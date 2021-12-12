Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RETA   US75615P1030

REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(RETA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REATA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on Behalf of Reata Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

12/12/2021 | 05:01am EST
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Reata” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RETA) on behalf of Reata stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Reata has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 6, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) released a briefing document regarding Reata’s chronic kidney disease drug candidate, bardoxolone methyl. Therein, the FDA stated that the data submitted by Reata did not “demonstrate that bardoxolone is effective in slowing the loss of kidney function in patients with [Alport syndrome].”

On this news, Reata’s stock price fell $29.77 per share, or 37.8%, to close at $48.92 per share on December 6, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Reata shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -294 M - -
Net cash 2021 664 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,62x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 067 M 1 067 M -
EV / Sales 2021 33,0x
EV / Sales 2022 113x
Nbr of Employees 267
Free-Float 82,4%
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 29,32 $
Average target price 53,67 $
Spread / Average Target 83,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Warren Huff Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Manmeet Singh Soni Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
W. Christian Wigley Chief Scientific Officer, SVP & Founding Scientist
Colin J. Meyer Chief Research & Development Officer, Executive VP
Edmund Doherty Vice President-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-76.28%1 067
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.20.58%88 120
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS38.59%70 002
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.24.61%64 636
BIONTECH SE216.09%62 235
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-11.97%52 900