Date of report: June 28, 2023

REALTY INCOME CORPORATION

Maryland 1-13374 33-0580106

11995 El Camino Real, San Diego, California92130

(858) 284-5000

Item 8.01 Other Events

On June 28, 2023, Realty Income Corporation (the "Company") entered into a purchase agreement with Wells Fargo Securities International Limited, Barclays Bank PLC, Merrill Lynch International and J.P. Morgan Securities plc, as representatives (the "Representatives") of the underwriters listed therein (the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Company agreed to issue and sell to the Underwriters €550 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.875% Notes due 2030 and €550 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.125% Notes due 2034. The offering is anticipated to close on July 6, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used herein, the words "estimated," "anticipated," "expect," "believe," "intend," "continue," "should," "may," "likely," "plans," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include discussions of our business and portfolio, operating results, strategy, plans, and the intentions of management, including the offering of the notes, use of proceeds and the anticipated closing date. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us, which may cause our actual future results to differ materially from expected results. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are, among others, our continued qualification as a real estate investment trust; general domestic and foreign business, economic, or financial conditions; competition; fluctuating interest and currency rates; inflation and its impact on our clients and us; access to debt and equity capital markets and other sources of funding; continued volatility and uncertainty in the credit markets and broader financial markets; other risks inherent in the real estate business including our clients' defaults under leases, increased client bankruptcies, potential liability relating to environmental matters, illiquidity of real estate investments, and potential damages from natural disasters; impairments in the value of our real estate assets; changes in domestic and foreign income tax laws and rates; our clients' solvency; property ownership through joint ventures and partnerships which may limit control of the underlying investments; the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic or future epidemics or pandemics, measures taken to limit their spread, the impacts on us, our business, our clients (including those in the theater and fitness industries), and the economy generally; the loss of key personnel; the outcome of any legal proceedings to which we are a party or which may occur in the future; acts of terrorism and war; any effects of uncertainties regarding whether the anticipated benefits or results of our merger with VEREIT, Inc. in November 2021 will be achieved; and those additional risks and factors discussed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future plans and performance and speak only as of the date of this report. Actual plans and operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted herein. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements or publicly release the results of any forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.

