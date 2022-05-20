Log in
    2379   TW0002379005

REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR CORP.

(2379)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-18
441.50 TWD   +2.20%
05:45aREALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : to attend SinoPac x TWSE Taiwan Corporate Day 2022
PU
05/12Realtek Semiconductor Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/22REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR : Announcement of intercompany loan transaction on behalf of Amber Universal Inc., a subsidiary of Realtek
PU
Realtek Semiconductor : to attend SinoPac x TWSE Taiwan Corporate Day 2022

05/20/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Realtek Semiconductor Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/20 Time of announcement 17:33:43
Subject 
 Realtek to attend SinoPac x TWSE Taiwan Corporate Day 2022
Date of events 2022/05/23 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/05/23
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 15:00 PM
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Webcast
4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Realtek will attend SinoPac x
TWSE Taiwan Corporate Day 2022 on 2022/05/23 to illustrate Realtek's
operations and industry overview to institutional investors.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: No

Disclaimer

Realtek Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 09:44:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
