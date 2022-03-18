Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Realtek Semiconductor Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2379   TW0002379005

REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR CORP.

(2379)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Realtek Semiconductor : Announcement of endorsements & guarantees approved by the BOD

03/18/2022 | 05:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Realtek Semiconductor Corporation
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/18 Time of announcement 17:30:00
Subject 
 Announcement of endorsements & guarantees
approved by the BOD
Date of events 2022/03/18 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/03/18
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
The company name: MetaLex Technology Corporation
Relationship to the Company: investee company which Realtek holds
100.00%
Ceiling amount on the endorsements/guarantees: NTD 19,471,326 thousand
The original amount of endorsements/guarantees: 0
The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
NTD 778,853 thousand
The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
of the event: NTD 778,853 thousand
The actual loaned amount of the company who was made the endorsements/
guarantees: 0
Reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:Operation purpose
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
None
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
Capital: NTD 20,000 thousand
Accumulated losses: NTD 20 thousand
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:  2025/03/17
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
NTD 19,471,326 thousand
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD): NTD 16,328,835 thousand
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence: 0.42
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements: 1.19
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Realtek Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 09:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR CORP.
05:41aREALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : Announcement of intercompany loan transaction on behalf of Leading..
PU
05:41aREALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : Announcement of intercompany loan transaction on behalf of Realtek..
PU
05:41aREALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : Announcement of endorsements & guarantees approved by the BOD
PU
05:41aREALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : The BOD resolved to increase capital from employees' compensation
PU
03/10REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : Announces Latest AI Audio/Camera Solutions
PU
02/21REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : to attend UBS, BofA, Credit Suisse investor online forum between 2..
PU
02/09Realtek Semiconductor's Profit, Revenue Surge in 2021 Amid Strong Chip Demand
MT
02/08TRANSCRIPT : Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 08, 2022
CI
01/28REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : To explain US International Trade Commission has voted to institut..
PU
01/25REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 106 B 3 748 M 3 748 M
Net income 2021 16 756 M 593 M 593 M
Net cash 2021 36 827 M 1 304 M 1 304 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 4,51%
Capitalization 232 B 8 227 M 8 227 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 5 155
Free-Float -
Chart REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR CORP.
Duration : Period :
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 455,00 TWD
Average target price 596,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shun Chien Chiu Vice Chairman & General Manager
Kuo Chung Chen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nan Hung Yeh Chairman
Fu Yan Chen Independent Director
Chun Hsiung Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR CORP.-21.55%8 227
NVIDIA CORPORATION-15.79%619 150
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-5.37%534 344
BROADCOM INC.-9.43%246 059
INTEL CORPORATION-8.47%191 954
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-22.38%181 760