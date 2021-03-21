Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RealPage, Inc.    RP

REALPAGE, INC.

(RP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RealPage : ironSource to go public via $11 billion merger with Thoma Bravo-backed SPAC

03/21/2021 | 06:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Israeli advertising technology firm ironSource said on Sunday it has agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check company backed by U.S. private equity firm Thoma Bravo, valuing the business at $11.1 billion.

The deal with Thoma Bravo Advantage, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), is expected to provide ironSource up to $2.3 billion in cash proceeds, including an oversubscribed PIPE (private investment in public equity) of $1.3 billion and $1 billion of cash held in the trust account of Thoma Bravo Advantage.

ironSource provides developers a platform to acquire users and display ads within mobile-phone games. The merger values ironSource at considerably more than the $1.56 billion the company was worth in its most recent private funding round in 2019.

Co-founder and Chief Executive Tomer Bar Zeev said ironSource had decided to pursue a traditional initial public offering (IPO) but changed course when a mutual friend asked him to take a call with Thoma Bravo Advantage Chairman Orlando Bravo.

"I immediately understood we shared the same views about how to build a company, how to run a company," Bar Zeev said in an interview.

This is the first SPAC deal for Thoma Bravo, which has around $73 billion in assets under management and focuses on investing in software and technology.

A SPAC is a shell company that raises funds in an IPO with the aim of acquiring a private company, which then becomes public as result of the merger.

Thoma Bravo Advantage, which completed its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in January, was attracted to ironSource given the market it operates in, its management team and its business model, Bravo said in an interview.

"What these public equity vehicles provided us, is the ability to target companies that our private equity business is not targeting," said Bravo, who will join ironSource's board on the closing of the deal.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC and Citigroup Global Markets Inc are financial advisers to ironSource.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru, and Joshua Franklin in Boston; Editing by Peter Cooney, Diane Craft and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about REALPAGE, INC.
06:44pREALPAGE  : ironSource to go public via $11 billion merger with Thoma Bravo-back..
RE
04:54pREALPAGE  : ironSource to go public via $11 bln merger with Thoma Bravo-backed S..
RE
03/19REALPAGE, INC.  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/17STUDY : Greystar Reaps Big Payback by Upgrading Utility Submeters
PU
03/15REALPAGE  : Paperless Payment Solutions Deliver the Goods in Multifamily
PU
03/15REALPAGE  : Comprehensive Renters Insurance is a Must, Not an Option
PU
03/10REALPAGE  : reg; Delivers On-Call Live Tours
BU
03/08REALPAGE  : Multifamily marketing increasingly involves leveraging good reviews
PU
03/08REALPAGE, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01INSIGHT 11 : Don't Bank on a Flight to Quality
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 282 M - -
Net income 2021 95,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 068 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 116x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 755 M 8 755 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,00x
EV / Sales 2022 5,59x
Nbr of Employees 7 600
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart REALPAGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
RealPage, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REALPAGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 90,19 $
Last Close Price 87,40 $
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,20%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen T. Winn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley Chaffin Glover President
Brian Shelton Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, CAO & EVP
Barry R. Carter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey T. Leeds Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REALPAGE, INC.0.18%8 736
ORACLE CORPORATION3.17%195 302
SAP SE-3.38%144 506
INTUIT INC.-1.55%108 671
SERVICENOW, INC.-14.46%97 417
DOCUSIGN, INC.-7.48%42 092
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ