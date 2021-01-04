Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RealPage, Inc.    RP

REALPAGE, INC.

(RP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RealPage : reg; Acquires WhiteSky Communications

01/04/2021 | 09:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Acquisition Completes CommunityConnect Trifecta of Smart Building Offerings

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced the acquisition of WhiteSky Communications, LLC. WhiteSky provides managed communications services, enabling multifamily, student and other properties to provide managed bulk Internet, video, voice-over-internet protocol (VOIP) phone, and Wi-Fi services. With WhiteSky, residents of these properties regularly pay significantly less for high-speed, secure, community-wide Internet that can be provisioned in minutes instead of days. In addition, the opportunities for owners and operators to reap larger revenue shares than typically offered by phone and cable companies make managed bulk Internet the preferred choice for properties seeking to upgrade their resident service.

WhiteSky is widely regarded for its ability to deliver highly-reliable managed bulk Internet service quickly and at a low cost with speeds up to 1GB. The company scales through its nationwide network and teams of support and installation technicians. The vast RealPage network, data center operations, and resident experience centers will complement the Whitesky offering, enabling quicker deployments, operational efficiencies, and an enhanced customer experience. At the end of 2020, WhiteSky served hundreds of properties totaling 48,000 units and 150,000 beds. Company annual revenue growth has been approximately 50% in recent years.

Steve Winn, CEO and Chairman of the Board at RealPage stated, “The acquisition of WhiteSky, a recognized and highly-respected managed service provider, positions RealPage to enter the surging market for multifamily property bulk Wi-Fi services as a key player. We expect to drive post-acquisition revenue synergies with the inclusion of WhiteSky services into CommunityConnect™, our one-stop-shop for smart buildings, smart access, and purpose-built managed smart Wi-Fi, all controlled from a single resident App. We will continue to support our network of system integrators, local exchange carriers, and cable and installation partners, and offer the widest possible options for our customers, manufacturers of smart access, IoT devices, and Wi-Fi communication infrastructure.”

Cory White, Founder of WhiteSky Communications, said, “It’s so exciting to join the RealPage family for so many reasons. We share a passion for innovation that will drive further advances in the burgeoning multi-dwelling unit (MDU) market. Like RealPage, we consistently strive to go above and beyond to deliver optimal experiences for our clients and their residents. We look forward to our complementary products and managed services, further enabling CommunityConnect to provide ever greater value to our clients.”

When included in CommunityConnect, Smart Wi-Fi creates the opportunity for increased and improved support, speed to connection, reliability, and lower costs compared to traditional service providers. Additionally, CommunityConnect Smart Wi-Fi is uniquely designed for density to enable true Gigabit-speed uploads and downloads. CommunityConnect is multifamily’s premier fully-integrated smart building platform for connected living. Each module is best in class and purpose built by industry leaders for community-wide efficiencies and enablement. CommunityConnect enables its mobile application for residents and a single dashboard for operators, ensuring simple and efficient access to options and features.

About RealPage

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency into asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 19 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit https://www.RealPage.com.

About WhiteSky Communications

WhiteSky Communications is an up-and-coming communications company that was established in 2005 as an Alabama-based ISP/MSO. Originally focusing on perfecting Internet in the multi-dwelling unit space, WhiteSky now offers voice-over-internet protocol (VOIP), video, and Internet services for MDU housing developments and businesses across the nation. WhiteSky provides all-inclusive, state of the art systems that cater to each client's specific needs. For more information about WhiteSky, please visit https://www.whitesky.us.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements relating to the ability of the RealPage network, data center operations and resident experience centers to complement the WhiteSky offering enabling quicker deployments, operational efficiencies and an enhanced customer experience, expected post-acquisition revenue synergies with the inclusion of WhiteSky services into CommunityConnect™, the ability to drive further advances in the burgeoning multi-dwelling unit (MDU) market, and the ability of WhiteSky’s and RealPage’s complementary products and managed services to further enable CommunityConnect™ to provide ever greater value to our clients. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by terms such as “expects,” “believes,” “plans,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the following: (a) the possibility that general economic conditions, including leasing velocity or uncertainty, could cause information technology spending, particularly in the rental housing industry, to be reduced or purchasing decisions to be delayed; (b) an increase in insurance claims; (c) an increase in client cancellations; (d) the inability to increase sales to existing clients and to attract new clients; (e) RealPage’s failure to integrate recent or future acquired businesses successfully or to achieve expected synergies including the acquisition of WhiteSky; (f) the timing and success of new product introductions by RealPage or its competitors; (g) changes in RealPage’s pricing policies or those of its competitors; (h) legal or regulatory proceedings; (i) the inability to achieve revenue growth or to enable margin expansion; (j) changes in RealPage’s estimates with respect to its long-term corporate tax rate or any other impact from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; and (k) such other risks and uncertainties described more fully in documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by RealPage, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K previously filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020 and Form 10-Q filed on November 6, 2020. All information provided in this release is as of the date hereof and RealPage undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about REALPAGE, INC.
09:05aREALPAGE : reg; Acquires WhiteSky Communications
BU
2020SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of RealPage, Inc. (R..
PR
2020REALPAGE, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
2020INSIDER TRENDS : RealPage Insider Makes Shares Sale for Tax Slowing 90-Day Buy T..
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : RealPage Insider Sells Shares for Tax Slowing 90-Day Buy Trend
MT
2020MULTIFAMILY REPUTATION MANAGEMENT : Your ORA™ Scores and Why You Need to U..
PU
2020REALPAGE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORME : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
2020REALPAGE : JMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on RealPage to $101 From $80, Kee..
MT
2020REALPAGE : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades RealPage to Market Perform From Ou..
MT
2020REALPAGE : RBC Downgrades RealPage to Sector Perform From Outperform on Thoma Br..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 156 M - -
Net income 2020 45,2 M - -
Net Debt 2020 61,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 195x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 619 M 8 619 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,51x
EV / Sales 2021 6,43x
Nbr of Employees 7 500
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart REALPAGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
RealPage, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REALPAGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 88,31 $
Last Close Price 87,24 $
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen T. Winn Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley Chaffin Glover President
Brian Shelton Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, CAO & EVP
Barry R. Carter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey T. Leeds Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REALPAGE, INC.0.00%8 619
ORACLE CORPORATION0.00%190 450
SAP SE0.00%155 974
SERVICENOW INC.0.00%107 361
INTUIT INC.0.00%104 856
DOCUSIGN, INC.0.00%41 472
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ