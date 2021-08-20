Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RETA   US75615P1030

REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(RETA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reata Pharmaceuticals : Amendments to License Agreements (Form 8-K)

08/20/2021 | 04:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Amendments to License Agreements

As of August 17, 2021, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the 'Company') entered into (i) Amendment No. 2 to the Exclusive Patent License Agreement, dated as of July 15, 2004, as amended by the Amendment effective as of April 11, 2007, and as further amended by the Amendment No. 1 ('2004 Amendment No. 1') to the 2004 License Agreement dated as of July 9, 2012 (as so amended, the '2004 License Agreement'), by and among the Board of Regents of The University of Texas System (the 'System'), an agency of the State of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center ('UTMDACC'), a component institution of the System, the Trustees of Dartmouth College ('Dartmouth'), a non-profit educational and research institution existing under the laws of the State of New Hampshire (UTMDACC and Dartmouth being collectively referred to as 'Licensors'), and the Company ('2004 Amendment No. 2') and (ii) Amendment No. 2 to the Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Dartmouth Exclusive License Agreement, effective December 16, 2009, as amended by the Amendment No. 1 to 2009 License Agreement dated as of July 9, 2012 (as so amended, the '2009 License Agreement'), by and between Dartmouth and the Company ('2009 Amendment No. 2').

Pursuant to 2004 Amendment No. 2, the 2004 License Agreement was amended to, among other things, (i) reflect and facilitate an internal restructuring by the Company of certain of its intellectual property rights, (ii) amend the definition of Net Sales, (iii) facilitate the potential monetization by Dartmouth of its rights to royalties under the 2004 License Agreement, (iv) clarify the applicability of certain running royalty payment obligations with respect to certain compounds, and (v) specify the dispute resolution procedure regarding a dispute between the Company and Licensors as to whether the Company is obligated under 2004 Amendment No. 1 to pay Licensors a low single-digit royalty on sales of products containing bardoxolone methyl.

Pursuant to 2009 Amendment No. 2, the 2009 License Agreement was amended to, among other things, (i) reflect and facilitate an internal restructuring by the Company of certain of its intellectual property rights, (ii) amend the definition of Net Sales, (iii) facilitate the potential monetization by Dartmouth of its rights to royalties under the 2009 License Agreement, (iv) clarify that there is no minimum royalty provision, and (v) add provisions regarding the defense of certain patent rights.

Disclaimer

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 20:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
04:24pREATA PHARMACEUTICALS : Amendments to License Agreements (Form 8-K)
PU
04:21pREATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K..
AQ
08/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
08/10AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Orgo, halo, reta,
MT
08/10SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Fade Late, Finish in the Red
MT
08/10SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Nursing Slim Gains
MT
08/09MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Orgo, halo, reta
MT
08/09REATA PHARMACEUTICALS : Pharma Q2 Loss Widens Amid Lower Revenue, Reaffirms Cash..
MT
08/09REATA PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
08/09Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter E..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6,63 M - -
Net income 2021 -305 M - -
Net cash 2021 652 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 716 M 3 716 M -
EV / Sales 2021 462x
EV / Sales 2022 78,0x
Nbr of Employees 267
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 102,11 $
Average target price 226,44 $
Spread / Average Target 122%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Warren Huff Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Manmeet Singh Soni Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
W. Christian Wigley Chief Scientific Officer, SVP & Founding Scientist
Colin J. Meyer Chief Research & Development Officer, Executive VP
Edmund Doherty Vice President-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-17.40%3 716
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.23.02%89 861
BIONTECH SE307.03%80 139
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS35.71%68 164
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.9.56%58 862
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-17.47%50 599