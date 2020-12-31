Log in
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of RealPage, Inc. (RP) and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

12/31/2020
PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating RealPage, Inc. ("RealPage") (NASDAQ: RP) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

RealPage shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/realpage-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

On December 21, 2020, RealPage announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo at a price of $88.75 per share in cash.  Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shares of RealPage's common stock will no longer be publicly traded. 

The investigation seeks to determine whether $88.75 per share provides sufficient consideration to RealPage's shareholders for their shares of common stock, and whether RealPage's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the agreement to sell the company to Thoma Bravo.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com 
www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-kaskela-law-llc-announces-investigation-of-realpage-inc-rp-and-encourages-shareholders-to-contact-the-firm-301199825.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
