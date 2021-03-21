RealPage : ironSource to go public via $11 bln merger with Thoma Bravo-backed SPAC

March 21 (Reuters) - Israeli advertising technology firm
ironSource said on Sunday it has agreed to go public through a
merger with a blank-check company backed by U.S. private equity
firm Thoma Bravo, valuing the business at $11.1 billion.
The deal with Thoma Bravo Advantage, a special
purpose acquisition company (SPAC), is expected to provide
ironSource up to $2.3 billion in cash proceeds, including an
oversubscribed PIPE (private investment in public equity) of
$1.3 billion and $1 billion of cash held in the trust account of
Thoma Bravo Advantage.
ironSource provides developers a platform to acquire users
and display ads within mobile-phone games. The merger values
ironSource at considerably more than the $1.56 billion the
company was worth in its most recent private funding round in
2019.
Co-founder and Chief Executive Tomer Bar Zeev said
ironSource had decided to pursue a traditional initial public
offering (IPO) but changed course when a mutual friend asked him
to take a call with Thoma Bravo Advantage Chairman Orlando
Bravo.
"I immediately understood we shared the same views about how
to build a company, how to run a company," Bar Zeev said in an
interview.
This is the first SPAC deal for Thoma Bravo, which has
around $73 billion in assets under management and focuses on
investing in software and technology.
A SPAC is a shell company that raises funds in an IPO with
the aim of acquiring a private company, which then becomes
public as result of the merger.
Thoma Bravo Advantage, which completed its IPO on the New
York Stock Exchange in January, was attracted to ironSource
given the market it operates in, its management team and its
business model, Bravo said in an interview.
"What these public equity vehicles provided us, is the
ability to target companies that our private equity business is
not targeting," said Bravo, who will join ironSource's board on
the closing of the deal.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies LLC and Citigroup Global
Markets Inc are financial advisers to ironSource.
