Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Realty Income Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    O   US7561091049

REALTY INCOME CORPORATION

(O)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Realty Income : 611th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Realty Income

05/18/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared the 611th consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.235 per share, representing an annualized amount of $2.82 per share, is payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2021. The ex-dividend date for June's dividend is May 28, 2021.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,600 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 611 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 110 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/611th-consecutive-common-stock-monthly-dividend-declared-by-realty-income-301294275.html

SOURCE Realty Income Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about REALTY INCOME CORPORATION
04:06pREALTY INCOME  : Jacqueline Brady Joins Realty Income's Board Of Directors
PR
04:06pREALTY INCOME  : 611th Consecutive Common Stock Monthly Dividend Declared By Rea..
PR
05/06VEREIT  : Posts Lower Q1 FFO, Revenue
MT
05/05REALTY INCOME  : UBS Adjusts Realty Income's Price Target to $76 From $71, Maint..
MT
05/04REALTY INCOME  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/04REALTY INCOME INVESTOR ALERT BY THE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merge..
BU
05/04REALTY INCOME  : Janney Adjusts Fair Value Estimate on Realty Income to $68 From..
MT
05/03REALTY INCOME  : Tops Q1 Estimates; 2021 Outlook Trails Street View
MT
05/03REALTY INCOME CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/03REALTY INCOME CORP. : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news