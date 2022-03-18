Log in
    2379   TW0002379005

REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR CORP.

(2379)
  Report
Realtek Semiconductor : Announcement of intercompany loan transaction on behalf of Realtek Singapore Private Limited, a subsidiary of Realtek

03/18/2022 | 05:41am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Realtek Semiconductor Corporation
SEQ_NO 5 Date of announcement 2022/03/18 Time of announcement 17:31:08
Subject 
 Announcement of intercompany loan transaction
on behalf of Realtek Singapore Private Limited,
a subsidiary of Realtek
Date of events 2022/03/18 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/03/18
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
Funding recipient name: Bluocean Inc.
Relationship with lender: Realtek Singapore Private Limited and Bluocean Inc.
are the investee companies which Realtek holds 100%
Lending limit (thousand NTD): NTD 15,577,060 thousand
Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD): 0
New loan(thousand NTD): NTD 2,853,000 thousand
Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate: Yes
Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:
NTD 2,853,000 thousand
Reason for new loan (thousand NTD): Operation purpose
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD): None
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
Capital: NTD 3,047,285 thousand
Accumulated gains: NTD 371,354 thousand
5.Method of calculation of interest:
The interest rate of the loan should not be lower than the highest
interest rate of the short-term loans from financial institutions.
6.For repayment, the condition and the date: The principal and interest
should be paid on maturity date of 2025/03/17.
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD): NTD 29,796,460 thousand
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence: 0.77
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
The subsidiary itself
10.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Realtek Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 09:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
