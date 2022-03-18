Realtek Semiconductor : Announcement of endorsements & guarantees approved by the BOD

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/03/18
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
The company name: MetaLex Technology Corporation
Relationship to the Company: investee company which Realtek holds
100.00%
Ceiling amount on the endorsements/guarantees: NTD 19,471,326 thousand
The original amount of endorsements/guarantees: 0
The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
NTD 778,853 thousand
The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
of the event: NTD 778,853 thousand
The actual loaned amount of the company who was made the endorsements/
guarantees: 0
Reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:Operation purpose
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
None
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
Capital: NTD 20,000 thousand
Accumulated losses: NTD 20 thousand
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date: 2025/03/17
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
NTD 19,471,326 thousand
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD): NTD 16,328,835 thousand
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence: 0.42
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements: 1.19
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: None