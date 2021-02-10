RealPage : IR Fact Sheet FY 2020

RealPage, Inc.

IR Fact Sheet (as of February 10, 2021)

Please read in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Revenue ($000s)

Total GAAP Revenue

Growth %

Acquisition-related deferred revenue Total Non-GAAP Revenue

Growth %

GAAP On Demand Revenue

Growth %

Acquisition-related deferred revenue Non-GAAP On Demand Revenue

Growth %

Professional and Other

Expenses ($000s)

Cost of Revenue GAAP View

Stock-based expense

Organizational realignment

Asset impairment Non-GAAP View

Depreciation Adjusted EBITDA View

Product Development GAAP View

Stock-based expense

Organizational realignment Non-GAAP View

Depreciation Adjusted EBITDA View

Sales & Marketing GAAP View

Stock-based expense

Organizational realignment

Asset impairment Non-GAAP View

Depreciation Adjusted EBITDA View

General & Administrative GAAP View

Stock-based expense

Asset impairment and gain (loss) on disposal of assets

Loss due to cyber incident, net of recoveries

Acquisition-related income (expense)

Organizational realignment

Regulatory and legal matters Non-GAAP View

Depreciation

Other (income) expense Adjusted EBITDA View

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

FY 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Page 1 of 3

RealPage, Inc.

IR Fact Sheet (as of February 10, 2021)

Please read in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Profitability ($000s)

GAAP Net Income (Loss)

Acquisition-related deferred revenue

Depreciation, asset impairment, and loss on disposal of assets Amortization of product technologies and intangible assets Loss due to cyber incident, net of recoveries

Gain on change in fair value of equity investment Acquisition-related expense (income) Regulatory and legal matters Interest expense, net Income tax (benefit) expense Organizational realignment Stock-based expense Adjusted EBITDA

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

FY 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Non-GAAP On Demand Revenue Detail ($000s)

Property Management % of Total Growth %

Resident Services % of Total Growth %

Leasing and Marketing % of Total Growth %

Asset Optimization % of Total Growth %

$ 45,319 $ 24% 12%

$ 77,175 $ 40% 27%

$ 39,434 $ 20% 42%

$ 31,685 $ 16% 78%

46,522 $ 22% 12%

85,329 $ 41% 32%

42,845 $ 21% 46%

32,352 $ 16% 61%

47,307 $ 22% 12%

94,084 $ 44% 33%

42,198 $ 19% 44%

32,242 $ 15% 59%

47,826 $ 22% 11%

93,865 $ 43% 24%

42,882 $ 19% 14%

34,534 $ 16% 42%

$ 96,804 $ 43% 25%

$ 44,401 $ 19% 13%

$ 35,624 $ 16% 12%

49,914 $ 22% 10%

101,209 $ 43% 19%

51,006 $ 22% 10%

46,899 20% 9%

36,228 15% 12%

$

$

110,315 $ 45% 17%

52,591 $ 21% 11%

45,761 19% 8%

37,008 15% 15%

$

$

112,747 $ 46% 20%

52,633 $ 21% 10%

42,792 17% 0%

38,512 16% 12%

$ 119,086 $ 44% 23%

62,433 $ 23% 25%

46,790 18% 5%

40,562 15% 14%

$

$

129,167 $ 46% 28%

60,245 $ 22% 18%

47,846 17% 2%

41,726 15% 15%

$

$

135,694 $ 47% 23%

63,602 $ 22% 21%

49,945 17% 9%

41,386 14% 12%

$

$

Non-GAAP On Demand Revenue Detail ($000s)

Subscription % of Total Growth %

Transactional % of Total Growth %

$ 169,687 $ 88% 26%

$

23,926 $ 12% 90%

179,082 $ 86% 27%

27,966 $ 14% 97%

189,458 $ 88% 24%

26,373 $ 12% 172%

196,799 $ 90% 24%

22,308 $ 10% 2%

201,943 $ 89% 19%

24,800 $ 11% 4%

207,209 $ 88% 16%

28,133 $ 12% 1%

218,536 $ 89% 15%

27,139 $ 11% 3%

222,988 $ 90% 13%

23,696 $ 10% 6%

240,589 $ 89% 19%

28,282 $ 11% 14%

249,444 $ 89% 20%

29,540 $ 11% 5%

258,507 $ 89% 18%

32,120 $ 11% 18%

Page 2 of 3

RealPage, Inc.

IR Fact Sheet (as of February 10, 2021)

Please read in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

FY 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

FY 2020

Annual Client Value ($000s) (1)

Non-GAAP On Demand Annual Client Value

Growth %

Enterprise

Growth % Corporate

Growth %

SMB

Growth %

Unit Trend (000s)

On Demand Units - Ending

$ 779,446 $ 31% 837,897 $ 29% 886,747 $ 25%

$ 283,623 37% 876,637$ 17% $ 289,188 25% $ 308,310 19% $ 297,786$ 9%

$ 248,052 29% $ 267,557 25% $ 288,407 29% $ 300,322$ 29%

$ 247,771

$ 281,153

$ 290,030

$ 278,529$

26%

912,060 $ 17%

942,436 $ 12%

990,800 $ 1,039,588$ 1,085,034 $ 1,118,074 $ 1,176,751 $ 1,161,648

12%

307,130 8% 309,545 25% 295,386

19%

38%

29%

14%

13,173

15,531

16,073

16,219

19%

$ 312,650 8%

$ 315,602 18%

$ 314,184

12%

$ 344,305 12%

$ 322,506 12%

$ 323,989

12%

$ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $ $

348,477$ 17%328,197$ 9%362,913$ 30%

16,401

16,505

16,779

18,475

350,115 14% 327,570 6% 407,349 38%

19%

352,109 13% 342,107 8% 423,858 35%

19%

366,484 6% 365,609 13% 444,657

19%

12%373,2947%348,5566%439,798

37% 21%

18,808

18,880

19,502 19,709

Average Unit Renewal Rate

Average Renewal Rate (trailing 8 quarters)

RPU

Non-GAAP On Demand RPU (whole $)

Non-GAAP on Demand RPU excluding HOA (whole $)

Top ACV / RPU

Top 100 ACV ($000s)

Top 100 ACV RPU

Top 50 RPU Clients RPU

Headcount

Total Ending RP Headcount

Total International Headcount (included above) % International Headcount

Industry Data (2)

Occupancy

Resident Retention at Lease Expiration Annual Change in Effective Rents Ongoing Construction (thousands of units)

Annual Completions (TTM) (thousands of units)

96.2%

96.4%

96.6%

96.9%

$ 59.17 $

$ 59.17 $

53.95 $ 60.23 $

55.17 $ 61.83 $

54.05$ 60.42$

$ 319,642 $

$ 85.64 $

$ 201.45 $

336,943 $ 69.48 $ 212.30 $

359,144 $ 68.61 $ 222.23 $

366,111$ 68.24$ 225.31$

5,664 2,454 43%

5,958 2,558 43%

6,149 2,618 43%

6,2672,68643%

95.0%

95.4%

95.8%

95.4%

52.7%

52.3%

52.1%

51.9%

97.1%

97.3%

97.3%

97.1%

55.61 $ 62.00 $

57.10 $ 64.26 $

59.05 $ 66.12 $

56.27$ 62.81$

370,092 $ 68.96 $ 230.29 $

378,566 $ 70.71 $ 228.00 $

399,613 $ 70.38 $ 247.16 $

405,617$ 71.85$ 242.35$

6,330 2,773 44%

6,539 2,925 45%

6,736 3,110 46%

7,0853,19545%

95.2%

95.9%

96.3%

95.8%

53.9%

53.5%

53.0%

52.4%

96.9%

96.7%

96.6% 96.5%

57.69 $ 64.42 $

59.22 $ 65.87 $

60.34 $ 58.94

67.15 $ 65.54

412,794 $ 71.86 $ 243.78 $

415,474 $ 73.88 $ 244.21 $

429,459 $ 452,12976.41 $ 79.80248.00 $ 248.68

7,287 3,312 45%

7,433 3,435 46%

7,499 7,5833,501 3,52847% 47%

95.6%

95.3%

95.7% 95.6%

54.6%

57.3%

53.5% 51.6%

2.6%

2.5%

3.0%

3.3%

3.3%

3.1%

3.0%

2.9%

2.9%

-0.2%

-1.3% -1.1%

569

578

582

595

622

633

649

665

673

653

592 583

310

307

298

290

278

275

275

282

294

302

324 344

(1) Enterprise segment includes those customers with greater than 20,000 units under management, Corporate includes those customers with between 5,000 and 20,000 units under management, and SMB those customers with less than 5,000 units under management and HOA

(2) Based on RealPage data research. Numbers can fluctuate based on data revisions/reclassifications as well as shifts in construction start or finish dates.

Page 3 of 3