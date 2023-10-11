O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Realty Income Corp, código ISIN BRR1INBDR000, informa que foi aprovado em 10/10/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,256000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 5,0862 - 10/10/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,440371662 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Realty Income Corp (Company), ISIN BRR1INBDR000, hereby informs that on 10/10/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,256000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 5,0862 - 10/10/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,440371662 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 21/11/2023, aos
The payment will be completed on 21/11/2023, to
titulares de BDRs em 30/10/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 30/10/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 31/10/2023 até 01/11/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 31/10/2023 to 01/11/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Realty Income Corporation specializes in the ownership, development and management of commercial and industrial real estate assets located in the USA and in Puerto Rico. The rental income per type of asset can be broken down as follows:
- stores (82.7%);
- industrial premises (15%);
- other (2.3%): offices, agri-food facilities, gaming facilities, etc.
At the end of 2022, the real estate portfolio, made up of 12,237 assets with a total rental floor-space of 22,003,659 m2, was valued at USD 42.7 billion at book value.