Realtek Semiconductor : To explain U.S. International Trade Commission has voted to institute an investigation of a complaint filed by AMD and ATI against Realtek for patent infringement.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/02 2.Company name: Realtek Semiconductor Corp. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"): head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: NA 5.Cause of occurrence: On June 1st, 2022, the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) has voted to institute an investigation of a complaint filed by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and ATI Technologies ULC against Realtek Semiconductor Corporation for patent infringement. This matter is under legal proceeding and Realtek has no comment on it. 6.Countermeasures: None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None