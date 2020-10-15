Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    RETA

REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(RETA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Presentation of KIDNEYCODE Program at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 06:46am EDT

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Reata” or “the Company” or “we”) announced today the upcoming presentation of KIDNEYCODE: A Genetic Testing Program for Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease, as an e-poster to be presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined. This e-poster will be presented on Thursday, October 22, 10:00 a.m. EDT. Details and a link to access the presentation are as follows:

ePoster Session
Session Title: Genetic Diseases of the Kidneys: Non-Cystic - 1
Session Release Date, Time: Thursday, October 22, 10:00 a.m. EDT
ePoster #: PO1612
Access link: https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/2020/posters-access.aspx

“Reata is proud to present important data from its KIDNEYCODE program at this year’s ASN Kidney Week Reimagined,” said Seemi Khan, MD, MPH, Reata’s Chief Medical Officer. “Today, with more than 1,000 KIDNEYCODE tests administered across the U.S., the value of genetic testing to nephrologists, patients, and families is clear and compelling. We look forward to this opportunity to shed light on that value at this prestigious forum.”

About Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reata is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata’s two most advanced clinical candidates, bardoxolone methyl (“bardoxolone”) and omaveloxolone, target the important transcription factor Nrf2 that promotes the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling. Bardoxolone and omaveloxolone are investigational drugs, and their safety and efficacy have not been established by any agency.

Contact:
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
(972) 865-2219
http://reatapharma.com

Investors:
Vinny Jindal
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
(469) 374-8721
ir@reatapharma.com
http://reatapharma.com/contact-us/

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
06:46aREATA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Presentation of KIDNEYCODE Program at the Amer..
AQ
06:46aReata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Presentation of KIDNEYCODE Program at t..
GL
10/02CNS PHARMACEUTICALS : Achieves Critical Manufacturing Milestone
AQ
09/03Reata Announces the Presentation of the Pivotal MOXIe Part 2 Study of Omavelo..
GL
08/27REATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/14Investigation of Reata Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC
BU
08/10Foot Locker, MGM rise; Reata, Kodak fall
AQ
08/10REATA PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
08/10REATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
08/10Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results a..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6,97 M - -
Net income 2020 -265 M - -
Net cash 2020 411 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 720 M 3 720 M -
EV / Sales 2020 475x
EV / Sales 2021 216x
Nbr of Employees 220
Free-Float 80,6%
Chart REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 236,25 $
Last Close Price 110,71 $
Spread / Highest target 212%
Spread / Average Target 113%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Warren Huff Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Manmeet Singh Soni Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Colin J. Meyer EVP, Chief Research & Development Officer
Robert A. Reed Chief Technical Officer & Senior VP-CMC
Edmund Doherty Vice President-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-45.84%3 720
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-1.43%80 301
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS23.98%70 706
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS60.01%63 225
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.65.65%39 000
BEIGENE, LTD.83.36%27 544
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group