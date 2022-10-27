Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Realtek Semiconductor Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2379   TW0002379005

REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR CORP.

(2379)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-25
254.50 TWD   +1.19%
Realtek Semiconductor : Announces New 5th Generation Ameba E Series Solutions; Redefining Smart, Interactive, and Connection

10/27/2022 | 03:14am EDT
HSINCHU, Taiwan - October 27, 2022 - Realtek launched its new 5th generation Ameba E series IoT solutions that allow smart devices to have the ability to perceive, interact, and determine actions to take. With powerful edge computing, smart home appliances can be converted into multifunctional smart devices according to various time or scene settings. The Ameba E series includes Ameba Lite (RTL8720E), Ameba Lite Plus (RTL8726E), and Ameba Smart (RTL8730E), with support for the latest technologies, including smart voice, dual core, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and Matter, that allow easy and effective upgrade to smart home systems.

High-Performance Processors Enabling the Popularization of Smart Voice Applications
The Ameba E series integrate DSP smart voice, Wi-Fi, and DSP chips. Advanced AI algorithms parse commands directly to implement Voice Activity Detection (VAD), Keyword Spotting (KWS), Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Automatic Echo Cancellation (AEC), and Automatic Gain Control (AGC). Dual-band Bluetooth and the latest Auracast broadcast audio were also added. The audio specifications include technologies such as Voiceprint Identification, Voice-Tracking, Beamforming, etc., to meet varying developer's needs. Ameba E also works great when applied for wireless home theaters; it is equipped with low latency, low power, and Multi-room technologies. Through Wi-Fi network transmission, not only can it free speakers from cable restrictions, it can also provide a high-quality experience in video and audio synchronization.

Supports Wi-Fi 6 and Matter Redefining Connection
Development of smart devices requires many connection and cross-platform considerations. To help compatibility, Ameba E series supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 and Matter, has higher coverage, less interference, and better connection performance. It can even connect across platforms, which is a mainstream 'must have' requirement for future smart development.

Dual Core Design is More Versatile and Safer
Realtek's dual core design is easy to develop and maintain; security management and function designs can be separated in the dual core, and extremely secure encryption is provided. The selections are diverse and reliable. Realtek's new 5th generation Ameba E series solutions can help further develop smart homes, advance the evolutionary timeline of the smart era, expand customer R&D applications, and create win-win goals for both developers and users.

About Realtek
Realtek Semiconductor Corporation is a world-leading IC provider that designs and develops a wide range of IC products for connected media, communications network, computer peripheral, and multimedia applications. Products include 10/100/1000/2500M Ethernet Controllers/PHYs, 10/100/1000M/2500M/10G Ethernet Switch Controllers/ Media Converter Controllers/Gateway Controllers, Wireless LAN Controllers & AP/Router SoCs, xDSL, VoIP Solutions, Bluetooth, xPON, IoT Solutions, Automotive Ethernet Solutions, High Fidelity Audio Solutions for Consumer and PC Applications, Card Reader Controllers, Web/IP Camera Controllers, LCD Monitor/ATV/DTV Controllers, and Digital Home Center Controllers. With advanced design expertise in RF, analog, and mixed signal circuits, and with strong manufacturing and system knowledge, Realtek offers full-featured, high-performance, and competitive total solutions. More information on Realtek can be found on the website: www.realtek.com.

Editorial Contact
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
# # #
Realtek is a trademark of Realtek Semiconductor Corporation Other trademarks or registered trademarks mentioned in this release are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

