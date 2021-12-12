REATA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on Behalf of Reata Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Reata” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RETA) on behalf of Reata stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Reata has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 6, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) released a briefing document regarding Reata’s chronic kidney disease drug candidate, bardoxolone methyl. Therein, the FDA stated that the data submitted by Reata did not “demonstrate that bardoxolone is effective in slowing the loss of kidney function in patients with [Alport syndrome].”

On this news, Reata’s stock price fell $29.77 per share, or 37.8%, to close at $48.92 per share on December 6, 2021.

