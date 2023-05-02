Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and to Provide an Update on Operational Progress and Clinical Development Programs on May 10, 2023

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETA) (“Reata,” the “Company,” “our,” “us,” or “we”), a global, biopharmaceutical, company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for patients with severe diseases, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, and provide an update on the Company’s business operations and clinical development programs on May 10, 2023, before the U.S. financial markets open.

Conference Call Information

Reata’s management will host a conference call on May 10, 2023, at 8:30 am ET. The conference call will be accessible by dialing (833) 470-1428 (toll-free domestic) or (929) 526-1599 (international) using access code 283635. The webcast link is https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/647566363.

First quarter 2023 financial results to be discussed during the call will be included in an earnings press release that will be available on the company’s website shortly before the call at https://www.reatapharma.com/investors/ and will be available for at least 12 months. The audio recording and webcast of the conference call will be accessible for at least 90 days after the event at https://www.reatapharma.com/investors/.

About Reata

Reata is a global, biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata’s first product, SKYCLARYS™ (omaveloxolone) has been approved by the FDA and is under review in Europe by the EMA. In addition, Reata is developing bardoxolone methyl (“bardoxolone”) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease and cemdomespib for the treatment of patients with diabetic neuropathic pain.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, our plans and objectives for the commercialization of SKYCLARYS and the timing thereof, our expectations regarding the size of the patient population for SKYCLARYS, and our plans to research, develop, and commercialize our other product candidates. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “will,” “may,” “aims,” “plans,” “model,” and “expects.” Forward-looking statements are based on Reata’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) the potential market size and the size of the patient population for SKYCLARYS and the market opportunities for SKYCLARYS; (ii) our ability to successfully build our commercial infrastructure to manufacture, market and sell SKYCLARYS, including the successful development and implementation of our sales and marketing campaigns for SKYCLARYS; (iii) the ability of our third-party suppliers and contract manufacturers to manufacture SKYCLARYS at the required quality and quantities and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations; and (iv) other factors set forth in Reata’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, under the caption “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230502006223/en/