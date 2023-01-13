Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Realty Income Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    O   US7561091049

REALTY INCOME CORPORATION

(O)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-13 pm EST
66.19 USD   -0.54%
04:20pRealty Income : Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
04:18pRealty Income Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/10Realty Income : Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Realty Income : Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K

01/13/2023 | 04:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

United States

Securities and Exchange Commission

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 8-K

Current Report

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report: January 13, 2023

(Date of Earliest Event Reported)

REALTY INCOME CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Maryland 1-13374 33-0580106
(State or Other Jurisdiction of
Incorporation or Organization) 		(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

11995 El Camino Real, San Diego, California92130
(Address of principal executive offices)

(858) 284-5000
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A
(former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading symbol Name of Each Exchange On Which
Registered
Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value O New York Stock Exchange
1.125% Notes due 2027 O27A New York Stock Exchange
1.875% Notes due 2027 O27B New York Stock Exchange
1.625% Notes due 2030 O30 New York Stock Exchange
1.750% Notes due 2033 O33A New York Stock Exchange
2.500% Notes due 2042 O42 New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 8.01 Other Events

On January 13, 2023, Realty Income Corporation (the "Company") closed its offering of $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 5.050% Notes due 2026 and $600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.850% Notes due 2030, pursuant to a purchase agreement dated January 9, 2023 entered into by and among the Company, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, as representatives of the underwriters.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

4.1 Indenture dated as of October 28, 1998 between the Company and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. as successor trustee (filed as exhibit 4.1 to the Company's Form 8-K, filed on October 28, 1998 and dated October 27, 1998 and incorporated herein by reference).
4.2 Form of 5.050% Note due 2026 issued on January 13, 2023 (contained in Exhibit 4.4 hereto).
4.3 Form of 4.850% Note due 2030 issued on January 13, 2023 (contained in Exhibit 4.4 hereto).
4.4 Officers' Certificate dated January 13, 2023 pursuant to Sections 201, 301 and 303 of the Indenture dated as of October 28, 1998 between the Company and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as successor trustee, establishing the terms of a new series of debt securities entitled "5.050% Notes due 2026" and a new series of debt securities entitled "4.850% Notes due 2030" and including the forms of debt securities of each such series.
5.1 Opinion of Venable LLP.
5.2 Opinion of Latham & Watkins LLP.
23.1 Consent of Venable LLP (contained in the opinion filed as Exhibit 5.1 hereto).
23.2 Consent of Latham & Watkins (contained in the opinion filed as Exhibit 5.2 hereto).
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101)

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: January 13, 2023 REALTY INCOME CORPORATION
By: /s/ Bianca Martinez
Bianca Martinez
Senior Vice President, Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary

Attachments

Disclaimer

Realty Income Corporation published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 21:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about REALTY INCOME CORPORATION
04:20pRealty Income : Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
04:18pRealty Income Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/10Realty Income : Purchase Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
01/10Realty Income Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/10631st Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income
PR
01/10Realty Income Corporation Declares Monthly Dividend, Payable on February 15, 2023
CI
01/10North American Morning Briefing: More Hawkish Fed -2-
DJ
01/10Realty Income Prices $1.1 Billion Dual-Tranche Senior Notes Offering
MT
01/09Realty Income Prices $1.1 Billion Offering of Dual-Tranche Senior Unsecured Notes
PR
01/09Raymond James Downgrades Realty Income to Market Perform From Outperform
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REALTY INCOME CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 182 M - -
Net income 2022 855 M - -
Net Debt 2022 17 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 48,1x
Yield 2022 4,46%
Capitalization 41 737 M 41 737 M -
EV / Sales 2022 18,5x
EV / Sales 2023 16,4x
Nbr of Employees 388
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart REALTY INCOME CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Realty Income Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REALTY INCOME CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 66,55 $
Average target price 70,22 $
Spread / Average Target 5,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sumit Roy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christie B. Kelly Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael Dale McKee Independent Director
Joseph Stewart Vice President-Information Technology
Gregory J. Whyte Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION4.92%41 737
EQUINIX, INC.10.73%67 122
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.6.99%30 845
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.5.51%25 578
W. P. CAREY INC.6.92%17 383
IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED3.37%15 161