Realtek Semiconductor : The BOD resolved to increase capital from employees' compensation
03/18/2022 | 05:41am EDT
Provided by: Realtek Semiconductor Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/18
Time of announcement
17:29:05
Subject
The BOD resolved to increase capital
from employees' compensation
Date of events
2022/03/18
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution: 2022/03/18
2.Source of capital increase funds: Employees' compensation
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No):
No
4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares
issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in
capital increase from earnings or capital surplus):
The amount for capital increase from employees' compensation is
NT$991,338,530. The numbers of issued shares are 2,178,766 shares, which
are calculated based on the closing price NT$455 of 2022/03/17, prior to
the board resolution date.
5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time: N/A
6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration: N/A
7.Par value per share: NT$10
8.Issue price: N/A
9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:
The amount for capital increase from employees' compensation is
NT$991,338,530. The numbers of issued shares are 2,178,766 shares, which
are calculated based on the closing price NT$455 of 2022/03/17, prior to
the board resolution date.
10.Number of shares publicly sold: N/A
11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing
shareholders: N/A
12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by
the deadline: N/A
13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
The same as original common shares.
14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:
Fulfill working capital.
15.Any other matters that need to be specified: No
