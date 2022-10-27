Realtek Semiconductor : Announces New 5th Generation Ameba E Series Solutions; Redefining Smart, Interactive, and Connection

HSINCHU, Taiwan - October 27, 2022 - Realtek launched its new 5th generation Ameba E series IoT solutions that allow smart devices to have the ability to perceive, interact, and determine actions to take. With powerful edge computing, smart home appliances can be converted into multifunctional smart devices according to various time or scene settings. The Ameba E series includes Ameba Lite (RTL8720E), Ameba Lite Plus (RTL8726E), and Ameba Smart (RTL8730E), with support for the latest technologies, including smart voice, dual core, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and Matter, that allow easy and effective upgrade to smart home systems.

High-Performance Processors Enabling the Popularization of Smart Voice Applications

The Ameba E series integrate DSP smart voice, Wi-Fi, and DSP chips. Advanced AI algorithms parse commands directly to implement Voice Activity Detection (VAD), Keyword Spotting (KWS), Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Automatic Echo Cancellation (AEC), and Automatic Gain Control (AGC). Dual-band Bluetooth and the latest Auracast broadcast audio were also added. The audio specifications include technologies such as Voiceprint Identification, Voice-Tracking, Beamforming, etc., to meet varying developer's needs. Ameba E also works great when applied for wireless home theaters; it is equipped with low latency, low power, and Multi-room technologies. Through Wi-Fi network transmission, not only can it free speakers from cable restrictions, it can also provide a high-quality experience in video and audio synchronization.

Supports Wi-Fi 6 and Matter Redefining Connection

Development of smart devices requires many connection and cross-platform considerations. To help compatibility, Ameba E series supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 and Matter, has higher coverage, less interference, and better connection performance. It can even connect across platforms, which is a mainstream 'must have' requirement for future smart development.

Dual Core Design is More Versatile and Safer

Realtek's dual core design is easy to develop and maintain; security management and function designs can be separated in the dual core, and extremely secure encryption is provided. The selections are diverse and reliable. Realtek's new 5th generation Ameba E series solutions can help further develop smart homes, advance the evolutionary timeline of the smart era, expand customer R&D applications, and create win-win goals for both developers and users.

