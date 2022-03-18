Log in
Realtek Semiconductor : The BOD resolved to increase capital from employees' compensation

03/18/2022 | 05:41am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Realtek Semiconductor Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/18 Time of announcement 17:29:05
Subject 
 The BOD resolved to increase capital
from employees' compensation
Date of events 2022/03/18 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution: 2022/03/18
2.Source of capital increase funds: Employees' compensation
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No):
No
4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares
 issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in
 capital increase from earnings or capital surplus):
The amount for capital increase from employees' compensation is
NT$991,338,530. The numbers of issued shares are 2,178,766 shares, which
are calculated based on the closing price NT$455 of 2022/03/17, prior to
the board resolution date.
5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time: N/A
6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration: N/A
7.Par value per share: NT$10
8.Issue price: N/A
9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:
The amount for capital increase from employees' compensation is
NT$991,338,530. The numbers of issued shares are 2,178,766 shares, which
are calculated based on the closing price NT$455 of 2022/03/17, prior to
the board resolution date.
10.Number of shares publicly sold: N/A
11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing
shareholders: N/A
12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by
the deadline: N/A
13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
The same as original common shares.
14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:
Fulfill working capital.
15.Any other matters that need to be specified: No

Disclaimer

Realtek Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 09:40:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
