in Effective Rents Ongoing Construction (thousands of units)
Annual Completions (TTM) (thousands of units)
96.2%
96.4%
96.6%
96.9%
53.95 $ 60.23 $
55.17 $ 61.83 $
54.05$ 60.42$
-
$ 319,642 $
-
$ 85.64 $
-
$ 201.45 $
336,943 $ 69.48 $ 212.30 $
359,144 $ 68.61 $ 222.23 $
366,111$ 68.24$ 225.31$
5,664 2,454 43%
5,958 2,558 43%
6,149 2,618 43%
6,2672,68643%
95.0%
95.4%
95.8%
95.4%
52.7%
52.3%
52.1%
51.9%
97.1%
97.3%
97.3%
97.1%
55.61 $ 62.00 $
57.10 $ 64.26 $
59.05 $ 66.12 $
56.27$ 62.81$
370,092 $ 68.96 $ 230.29 $
378,566 $ 70.71 $ 228.00 $
399,613 $ 70.38 $ 247.16 $
405,617$ 71.85$ 242.35$
6,330 2,773 44%
6,539 2,925 45%
6,736 3,110 46%
7,0853,19545%
95.2%
95.9%
96.3%
95.8%
53.9%
53.5%
53.0%
52.4%
96.9%
96.7%
96.6% 96.5%
57.69 $ 64.42 $
59.22 $ 65.87 $
60.34 $ 58.94
67.15 $ 65.54
412,794 $ 71.86 $ 243.78 $
415,474 $ 73.88 $ 244.21 $
429,459 $ 452,12976.41 $ 79.80248.00 $ 248.68
7,287 3,312 45%
7,433 3,435 46%
7,499 7,5833,501 3,52847% 47%
95.6%
95.3%
95.7% 95.6%
54.6%
57.3%
53.5% 51.6%
2.6%
2.5%
3.0%
3.3%
3.3%
3.1%
3.0%
2.9%
2.9%
-0.2%
-1.3% -1.1%
569
578
582
595
622
633
649
665
673
653
592 583
310
307
298
290
278
275
275
282
294
302
324 344
-
(1) Enterprise segment includes those customers with greater than 20,000 units under management, Corporate includes those customers with between 5,000 and 20,000 units under management, and SMB those customers with less than 5,000 units under management and HOA
-
(2) Based on RealPage data research. Numbers can fluctuate based on data revisions/reclassifications as well as shifts in construction start or finish dates.
