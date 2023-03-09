Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Realty Income Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    O   US7561091049

REALTY INCOME CORPORATION

(O)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:31:11 2023-03-09 am EST
64.43 USD   -0.18%
10:08aMizuho Adjusts Price Target on Realty Income to $66 From $69, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
10:06aBritain's EG Group targets debt reduction as earnings edge higher
RE
03/06Gilt Issuance to Focus Less on Long-Dated, Linker Gilts in FY2023-24
DJ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Britain's EG Group targets debt reduction as earnings edge higher

03/09/2023 | 10:06am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - EG Group, the petrol forecourt and retail company whose owners also control British supermarket Asda, reiterated its commitment to cut its debt mountain as it reported a 1.9% increase in core earnings for 2022.

The group, which is headquartered in Britain and trades from over 6,600 sites across the UK, Ireland, the U.S. and Australia, is owned by Zuber and Mohsin Issa and private equity group TDR Capital.

"Management is committed to further significant deleveraging and is actively exploring additional opportunities to put in place a sustainable capital structure for the group to underpin our long-term strategy," Zuber Issa said in a statement.

The group has taken the first steps in this process - agreeing a $1.5 billion sale and lease back deal on 415 sites on the U.S. east coast with Realty Income Corporation, and a $48 million disposal of 26 non-core sites in its central U.S. portfolio.

EG will use the proceeds to repay net debt, which was $9.6 billion at the year end, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The transactions are expected to complete in the second quarter of 2023.

In January, the Times reported that the Issas and TDR were exploring a merger of EG and Asda. All parties declined to comment on the report.

EG said core earnings, or EBITDA, were $1.46 billion in 2022 on total revenue up 25.1% to $33.04 billion.

"Looking ahead, we remain confident that EG is well-positioned to continue to outperform the wider market and execute on our strategic objectives," said Zuber Issa.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 659 M - -
Net income 2023 913 M - -
Net Debt 2023 19 295 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 46,7x
Yield 2023 4,73%
Capitalization 42 630 M 42 630 M -
EV / Sales 2023 16,9x
EV / Sales 2024 15,9x
Nbr of Employees 393
Free-Float 94,8%
Managers and Directors
Sumit Roy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christie B. Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael Dale McKee Independent Director
Joseph Stewart Vice President-Information Technology
Gregory J. Whyte Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION1.75%42 630
EQUINIX, INC.5.95%64 367
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.2.67%30 802
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-3.01%24 982
W. P. CAREY INC.2.83%16 926
IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED8.00%15 662