Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Realty Income Corp (Company), ISIN BRR1INBDR000, hereby informs that on 10/10/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,256000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 5,0862 - 10/10/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,440371662 per BDR.