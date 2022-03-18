Realtek Semiconductor : Announcement of endorsements & guarantees approved by the BOD

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/03/18 2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: The company name: MetaLex Technology Corporation Relationship to the Company: investee company which Realtek holds 100.00% Ceiling amount on the endorsements/guarantees: NTD 19,471,326 thousand The original amount of endorsements/guarantees: 0 The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees: NTD 778,853 thousand The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence of the event: NTD 778,853 thousand The actual loaned amount of the company who was made the endorsements/ guarantees: 0 Reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:Operation purpose 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD): None 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): Capital: NTD 20,000 thousand Accumulated losses: NTD 20 thousand 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and the date: 2025/03/17 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): NTD 19,471,326 thousand 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD): NTD 16,328,835 thousand 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence: 0.42 9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements: 1.19 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: None