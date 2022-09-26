Realtek Semiconductor : and Irdeto Jointly Develop RDK and Android TV Hybrid Set-Top Box

HSINCHU, Taiwan - September 26, 2022 - Realtek Semiconductor, a leading Taiwanese Semiconductor Company, and Irdeto, a world leader in digital platform cybersecurity, have announced a new joint development - Realtek's RTD1319D with Irdeto hybrid middleware for Android TV and RDK.

Irdeto's shared and proven DVB stack benefits significantly from re-use and offers a deterministic path to a super aggregator platform with continuously integrated and tested end-to-end security solutions. It is therefore best positioned to support truly scalable certification and deployment of next-generation OTT and hybrid video platforms quickly, efficiently, and securely.

The collaboration between Realtek and Irdeto began earlier with Realtek's range of RTD13xx products and has now expanded to include the latest generation RTD1319D STB SoC, supporting VVC/H.266 codec and other cutting-edge audiovisual technologies such as 4K advanced HDR, 3D audio and so on. In response to the increasing demand for a superior immersive video and gaming experience, the RTD1319D supports HDMI 2.1a features, including VRR and QMS.

"Irdeto is at the forefront of the super aggregator market with our 50+ years of experience securing premium content in video entertainment, and our operator heritage ensures we understand the market well. We are happy to be working with partners such as Realtek to bring new solutions to the market", said Shane McCarthy, COO of Video Entertainment at Irdeto.

"In the intensively competitive set-top chipset market, Realtek leaped ahead by introducing the RTD1319D - the world's first VVC set-top chipset, suitable for both Android TV and RDK. Through our collaboration with Irdeto, and our shared vision and commitment to excellence, we are extremely proud to present this advanced product to the market", said Realtek's Vice President and Spokesman, Yee-Wei Huang.

About Realtek

Realtek Semiconductor Corporation is a world-leading IC provider that designs and develops a wide range of IC products for connected media, communications network, computer peripheral, and multimedia applications. Products include 10/100/1000/2500M Ethernet Controllers/PHYs, 10/100/1000M/2500M/10G Ethernet Switch Controllers/ Media Converter Controllers/Gateway Controllers, Wireless LAN Controllers & AP/Router SoCs, xDSL, VoIP Solutions, Bluetooth, xPON, IoT Solutions, Automotive Ethernet Solutions, High Fidelity Audio Solutions for Consumer and PC Applications, Card Reader Controllers, Web/IP Camera Controllers, LCD Monitor/ATV/DTV Controllers, and Digital Home Center Controllers. With advanced design expertise in RF, analog, and mixed signal circuits, and with strong manufacturing and system knowledge, Realtek offers full-featured, high-performance, and competitive total solutions. More information on Realtek can be found on the website: www.realtek.com.

About Irdeto

Irdeto is the world leader in digital platform cybersecurity, empowering businesses to innovate for a secure, connected future. Building on over 50 years of expertise in security, Irdeto's services and solutions protect revenue, enable growth and fight cybercrime in video entertainment, video games, and connected industries including transport, health and infrastructure. With teams around the world, Irdeto's greatest asset is its people and diversity is celebrated through an inclusive workplace, where everyone has an equal opportunity to drive innovation and support Irdeto's success. Irdeto is the preferred security partner to empower a secure world where people can connect with confidence.

For more information, please visit www.irdeto.com.

