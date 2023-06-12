RETA ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Reata") (NASDAQ: RETA) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into Reata and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

On May 10, 2023, Reata issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Among other items, Reata announced its decision to discontinue studies for its kidney disease candidate bardoxolone, which the Company had previously advanced as one of its lead assets in partnership with Blackstone Life Sciences and Kyoma Kirin. On this news, Reata's stock price fell $14.99 per share or 14.23%, to close at $90.38 per share on May 10, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Reata, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

