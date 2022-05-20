Realtek Semiconductor : to attend SinoPac x TWSE Taiwan Corporate Day 2022
05/20/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Provided by: Realtek Semiconductor Corporation
2022/05/20
17:33:43
Realtek to attend SinoPac x TWSE Taiwan Corporate Day 2022
2022/05/23
paragraph 12
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/05/23
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 15:00 PM
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Webcast
4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Realtek will attend SinoPac x
TWSE Taiwan Corporate Day 2022 on 2022/05/23 to illustrate Realtek's
operations and industry overview to institutional investors.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: No
