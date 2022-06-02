Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Realtek Semiconductor Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2379   TW0002379005

REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR CORP.

(2379)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-31
446.00 TWD   +0.22%
06:22aREALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : To explain U.S. International Trade Commission has voted to institute an investigation of a complaint filed by AMD and ATI against Realtek for patent infringement.
PU
06/01REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : to attend Nomura, UBS investor online forum
PU
05/20REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : to attend SinoPac x TWSE Taiwan Corporate Day 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Realtek Semiconductor : To explain U.S. International Trade Commission has voted to institute an investigation of a complaint filed by AMD and ATI against Realtek for patent infringement.

06/02/2022 | 06:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Realtek Semiconductor Corporation
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/02 Time of announcement 18:06:06
Subject 
 To explain U.S. International Trade Commission has
voted to institute an investigation of a complaint filed
by AMD and ATI against Realtek for patent infringement.
Date of events 2022/06/02 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/02
2.Company name: Realtek Semiconductor Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"): head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios: NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
On June 1st, 2022, the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) has
voted to institute an investigation of a complaint filed by Advanced
Micro Devices, Inc. and ATI Technologies ULC against Realtek Semiconductor
Corporation for patent infringement.
This matter is under legal proceeding and Realtek has no comment on it.
6.Countermeasures: None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None

Disclaimer

Realtek Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 10:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR CORP.
06:22aREALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : To explain U.S. International Trade Commission has voted to instit..
PU
06/01REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : to attend Nomura, UBS investor online forum
PU
05/20REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : to attend SinoPac x TWSE Taiwan Corporate Day 2022
PU
05/12Realtek Semiconductor Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
04/22REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : Announcement of intercompany loan transaction on behalf of Amber U..
PU
04/22REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : Intercompany loan transaction approved by the BOD
PU
04/22REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : Submission of 2022 Q1 consolidated financial report to the Board o..
PU
04/22REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : The BOD's resolution on cash distribution from retained earnings a..
PU
04/22TRANSCRIPT : Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 22, 2022
CI
04/20REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : 2021 Parent Company Only Financial Statements
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 121 B 4 126 M 4 126 M
Net income 2022 19 266 M 659 M 659 M
Net cash 2022 28 403 M 971 M 971 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 6,27%
Capitalization 229 B 7 821 M 7 821 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 5 155
Free-Float 91,6%
Chart REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR CORP.
Duration : Period :
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 446,00 TWD
Average target price 501,85 TWD
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shun Chien Chiu Vice Chairman & General Manager
Kuo Chung Chen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nan Hung Yeh Chairman
Fu Yan Chen Independent Director
Chun Hsiung Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR CORP.-23.10%7 821
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-10.73%486 760
NVIDIA CORPORATION-37.71%458 735
BROADCOM INC.-13.79%241 722
INTEL CORPORATION-14.35%180 351
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-29.66%164 028