  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  News
  Summary
RETA ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

05/31/2023 | 05:01am EDT
NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Reata" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RETA) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into Reata and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

On May 10, 2023, Reata issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Among other items, Reata announced its decision to discontinue studies for its kidney disease candidate bardoxolone, which the Company had previously advanced as one of its lead assets in partnership with Blackstone Life Sciences and Kyoma Kirin. On this news, Reata's stock price fell $14.99 per share or 14.23%, to close at $90.38 per share on May 10, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Reata, contact us about a possible lawsuit and potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/reata-class-action-submission-form?wire=4

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reta-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-investigate-reata-pharmaceuticals-inc-for-potential-violations-of-securities-laws-301835326.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong


© PRNewswire 2023
