Realtek Semiconductor : Announcement of intercompany loan transaction on behalf of Leading Enterprises Limited, a subsidiary of Realtek

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/03/18 2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan (thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD): Funding recipient name: Talent Eagle Enterprise Inc. Relationship with lender: Leading Enterprises Limited and Talent Eagle Enterprise Inc. are the investee companies which Realtek holds 100% Lending limit (thousand NTD): NTD 15,577,060 thousand Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD): 0 New loan(thousand NTD): NTD 1,711,800 thousand Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate: Yes Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence: NTD 1,711,800 thousand Reason for new loan (thousand NTD): Operation purpose 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value (thousand NTD): None 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital (thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): Capital: NTD 3,159,429 thousand Accumulated losses: NTD 981,896 thousand 5.Method of calculation of interest: The interest rate of the loan should not be lower than the highest interest rate of the short-term loans from financial institutions. 6.For repayment, the condition and the date: The principal and interest should be paid on maturity date of 2025/03/20. 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD): NTD 29,796,460 thousand 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence: 0.77 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: The subsidiary itself 10.Any other matters that need to be specified: The original loan period is 2019/3/21-2022/3/20. Due to operation demand after expiration, the postponement period is 2022/3/21-2025/3/20.