RealPage, Inc.

REALPAGE, INC.

(RP)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates RealPage, Inc.

02/09/2021 | 02:12pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of RealPage, Inc. ("RealPage" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Thoma Bravo, L.P., a private equity investment firm focused on the software and technology-enabled services sector.  Under the terms of the merger agreement, RealPage shareholders will receive $88.75 in cash for each share of RealPage common stock that they hold. 

If you own RealPage shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

http://www.weisslawllp.com/RP/

Or please contact:
Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether RealPage's board acted in the best interest of RealPage's public shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, whether the merger consideration represents full and fair value for RealPage shares, and whether all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction has been fully and fairly disclosed.  

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-realpage-inc-301225112.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
