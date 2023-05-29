Advanced search
    RETA   US75615P1030

REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(RETA)
  Report
RETA NEWS: The Klein Law Firm Initiates an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Officers of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

05/29/2023 | 05:01am EDT
NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that it is investigating allegations that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Reata" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RETA) violated federal securities laws.

CURRENT INVESTIGATION DETAILS: On May 10, 2023, Reata issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Among other items, Reata announced its decision to discontinue studies for its kidney disease candidate bardoxolone, which the Company had previously advanced as one of its lead assets in partnership with Blackstone Life Sciences and Kyoma Kirin. On this news, Reata's stock price fell $14.99 per share or 14.23%, to close at $90.38 per share on May 10, 2023.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the potential claims on behalf of RETA investors, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/reata-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?wire=4

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM
J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
J. Klein, Esq.
535 Fifth Avenue
4th Floor
New York City, NY 10017
jk@kleinstocklaw.com
Telephone: (212) 616-4899
www.kleinstocklaw.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reta-news-the-klein-law-firm-initiates-an-investigation-involving-possible-securities-fraud-violations-by-officers-of-reata-pharmaceuticals-inc-301835313.html

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2023
