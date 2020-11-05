Log in
RealPage : IR Fact Sheet Q3 2020

11/05/2020 | 05:57pm EST

RealPage, Inc.

IR Fact Sheet (as of November 5, 2020)

Please read in conjunction with the Company's 10-K previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 2, 2020 as well as the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

FY 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

YTD 2020

Revenue ($000s)

Total GAAP Revenue

$

201,301

$

216,252

$

224,953

$

226,974

$

869,480

$

234,306

$

243,861

$

255,202

$

254,767

$

988,136

$

276,673

$

285,607

$

298,149

$

860,429

Growth %

32%

34%

33%

21%

30%

16%

13%

13%

12%

14%

18%

17%

17%

17%

Acquisition-related deferred revenue

313

103

418

1,056

1,890

224

157

38

449

868

400

425

388

1,213

Total Non-GAAP Revenue

$

201,614

$

216,355

$

225,371

$

228,030

$

871,370

$

234,530

$

244,018

$

255,240

$

255,216

$

989,004

$

277,073

$

286,032

$

298,537

$

861,642

Growth %

31%

33%

33%

21%

29%

16%

13%

13%

12%

13%

18%

17%

17%

17%

GAAP On Demand Revenue

$

193,300

$

206,945

$

215,413

$

218,051

$

833,709

$

226,519

$

235,185

$

245,637

$

246,235

$

953,576

$

268,471

$

278,559

$

290,239

$

837,269

Growth %

32%

34%

33%

21%

30%

17%

14%

14%

13%

14%

19%

18%

18%

18%

Acquisition-related deferred revenue

313

103

418

1,056

1,890

224

157

38

449

868

400

425

388

1,213

Non-GAAP On Demand Revenue

$

193,613

$

207,048

$

215,831

$

219,107

$

835,599

$

226,743

$

235,342

$

245,675

$

246,684

$

954,444

$

268,871

$

278,984

$

290,627

$

838,482

Growth %

32%

33%

33%

21%

29%

17%

14%

14%

13%

14%

19%

19%

18%

18%

Professional and Other

$

8,001

$

9,307

$

9,540

$

8,923

$

35,771

$

7,787

$

8,676

$

9,565

$

8,532

$

34,560

$

8,202

$

7,048

$

7,910

$

23,160

Expenses ($000s)

Cost of Revenue

GAAP View

$

72,837

$

81,942

$

85,540

$

88,063

$

328,382

$

90,194

$

95,708

$

98,783

$

101,027

$

385,712

$

108,910

$

110,713

$

111,497

$

331,120

Stock-based expense

$

(835)

(1,168)

(1,146)

(1,254)

(4,403)

(1,331)

(1,447)

(1,425)

(1,401)

(5,604)

(2,010)

(2,257)

(1,754)

(6,021)

Organizational realignment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(125)

(16)

(141)

(198)

(255)

-

(453)

Asset impairment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,618)

(1,618)

-

-

-

-

Non-GAAP View

$

72,002

$

80,774

$

84,394

$

86,809

$

323,979

$

88,863

$

94,261

$

97,233

$

97,992

$

378,349

$

106,702

$

108,201

$

109,743

$

324,646

Depreciation

(2,934)

(3,099)

(2,991)

(3,048)

(12,072)

(3,671)

(4,017)

(4,007)

(3,970)

(15,665)

(3,780)

(3,830)

(4,003)

(11,613)

Adjusted EBITDA View

$

69,068

$

77,675

$

81,403

$

83,761

$

311,907

$

85,192

$

90,244

$

93,226

$

94,022

$

362,684

$

102,922

$

104,371

$

105,740

$

313,033

Product Development

GAAP View

$

29,040

$

30,771

$

28,942

$

29,772

$

118,525

$

29,897

$

28,151

$

27,866

$

26,308

$

112,222

$

31,548

$

31,433

$

34,066

$

97,047

Stock-based expense

(2,163)

(2,645)

(2,520)

(2,595)

(9,923)

(2,480)

(2,016)

(1,948)

(1,715)

(8,159)

(1,937)

(1,629)

(2,893)

(6,459)

Organizational realignment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(316)

(84)

(400)

(233)

(465)

-

(698)

Non-GAAP View

$

26,877

$

28,126

$

26,422

$

27,177

$

108,602

$

27,417

$

26,135

$

25,602

$

24,509

$

103,663

$

29,378

$

29,339

$

31,173

$

89,890

Depreciation

(1,338)

(1,557)

(1,381)

(1,391)

(5,667)

(1,651)

(1,632)

(1,540)

(1,527)

(6,350)

(1,512)

(1,566)

(1,731)

(4,809)

Adjusted EBITDA View

$

25,539

$

26,569

$

25,041

$

25,786

$

102,935

$

25,766

$

24,503

$

24,062

$

22,982

$

97,313

$

27,866

$

27,773

$

29,442

$

85,081

Sales & Marketing

GAAP View

$

37,680

$

40,664

$

43,179

$

45,084

$

166,607

$

44,823

$

49,120

$

51,906

$

48,113

$

193,962

$

54,657

$

49,424

$

55,563

$

159,644

Stock-based expense

(3,541)

(4,470)

(4,242)

(4,320)

(16,573)

(5,350)

(6,383)

(6,358)

(5,887)

(23,978)

(5,888)

(2,296)

(5,658)

(13,842)

Organizational realignment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(108)

(62)

(170)

(611)

(278)

-

(889)

Asset impairment

-

-

-

(2,720)

(2,720)

-

-

-

(363)

(363)

-

-

-

-

Non-GAAP View

$

34,139

$

36,194

$

38,937

$

38,044

$

147,314

$

39,473

$

42,737

$

45,440

$

41,801

$

169,451

$

48,158

$

46,850

$

49,905

$

144,913

Depreciation

(1,228)

(1,366)

(1,069)

(1,289)

(4,952)

(1,506)

(1,566)

(1,573)

(1,572)

(6,217)

(1,619)

(1,670)

(1,869)

(5,158)

Adjusted EBITDA View

$

32,911

$

34,828

$

37,868

$

36,755

$

142,362

$

37,967

$

41,171

$

43,867

$

40,229

$

163,234

$

46,539

$

45,180

$

48,036

$

139,755

General & Administrative

GAAP View

$

27,090

$

28,444

$

30,036

$

32,638

$

118,208

$

28,143

$

28,310

$

31,249

$

35,354

$

123,056

$

40,528

$

42,399

$

37,909

$

120,836

Stock-based expense

(3,779)

(5,412)

(5,571)

(4,980)

(19,742)

(5,752)

(6,019)

(6,767)

(6,284)

(24,822)

(6,366)

(6,149)

(5,512)

(18,027)

Asset impairment and gain (loss) on disposal of assets

(942)

(156)

(341)

(574)

(2,013)

(286)

17

10

(296)

(555)

(12)

-

-

(12)

Loss due to cyber incident, net of recoveries

-

-

-

(4,952)

(4,952)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Acquisition-related income (expense)

(1,007)

(1,168)

(519)

257

(2,437)

(29)

(376)

(755)

(3,594)

(4,754)

(3,724)

(3,137)

(1,682)

(8,543)

Organizational realignment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(135)

(687)

(822)

(169)

(222)

-

(391)

Regulatory and legal matters

-

-

(78)

-

(78)

-

(352)

(215)

(898)

(1,465)

(359)

(2,150)

-

(2,509)

Non-GAAP View

$

21,362

$

21,708

$

23,527

$

22,389

$

88,986

$

22,076

$

21,580

$

23,387

$

23,595

$

90,638

$

29,898

$

30,741

$

30,715

$

91,354

Depreciation

(1,376)

(1,484)

(1,504)

(1,423)

(5,787)

(1,646)

(1,499)

(1,388)

(1,424)

(5,957)

(1,460)

(1,500)

(1,602)

(4,562)

Other (income) expense

(51)

(66)

(58)

(34)

(209)

(1)

(212)

(27)

(354)

(594)

(170)

(437)

38

(569)

Adjusted EBITDA View

$

19,935

$

20,158

$

21,965

$

20,932

$

82,990

$

20,429

$

19,869

$

21,972

$

21,817

$

84,087

$

28,268

$

28,804

$

29,151

$

86,223

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

FY 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

YTD 2020

Profitability ($000s)

GAAP Net Income (Loss)

$

10,901

$

8,479

$

9,073

$

6,272

$

34,725

$

11,272

$

15,063

$

11,704

$

20,169

$

58,208

$

5,605

$

11,301

$

16,341

$

33,247

Acquisition-related deferred revenue

313

103

418

1,056

1,890

224

157

38

449

868

400

425

388

1,213

Depreciation, asset impairment, and loss on disposal of assets

7,818

7,662

9,286

10,445

35,211

8,760

8,697

8,498

10,769

36,724

8,383

8,566

9,205

26,154

Amortization of product technologies and intangible assets

16,384

17,623

18,684

19,017

71,708

19,350

20,302

20,759

20,353

80,764

25,191

25,778

25,442

76,411

Loss due to cyber incident, net of recoveries

-

-

-

4,952

4,952

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Gain on change in fair value of equity investment

-

-

-

-

-

(2,600)

-

-

-

(2,600)

-

-

-

-

Acquisition-related expense (income)

1,007

1,168

519

(257)

2,437

29

376

755

3,594

4,754

3,724

3,137

1,682

8,543

Regulatory and legal matters

-

-

78

-

78

-

352

215

898

1,465

359

2,150

-

2,509

Interest expense, net

7,721

8,584

6,874

6,780

29,959

8,581

8,241

8,791

9,443

35,056

12,905

13,129

13,267

39,301

Income tax (benefit) expense

(301)

(189)

683

(618)

(425)

4,647

(822)

4,171

(5,646)

2,350

(2,501)

1,867

4,026

3,392

Organizational realignment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

684

849

1,533

1,211

1,220

-

2,431

Stock-based expense

10,318

13,695

13,479

13,149

50,641

14,913

15,865

16,498

15,287

62,563

16,201

12,331

15,817

44,349

Adjusted EBITDA

$

54,161

$

57,125

$

59,094

$

60,796

$

231,176

$

65,176

$

68,231

$

72,113

$

76,165

$

281,685

$

71,478

$

79,904

$

86,168

$

237,550

Non-GAAP On Demand Revenue Detail ($000s)

Property Management

$

45,319

$

46,522

$

47,307

$

47,826

$

186,974

$

49,914

$

51,006

$

52,591

$

52,633

$

206,144

$

62,433

$

60,245

$

63,602

$

186,280

% of Total

24%

22%

22%

22%

22%

22%

22%

21%

21%

22%

23%

22%

22%

22%

Growth %

12%

12%

12%

11%

12%

10%

10%

11%

10%

10%

25%

18%

21%

21%

Resident Services

$

77,175

$

85,329

$

94,084

$

93,865

$

350,453

$

96,804

$

101,209

$

110,315

$

112,747

$

421,075

$

119,086

$

129,167

$

135,694

$

383,947

% of Total

40%

41%

44%

43%

42%

43%

43%

45%

46%

44%

44%

46%

47%

46%

Growth %

27%

32%

33%

24%

29%

25%

19%

17%

20%

20%

23%

28%

23%

25%

Leasing and Marketing

$

39,434

$

42,845

$

42,198

$

42,882

$

167,359

$

44,401

$

46,899

$

45,761

$

42,792

$

179,853

$

46,790

$

47,846

$

49,945

$

144,581

% of Total

20%

21%

19%

19%

20%

19%

20%

19%

17%

19%

18%

17%

17%

17%

Growth %

42%

46%

44%

14%

35%

13%

9%

8%

0%

7%

5%

2%

9%

5%

Asset Optimization

$

31,685

$

32,352

$

32,242

$

34,534

$

130,813

$

35,624

$

36,228

$

37,008

$

38,512

$

147,372

$

40,562

$

41,726

$

41,386

$

123,674

% of Total

16%

16%

15%

16%

16%

16%

15%

15%

16%

15%

15%

15%

14%

15%

Growth %

78%

61%

59%

42%

59%

12%

12%

15%

12%

13%

14%

15%

12%

14%

Non-GAAP On Demand Revenue Detail ($000s)

Subscription

$

169,687

$

179,082

$

189,458

$

196,799

$

735,026

$

201,943

$

207,209

$

218,536

$

222,988

$

850,676

$

240,589

$

249,444

$

258,507

$

748,540

% of Total

88%

86%

88%

90%

88%

89%

88%

89%

90%

89%

89%

89%

89%

89%

Growth %

26%

27%

24%

24%

25%

19%

16%

15%

13%

16%

19%

20%

18%

19%

Transactional

$

23,926

$

27,966

$

26,373

$

22,308

$

100,573

$

24,800

$

28,133

$

27,139

$

23,696

$

103,768

$

28,282

$

29,540

$

32,120

$

89,942

% of Total

12%

14%

12%

10%

12%

11%

12%

11%

10%

11%

11%

11%

11%

11%

Growth %

90%

97%

172%

2%

72%

4%

1%

3%

6%

3%

14%

5%

18%

12%

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

FY 2018

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

YTD 2020

Annual Contract Value ($000s) (1)

Non-GAAP On Demand Annual Customer Value

$

779,446

$

837,897

$

886,747

$

876,637

$

912,060

$

942,436

$

990,800

$

1,039,588

$

1,085,034

$

1,118,074

$

1,176,751

Growth %

31%

29%

25%

17%

17%

12%

12%

19%

19%

19%

19%

Enterprise

$

283,623

$

289,188

$

308,310

$

297,786

$

307,130

$

312,650

$

344,305

$

348,477

$

350,115

$

352,109

$

366,484

Growth %

37%

25%

19%

9%

8%

8%

12%

17%

14%

13%

6%

Corporate

$

248,052

$

267,557

$

288,407

$

300,322

$

309,545

$

315,602

$

322,506

$

328,197

$

327,570

$

342,107

$

365,609

Growth %

29%

25%

29%

29%

25%

18%

12%

9%

6%

8%

13%

SMB

$

247,771

$

281,153

$

290,030

$

278,529

$

295,386

$

314,184

$

323,989

$

362,913

$

407,349

$

423,858

$

444,657

Growth %

26%

38%

29%

14%

19%

12%

12%

30%

38%

35%

37%

Unit Trend (000s)

On Demand Units - Ending

13,173

15,531

16,073

16,219

16,401

16,505

16,779

18,475

18,808

18,880

19,502

Average Unit Renewal Rate

Average Renewal Rate (trailing 8 quarters)

96.2%

96.4%

96.6%

96.9%

97.1%

97.3%

97.3%

97.1%

96.9%

96.7%

96.6%

RPU

Non-GAAP On Demand RPU (whole $)

$

59.17

$

53.95

$

55.17

$

54.05

$

55.61

$

57.10

$

59.05

$

56.27

$

57.69

$

59.22

$

60.34

Non-GAAP on Demand RPU excluding HOA (whole $)

$

59.17

$

60.23

$

61.83

$

60.42

$

62.00

$

64.26

$

66.12

$

62.81

$

64.42

$

65.87

$

67.15

Top ACV / RPU

Top 100 ACV ($000s)

$

319,642

$

336,943

$

359,144

$

366,111

$

370,092

$

378,566

$

399,613

$

405,617

$

412,794

$

415,474

$

429,459

Top 100 ACV RPU

$

85.64

$

69.48

$

68.61

$

68.24

$

68.96

$

70.71

$

70.38

$

71.85

$

71.86

$

73.88

$

76.41

Top 50 RPU Clients RPU

$

201.45

$

212.30

$

222.23

$

225.31

$

230.29

$

228.00

$

247.16

$

242.35

$

243.78

$

244.21

$

248.00

Headcount

Total Ending RP Headcount

5,664

5,958

6,149

6,267

6,330

6,539

6,736

7,085

7,287

7,433

7,499

Total International Headcount (included above)

2,454

2,558

2,618

2,686

2,773

2,925

3,110

3,195

3,312

3,435

3,501

% International Headcount

43%

43%

43%

43%

44%

45%

46%

45%

45%

46%

47%

Industry Data (2)

Occupancy

95.0%

95.4%

95.8%

95.4%

95.2%

95.9%

96.3%

95.8%

95.6%

95.3%

95.7%

Resident Retention at Lease Expiration

52.7%

52.3%

52.1%

51.9%

53.9%

53.5%

53.0%

52.4%

54.6%

57.3%

53.5%

Annual Change in Effective Rents

2.6%

2.5%

3.0%

3.3%

3.3%

3.1%

3.0%

2.9%

2.9%

-0.2%

-1.3%

Ongoing Construction (thousands of units)

569

578

582

595

622

633

649

665

673

653

592

Annual Completions (TTM) (thousands of units)

310

307

298

290

278

275

275

282

294

302

324

  1. Enterprise segment includes those customers with greater than 20,000 units under management, Corporate includes those customers with between 5,000 and 20,000 units under management, and SMB those customers with less than 5,000 units under management and HOA
  2. Based on RealPage data research. Numbers can fluctuate based on data revisions/reclassifications as well as shifts in construction start or finish dates.

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

RealPage Inc. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 22:56:04 UTC

