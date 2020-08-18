Realty Income : 602nd Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income

Log in
08/18/2020

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 602nd consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2335 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.802 per share, is payable on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2020. The ex-dividend date for September's dividend is August 31, 2020.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 602 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 51-year operating history and increased the dividend 107 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

