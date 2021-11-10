Log in
    2379   TW0002379005

REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR CORP.

(2379)
Realtek to attend J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley online investor forums between 2021/11/10 and 2021/11/17

11/08/2021 | 02:58am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Realtek Semiconductor Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/08 Time of announcement 15:49:23
Subject 
 Realtek to attend J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley
online investor forums between 2021/11/10 and 2021/11/17
Date of events 2021/11/10 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2021/11/10 ~ 2021/11/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 09:00 AM
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Webcast
4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Realtek will attend
J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley online investor
forums between 2021/11/10 and 2021/11/17
to discuss Realtek's financial and business information
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: No

Disclaimer

Realtek Semiconductor Corporation published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 07:57:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
