Realtek Semiconductor : The BOD resolved to increase capital from employees' compensation

1.Date of the board of directors resolution: 2022/03/18 2.Source of capital increase funds: Employees' compensation 3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No): No 4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus): The amount for capital increase from employees' compensation is NT$991,338,530. The numbers of issued shares are 2,178,766 shares, which are calculated based on the closing price NT$455 of 2022/03/17, prior to the board resolution date. 5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares to be issued this time: N/A 6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when adopting shelf registration: N/A 7.Par value per share: NT$10 8.Issue price: N/A 9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees: The amount for capital increase from employees' compensation is NT$991,338,530. The numbers of issued shares are 2,178,766 shares, which are calculated based on the closing price NT$455 of 2022/03/17, prior to the board resolution date. 10.Number of shares publicly sold: N/A 11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing shareholders: N/A 12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline: N/A 13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares: The same as original common shares. 14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase: Fulfill working capital. 15.Any other matters that need to be specified: No