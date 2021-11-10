Realtek to attend J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley online investor forums between 2021/11/10 and 2021/11/17

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2021/11/10 ~ 2021/11/17 2.Time of institutional investor conference: 09:00 AM 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Webcast 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Realtek will attend J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley online investor forums between 2021/11/10 and 2021/11/17 to discuss Realtek's financial and business information 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: No