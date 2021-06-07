Log in
    RETA   US75615P1030

REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(RETA)
  Report
Reata Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in The Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

06/07/2021 | 01:30pm EDT
PLANO, Texas, June 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETA) (“Reata,” the “Company,” or “we”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in a virtual Fireside chat and hold 1x1 meetings at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reata is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata’s two most advanced clinical candidates, bardoxolone methyl (“bardoxolone”) and omaveloxolone, target the important transcription factor Nrf2 that promotes the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling.   Bardoxolone and omaveloxolone are investigational drugs, and their safety and efficacy have not been established by any agency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding the success, cost, and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials, our plans to research, develop and commercialize our product candidates, our plans to submit regulatory filings, and our ability to obtain and retain regulatory approval of our product candidates. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “will,” “may,” “aims,” “plans,” “model,” and “expects.” Forward-looking statements are based on Reata’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) the timing, costs, conduct, and outcome of our clinical trials and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, including the timing of the initiation and availability of data from such trials; (ii) the timing and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for our product candidates; (iii) whether regulatory authorities determine that additional trials or data are necessary in order to obtain approval; (iv) the potential market size and the size of the patient populations for our product candidates, if approved for commercial use, and the market opportunities for our product candidates; and (v) other factors set forth in Reata’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the detailed factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
(972) 865-2219
http://reatapharma.com/

Investor Relations & Media:
Manmeet Soni
Andres Lorente
ir@reatapharma.com
media@reatapharma.com
http://reatapharma.com/contact-us/


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5,14 M - -
Net income 2021 -307 M - -
Net cash 2021 659 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 056 M 5 056 M -
EV / Sales 2021 856x
EV / Sales 2022 59,2x
Nbr of Employees 267
Free-Float 82,2%
Technical analysis trends REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 237,00 $
Last Close Price 139,38 $
Spread / Highest target 131%
Spread / Average Target 70,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Warren Huff Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Manmeet Singh Soni Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
W. Christian Wigley Chief Scientific Officer, SVP & Founding Scientist
Colin J. Meyer Chief Research & Development Officer, Executive VP
Edmund Doherty Vice President-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.12.75%5 056
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.74%84 569
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.32.34%67 824
BIONTECH SE186.18%56 344
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-11.17%54 344
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS5.96%53 009