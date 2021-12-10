The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation on behalf of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Reata” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RETA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 9, 2020, Reata announced that its Phase 3 CARDINAL study of bardoxolone in patients with chronic kidney disease by Alport syndrome “met its primary and key secondary endpoints at the end of Year 2.” Due to these results and “a recently completed pre-NDA meeting with the [FDA],” the Company planned to submit its NDA in the first quarter of 2021.

Then, on December 6, 2021, the FDA released briefing documents in advance of an Advisory Committee meeting for the Company’s NDA for bardoxolone, stating that in 2020 the FDA had “voiced concerns about the interpretability of the eGFR findings given the available information on the time course for resolution of bardoxolone’s pharmacodynamic effect, as well as the amount of missing data in the bardoxolone arm.” The agency also questioned whether the Phase 3 study was adequately designed to assess the effectiveness of bardoxolone.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $29.77, or 38%, to close at $48.92 per share on December 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on December 8, 2021, the FDA’s Advisory Committee unanimously decided that bardoxolone was not effective.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $25.31, or 46%, to close at $29.11 per share on December 9, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

