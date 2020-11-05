RealPage : IR Fact Sheet Q3 2020

Please read in conjunction with the Company's 10-K previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 2, 2020 as well as the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
FY 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
YTD 2020
Revenue ($000s)
Total GAAP Revenue
$
201,301
$
216,252
$
224,953
$
226,974
$
869,480
$
234,306
$
243,861
$
255,202
$
254,767
$
988,136
$
276,673
$
285,607
$
298,149
$
860,429
Growth %
32%
34%
33%
21%
30%
16%
13%
13%
12%
14%
18%
17%
17%
17%
Acquisition-related deferred revenue
313
103
418
1,056
1,890
224
157
38
449
868
400
425
388
1,213
Total Non-GAAP Revenue
$
201,614
$
216,355
$
225,371
$
228,030
$
871,370
$
234,530
$
244,018
$
255,240
$
255,216
$
989,004
$
277,073
$
286,032
$
298,537
$
861,642
Growth %
31%
33%
33%
21%
29%
16%
13%
13%
12%
13%
18%
17%
17%
17%
GAAP On Demand Revenue
$
193,300
$
206,945
$
215,413
$
218,051
$
833,709
$
226,519
$
235,185
$
245,637
$
246,235
$
953,576
$
268,471
$
278,559
$
290,239
$
837,269
Growth %
32%
34%
33%
21%
30%
17%
14%
14%
13%
14%
19%
18%
18%
18%
Acquisition-related deferred revenue
313
103
418
1,056
1,890
224
157
38
449
868
400
425
388
1,213
Non-GAAP On Demand Revenue
$
193,613
$
207,048
$
215,831
$
219,107
$
835,599
$
226,743
$
235,342
$
245,675
$
246,684
$
954,444
$
268,871
$
278,984
$
290,627
$
838,482
Growth %
32%
33%
33%
21%
29%
17%
14%
14%
13%
14%
19%
19%
18%
18%
Professional and Other
$
8,001
$
9,307
$
9,540
$
8,923
$
35,771
$
7,787
$
8,676
$
9,565
$
8,532
$
34,560
$
8,202
$
7,048
$
7,910
$
23,160
Expenses ($000s)
Cost of Revenue
GAAP View
$
72,837
$
81,942
$
85,540
$
88,063
$
328,382
$
90,194
$
95,708
$
98,783
$
101,027
$
385,712
$
108,910
$
110,713
$
111,497
$
331,120
Stock-based expense
$
(835)
(1,168)
(1,146)
(1,254)
(4,403)
(1,331)
(1,447)
(1,425)
(1,401)
(5,604)
(2,010)
(2,257)
(1,754)
(6,021)
Organizational realignment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(125)
(16)
(141)
(198)
(255)
-
(453)
Asset impairment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,618)
(1,618)
-
-
-
-
Non-GAAP View
$
72,002
$
80,774
$
84,394
$
86,809
$
323,979
$
88,863
$
94,261
$
97,233
$
97,992
$
378,349
$
106,702
$
108,201
$
109,743
$
324,646
Depreciation
(2,934)
(3,099)
(2,991)
(3,048)
(12,072)
(3,671)
(4,017)
(4,007)
(3,970)
(15,665)
(3,780)
(3,830)
(4,003)
(11,613)
Adjusted EBITDA View
$
69,068
$
77,675
$
81,403
$
83,761
$
311,907
$
85,192
$
90,244
$
93,226
$
94,022
$
362,684
$
102,922
$
104,371
$
105,740
$
313,033
Product Development
GAAP View
$
29,040
$
30,771
$
28,942
$
29,772
$
118,525
$
29,897
$
28,151
$
27,866
$
26,308
$
112,222
$
31,548
$
31,433
$
34,066
$
97,047
Stock-based expense
(2,163)
(2,645)
(2,520)
(2,595)
(9,923)
(2,480)
(2,016)
(1,948)
(1,715)
(8,159)
(1,937)
(1,629)
(2,893)
(6,459)
Organizational realignment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(316)
(84)
(400)
(233)
(465)
-
(698)
Non-GAAP View
$
26,877
$
28,126
$
26,422
$
27,177
$
108,602
$
27,417
$
26,135
$
25,602
$
24,509
$
103,663
$
29,378
$
29,339
$
31,173
$
89,890
Depreciation
(1,338)
(1,557)
(1,381)
(1,391)
(5,667)
(1,651)
(1,632)
(1,540)
(1,527)
(6,350)
(1,512)
(1,566)
(1,731)
(4,809)
Adjusted EBITDA View
$
25,539
$
26,569
$
25,041
$
25,786
$
102,935
$
25,766
$
24,503
$
24,062
$
22,982
$
97,313
$
27,866
$
27,773
$
29,442
$
85,081
Sales & Marketing
GAAP View
$
37,680
$
40,664
$
43,179
$
45,084
$
166,607
$
44,823
$
49,120
$
51,906
$
48,113
$
193,962
$
54,657
$
49,424
$
55,563
$
159,644
Stock-based expense
(3,541)
(4,470)
(4,242)
(4,320)
(16,573)
(5,350)
(6,383)
(6,358)
(5,887)
(23,978)
(5,888)
(2,296)
(5,658)
(13,842)
Organizational realignment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(108)
(62)
(170)
(611)
(278)
-
(889)
Asset impairment
-
-
-
(2,720)
(2,720)
-
-
-
(363)
(363)
-
-
-
-
Non-GAAP View
$
34,139
$
36,194
$
38,937
$
38,044
$
147,314
$
39,473
$
42,737
$
45,440
$
41,801
$
169,451
$
48,158
$
46,850
$
49,905
$
144,913
Depreciation
(1,228)
(1,366)
(1,069)
(1,289)
(4,952)
(1,506)
(1,566)
(1,573)
(1,572)
(6,217)
(1,619)
(1,670)
(1,869)
(5,158)
Adjusted EBITDA View
$
32,911
$
34,828
$
37,868
$
36,755
$
142,362
$
37,967
$
41,171
$
43,867
$
40,229
$
163,234
$
46,539
$
45,180
$
48,036
$
139,755
General & Administrative
GAAP View
$
27,090
$
28,444
$
30,036
$
32,638
$
118,208
$
28,143
$
28,310
$
31,249
$
35,354
$
123,056
$
40,528
$
42,399
$
37,909
$
120,836
Stock-based expense
(3,779)
(5,412)
(5,571)
(4,980)
(19,742)
(5,752)
(6,019)
(6,767)
(6,284)
(24,822)
(6,366)
(6,149)
(5,512)
(18,027)
Asset impairment and gain (loss) on disposal of assets
(942)
(156)
(341)
(574)
(2,013)
(286)
17
10
(296)
(555)
(12)
-
-
(12)
Loss due to cyber incident, net of recoveries
-
-
-
(4,952)
(4,952)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Acquisition-related income (expense)
(1,007)
(1,168)
(519)
257
(2,437)
(29)
(376)
(755)
(3,594)
(4,754)
(3,724)
(3,137)
(1,682)
(8,543)
Organizational realignment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(135)
(687)
(822)
(169)
(222)
-
(391)
Regulatory and legal matters
-
-
(78)
-
(78)
-
(352)
(215)
(898)
(1,465)
(359)
(2,150)
-
(2,509)
Non-GAAP View
$
21,362
$
21,708
$
23,527
$
22,389
$
88,986
$
22,076
$
21,580
$
23,387
$
23,595
$
90,638
$
29,898
$
30,741
$
30,715
$
91,354
Depreciation
(1,376)
(1,484)
(1,504)
(1,423)
(5,787)
(1,646)
(1,499)
(1,388)
(1,424)
(5,957)
(1,460)
(1,500)
(1,602)
(4,562)
Other (income) expense
(51)
(66)
(58)
(34)
(209)
(1)
(212)
(27)
(354)
(594)
(170)
(437)
38
(569)
Adjusted EBITDA View
$
19,935
$
20,158
$
21,965
$
20,932
$
82,990
$
20,429
$
19,869
$
21,972
$
21,817
$
84,087
$
28,268
$
28,804
$
29,151
$
86,223
Page 1 of 3
RealPage, Inc.
IR Fact Sheet (as of November 5, 2020)
Please read in conjunction with the Company's 10-K previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 2, 2020 as well as the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
FY 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
YTD 2020
Profitability ($000s)
GAAP Net Income (Loss)
$
10,901
$
8,479
$
9,073
$
6,272
$
34,725
$
11,272
$
15,063
$
11,704
$
20,169
$
58,208
$
5,605
$
11,301
$
16,341
$
33,247
Acquisition-related deferred revenue
313
103
418
1,056
1,890
224
157
38
449
868
400
425
388
1,213
Depreciation, asset impairment, and loss on disposal of assets
7,818
7,662
9,286
10,445
35,211
8,760
8,697
8,498
10,769
36,724
8,383
8,566
9,205
26,154
Amortization of product technologies and intangible assets
16,384
17,623
18,684
19,017
71,708
19,350
20,302
20,759
20,353
80,764
25,191
25,778
25,442
76,411
Loss due to cyber incident, net of recoveries
-
-
-
4,952
4,952
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gain on change in fair value of equity investment
-
-
-
-
-
(2,600)
-
-
-
(2,600)
-
-
-
-
Acquisition-related expense (income)
1,007
1,168
519
(257)
2,437
29
376
755
3,594
4,754
3,724
3,137
1,682
8,543
Regulatory and legal matters
-
-
78
-
78
-
352
215
898
1,465
359
2,150
-
2,509
Interest expense, net
7,721
8,584
6,874
6,780
29,959
8,581
8,241
8,791
9,443
35,056
12,905
13,129
13,267
39,301
Income tax (benefit) expense
(301)
(189)
683
(618)
(425)
4,647
(822)
4,171
(5,646)
2,350
(2,501)
1,867
4,026
3,392
Organizational realignment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
684
849
1,533
1,211
1,220
-
2,431
Stock-based expense
10,318
13,695
13,479
13,149
50,641
14,913
15,865
16,498
15,287
62,563
16,201
12,331
15,817
44,349
Adjusted EBITDA
$
54,161
$
57,125
$
59,094
$
60,796
$
231,176
$
65,176
$
68,231
$
72,113
$
76,165
$
281,685
$
71,478
$
79,904
$
86,168
$
237,550
Non-GAAP On Demand Revenue Detail ($000s)
Property Management
$
45,319
$
46,522
$
47,307
$
47,826
$
186,974
$
49,914
$
51,006
$
52,591
$
52,633
$
206,144
$
62,433
$
60,245
$
63,602
$
186,280
% of Total
24%
22%
22%
22%
22%
22%
22%
21%
21%
22%
23%
22%
22%
22%
Growth %
12%
12%
12%
11%
12%
10%
10%
11%
10%
10%
25%
18%
21%
21%
Resident Services
$
77,175
$
85,329
$
94,084
$
93,865
$
350,453
$
96,804
$
101,209
$
110,315
$
112,747
$
421,075
$
119,086
$
129,167
$
135,694
$
383,947
% of Total
40%
41%
44%
43%
42%
43%
43%
45%
46%
44%
44%
46%
47%
46%
Growth %
27%
32%
33%
24%
29%
25%
19%
17%
20%
20%
23%
28%
23%
25%
Leasing and Marketing
$
39,434
$
42,845
$
42,198
$
42,882
$
167,359
$
44,401
$
46,899
$
45,761
$
42,792
$
179,853
$
46,790
$
47,846
$
49,945
$
144,581
% of Total
20%
21%
19%
19%
20%
19%
20%
19%
17%
19%
18%
17%
17%
17%
Growth %
42%
46%
44%
14%
35%
13%
9%
8%
0%
7%
5%
2%
9%
5%
Asset Optimization
$
31,685
$
32,352
$
32,242
$
34,534
$
130,813
$
35,624
$
36,228
$
37,008
$
38,512
$
147,372
$
40,562
$
41,726
$
41,386
$
123,674
% of Total
16%
16%
15%
16%
16%
16%
15%
15%
16%
15%
15%
15%
14%
15%
Growth %
78%
61%
59%
42%
59%
12%
12%
15%
12%
13%
14%
15%
12%
14%
Non-GAAP On Demand Revenue Detail ($000s)
Subscription
$
169,687
$
179,082
$
189,458
$
196,799
$
735,026
$
201,943
$
207,209
$
218,536
$
222,988
$
850,676
$
240,589
$
249,444
$
258,507
$
748,540
% of Total
88%
86%
88%
90%
88%
89%
88%
89%
90%
89%
89%
89%
89%
89%
Growth %
26%
27%
24%
24%
25%
19%
16%
15%
13%
16%
19%
20%
18%
19%
Transactional
$
23,926
$
27,966
$
26,373
$
22,308
$
100,573
$
24,800
$
28,133
$
27,139
$
23,696
$
103,768
$
28,282
$
29,540
$
32,120
$
89,942
% of Total
12%
14%
12%
10%
12%
11%
12%
11%
10%
11%
11%
11%
11%
11%
Growth %
90%
97%
172%
2%
72%
4%
1%
3%
6%
3%
14%
5%
18%
12%
Page 2 of 3
RealPage, Inc.
IR Fact Sheet (as of November 5, 2020)
Please read in conjunction with the Company's 10-K previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 2, 2020 as well as the "Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Q1 2018
Q2 2018
Q3 2018
Q4 2018
FY 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
YTD 2020
Annual Contract Value ($000s) (1)
Non-GAAP On Demand Annual Customer Value
$
779,446
$
837,897
$
886,747
$
876,637
$
912,060
$
942,436
$
990,800
$
1,039,588
$
1,085,034
$
1,118,074
$
1,176,751
Growth %
31%
29%
25%
17%
17%
12%
12%
19%
19%
19%
19%
Enterprise
$
283,623
$
289,188
$
308,310
$
297,786
$
307,130
$
312,650
$
344,305
$
348,477
$
350,115
$
352,109
$
366,484
Growth %
37%
25%
19%
9%
8%
8%
12%
17%
14%
13%
6%
Corporate
$
248,052
$
267,557
$
288,407
$
300,322
$
309,545
$
315,602
$
322,506
$
328,197
$
327,570
$
342,107
$
365,609
Growth %
29%
25%
29%
29%
25%
18%
12%
9%
6%
8%
13%
SMB
$
247,771
$
281,153
$
290,030
$
278,529
$
295,386
$
314,184
$
323,989
$
362,913
$
407,349
$
423,858
$
444,657
Growth %
26%
38%
29%
14%
19%
12%
12%
30%
38%
35%
37%
Unit Trend (000s)
On Demand Units - Ending
13,173
15,531
16,073
16,219
16,401
16,505
16,779
18,475
18,808
18,880
19,502
Average Unit Renewal Rate
Average Renewal Rate (trailing 8 quarters)
96.2%
96.4%
96.6%
96.9%
97.1%
97.3%
97.3%
97.1%
96.9%
96.7%
96.6%
RPU
Non-GAAP On Demand RPU (whole $)
$
59.17
$
53.95
$
55.17
$
54.05
$
55.61
$
57.10
$
59.05
$
56.27
$
57.69
$
59.22
$
60.34
Non-GAAP on Demand RPU excluding HOA (whole $)
$
59.17
$
60.23
$
61.83
$
60.42
$
62.00
$
64.26
$
66.12
$
62.81
$
64.42
$
65.87
$
67.15
Top ACV / RPU
Top 100 ACV ($000s)
$
319,642
$
336,943
$
359,144
$
366,111
$
370,092
$
378,566
$
399,613
$
405,617
$
412,794
$
415,474
$
429,459
Top 100 ACV RPU
$
85.64
$
69.48
$
68.61
$
68.24
$
68.96
$
70.71
$
70.38
$
71.85
$
71.86
$
73.88
$
76.41
Top 50 RPU Clients RPU
$
201.45
$
212.30
$
222.23
$
225.31
$
230.29
$
228.00
$
247.16
$
242.35
$
243.78
$
244.21
$
248.00
Headcount
Total Ending RP Headcount
5,664
5,958
6,149
6,267
6,330
6,539
6,736
7,085
7,287
7,433
7,499
Total International Headcount (included above)
2,454
2,558
2,618
2,686
2,773
2,925
3,110
3,195
3,312
3,435
3,501
% International Headcount
43%
43%
43%
43%
44%
45%
46%
45%
45%
46%
47%
Industry Data (2)
Occupancy
95.0%
95.4%
95.8%
95.4%
95.2%
95.9%
96.3%
95.8%
95.6%
95.3%
95.7%
Resident Retention at Lease Expiration
52.7%
52.3%
52.1%
51.9%
53.9%
53.5%
53.0%
52.4%
54.6%
57.3%
53.5%
Annual Change in Effective Rents
2.6%
2.5%
3.0%
3.3%
3.3%
3.1%
3.0%
2.9%
2.9%
-0.2%
-1.3%
Ongoing Construction (thousands of units)
569
578
582
595
622
633
649
665
673
653
592
Annual Completions (TTM) (thousands of units)
310
307
298
290
278
275
275
282
294
302
324
Enterprise segment includes those customers with greater than 20,000 units under management, Corporate includes those customers with between 5,000 and 20,000 units under management, and SMB those customers with less than 5,000 units under management and HOA
Based on RealPage data research. Numbers can fluctuate based on data revisions/reclassifications as well as shifts in construction start or finish dates.
RealPage Inc. published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 22:56:04 UTC