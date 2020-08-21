RealPage : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Log in
08/21/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that Steve Winn, Chairman and CEO of RealPage, will present at the BMO 2020 Virtual Technology Summit to be held virtually on August 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

In addition, Greg Willet, Chief Economist of RealPage, will present at the KeyBanc Future of Technology Series to be held virtually on August 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. EDT.

Both presentations will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's Web site at https://investor.realpage.com.

About RealPage, Inc.

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency in asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves nearly 19 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit https://www.RealPage.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 149 M - -
Net income 2020 35,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 206 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 167x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 955 M 5 955 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,01x
EV / Sales 2021 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 7 400
Free-Float 87,0%
Technical analysis trends REALPAGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 76,00 $
Last Close Price 59,95 $
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen T. Winn Chairman, Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley Chaffin Glover Co-President
Thomas C. Ernst Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Barry R. Carter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey T. Leeds Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REALPAGE, INC.12.07%5 955
SAP SE13.48%192 603
ORACLE CORPORATION4.30%169 575
SERVICENOW INC.60.58%86 951
INTUIT INC.22.19%83 462
DOCUSIGN, INC.189.41%39 683
