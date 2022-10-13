Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RETA   US75615P1030

REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(RETA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
25.05 USD   +2.58%
04:38pReata Pharmaceuticals Announces that the FDA Does Not Plan to Hold an Advisory Committee Meeting to Discuss the NDA for Omaveloxolone for Friedreich's Ataxia
BU
10/11Citigroup Adjusts Reata Pharmaceuticals' Price Target to $48 From $40, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
09/06Reata Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Citi 17th Annual BioPharma Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Reata Pharmaceuticals Announces that the FDA Does Not Plan to Hold an Advisory Committee Meeting to Discuss the NDA for Omaveloxolone for Friedreich's Ataxia

10/13/2022 | 04:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETA) (“Reata,” the “Company,” “our,” “us,” or “we”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has informed the Company that it does not plan to hold an advisory committee meeting in connection with its review of the Company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for omaveloxolone for the treatment of patients with Friedreich’s ataxia.

“Friedreich’s ataxia is a rare, genetic, debilitating, and degenerative neuromuscular disorder with no approved therapies, and we are committed to our goal of working to secure approval for omaveloxolone for patients living with this severe disease,” said Warren Huff, Reata’s Chief Executive Officer.

About Friedreich's Ataxia

Friedreich’s ataxia is a rare, genetic, life-shortening, debilitating, and degenerative neuromuscular disorder typically caused by a trinucleotide repeat expansion in the first intron of the frataxin gene, which encodes the mitochondrial protein frataxin. Pathogenic repeat expansions can lead to impaired transcription and reduced frataxin expression, which can result in mitochondrial iron overload and poor cellular iron regulation, increased sensitivity to oxidative stress, and impaired mitochondrial ATP production. Patients with Friedreich’s ataxia typically experience symptoms in childhood, including progressive loss of coordination, muscle weakness, and fatigue that commonly results in motor incapacitation with patients requiring a wheelchair in their 20s. Patients with Friedreich’s ataxia may also experience visual impairment, hearing loss, diabetes, and cardiomyopathy. On average, patients with Friedreich’s ataxia die in the mid-thirties. Based on literature and proprietary research, we believe Friedreich’s ataxia affects approximately 5,000 children and adults in the United States and 22,000 individuals globally. There are an estimated 4,000 patients diagnosed with Friedreich’s ataxia in the United States. Currently, there are no approved therapies for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia.

About Omaveloxolone

Omaveloxolone is an investigational, oral, once-daily activator of Nrf2, a transcription factor that induces molecular pathways that promote the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling. The FDA has granted Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations to omaveloxolone for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia. The European Commission has granted Orphan Drug designation in Europe to omaveloxolone for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia. A New Drug Application for omaveloxolone for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Reata

Reata is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata’s two most advanced clinical candidates, omaveloxolone and bardoxolone methyl (“bardoxolone”), target the important transcription factor Nrf2 that promotes the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling. Omaveloxolone and bardoxolone are investigational drugs, and their safety and efficacy have not been established by any agency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials, our plans to research, develop, and commercialize our product candidates, our plans to submit regulatory filings, and our ability to obtain and retain regulatory approval of our product candidates. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “will,” “may,” “aims,” “plans,” “model,” and “expects.” Forward-looking statements are based on Reata’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) the timing, costs, conduct, and outcome of our clinical trials and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, including the timing of the initiation and availability of data from such trials; (ii) the timing and likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for our product candidates; (iii) whether regulatory authorities determine that additional trials or data are necessary in order to obtain approval; (iv) the potential market size and the size of the patient populations for our product candidates, if approved for commercial use, and the market opportunities for our product candidates; and (v) other factors set forth in Reata’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, under the caption “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
04:38pReata Pharmaceuticals Announces that the FDA Does Not Plan to Hold an Advisory Committe..
BU
10/11Citigroup Adjusts Reata Pharmaceuticals' Price Target to $48 From $40, Reiterates Buy R..
MT
09/06Reata Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in the Citi 17th Annual BioPharma Confere..
BU
08/09Baird Lowers Reata Pharmaceuticals' Price Target to $27 From $37, Maintains Market Neut..
MT
08/09Reata Pharmaceuticals Announces Three Month Extension of the Review Period for New Drug..
BU
08/09Reata Pharmaceuticals Announces Three Month Extension of the Review Period for New Drug..
CI
08/09Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $76 From $73, Reiterates..
MT
08/08Reata Shares Down 33%; Reports 2Q and Details of FDA Meeting
DJ
08/08Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Price Target for Reata Pharmaceuticals to $47 From $68, Mainta..
MT
08/08Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Getting Late Boost Back to Positive Grou..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3,18 M - -
Net income 2022 -307 M - -
Net cash 2022 219 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 891 M 891 M -
EV / Sales 2022 212x
EV / Sales 2023 27,4x
Nbr of Employees 348
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 24,42 $
Average target price 51,56 $
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Warren Huff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Manmeet Singh Soni President, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
W. Christian Wigley Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Edmund Doherty Vice President-Medical Affairs
Samina Khan Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-7.39%891
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.15.29%77 836
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS32.12%74 407
BIONTECH SE-46.99%33 209
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-37.93%28 043
GENMAB A/S4.75%23 448