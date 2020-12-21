Log in
RealPage, Inc.    RP

REALPAGE, INC.

(RP)
RealPage Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of RealPage, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – RP

12/21/2020 | 08:18am EST
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) to Thoma Bravo for $88.75 in cash per share is fair to RealPage shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages RealPage shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether RealPage and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for RealPage shareholders; (2) determine whether Thoma Bravo is underpaying for RealPage; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for RealPage shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of RealPage shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages RealPage shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
