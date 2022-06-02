Realtek Semiconductor : To explain U.S. International Trade Commission has voted to institute an investigation of a complaint filed by AMD and ATI against Realtek for patent infringement.
06/02/2022 | 06:22am EDT
Realtek Semiconductor Corporation
Date of announcement
2022/06/02
Time of announcement
18:06:06
Subject
To explain U.S. International Trade Commission has
voted to institute an investigation of a complaint filed
by AMD and ATI against Realtek for patent infringement.
Date of events
2022/06/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/02
2.Company name: Realtek Semiconductor Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"): head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
On June 1st, 2022, the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) has
voted to institute an investigation of a complaint filed by Advanced
Micro Devices, Inc. and ATI Technologies ULC against Realtek Semiconductor
Corporation for patent infringement.
This matter is under legal proceeding and Realtek has no comment on it.
6.Countermeasures: None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
