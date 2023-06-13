Reata Pharmaceuticals Appoints Rajiv Patni, M.D., as Executive Vice President, Chief Research & Development Officer

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETA) (“Reata,” the “Company,” “our,” “us,” or “we”), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients with severe diseases, announced the appointment of Rajiv Patni, M.D., as Executive Vice President, and Chief Research & Development Officer. Dr. Patni will report to Warren Huff, Chief Executive Officer, and will be responsible for overseeing the Company’s research and development functions.

“The team and I are excited to welcome Rajiv to Reata. His previous experience and his proven track record will help position the company for future growth,” said Warren Huff, Chief Executive Officer. “His leadership will allow us to continue with the development of omaveloxolone and accelerate the development of our Nrf2 activators in serious neurological and other diseases.”

Dr. Patni brings over 23 years of global product development experience, including 18 clinical programs in the cardiology, diabetology, hepatology, neurology, and benign hematology therapeutic areas. Prior to joining Reata, Dr. Patni was Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at Global Blood Therapeutics from 2020 to 2023. Prior to that time, he was CMO at Portola Pharmaceuticals and Adamas Pharmaceuticals. Early in his career, Dr. Patni worked at Pfizer, Roche, and Actelion, where he held positions of increasing responsibility. His proven track record in fostering successful team efforts at these different companies contributed to the approval of 10 medicines from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency, and other regulatory agencies.

“I am excited to join Reata as it enters an inflection point to become a global, commercial-stage company with an expanding pipeline in both rare and common serious diseases,” said Dr. Patni, who also commented. “I am duly impressed by the resilience and expertise of the Reata team, who have spent up to two decades expanding the knowledge of its foundational Nrf2 activator biology.”

Dr. Patni received his MD degree from the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City, as part of an accelerated BS/MD program. He completed an internal medicine residency and adult cardiology fellowship at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, also in New York City, where he continued as an attending physician before joining industry.

About Reata

Reata is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases with few or no approved therapies. We focus on molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata developed the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved product for Friedreich’s ataxia. In addition, Reata is developing cemdomespib for the treatment of patients with diabetic neuropathic pain and Nrf2 activators for neurological diseases. Cemdomespib is an investigational drug, and its safety and efficacy has not been established by any regulatory agency. For more information visit www.reatapharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, our plans and objectives for the commercialization of SKYCLARYS and the timing thereof, our expectations regarding the size of the patient population for SKYCLARYS, and our plans to research, develop, and commercialize our other product candidates. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “will,” “may,” “aims,” “plans,” “model,” and “expects.” Forward-looking statements are based on Reata’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) the potential market size and the size of the patient population for SKYCLARYS and the market opportunities for SKYCLARYS; (ii) our ability to successfully build our commercial infrastructure to manufacture, market and sell SKYCLARYS, including the successful development and implementation of our sales and marketing campaigns for SKYCLARYS; (iii) the ability of our third-party suppliers and contract manufacturers to manufacture SKYCLARYS at the required quality and quantities and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; and (iv) other factors set forth in Reata’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, under the caption “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

