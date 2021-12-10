Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RETA   US75615P1030

REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(RETA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) on Behalf of Investors

12/10/2021 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation on behalf of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Reata” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RETA) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On November 9, 2020, Reata announced that its Phase 3 CARDINAL study of bardoxolone in patients with chronic kidney disease by Alport syndrome “met its primary and key secondary endpoints at the end of Year 2.” Due to these results and “a recently completed pre-NDA meeting with the [FDA],” the Company planned to submit its NDA in the first quarter of 2021.

Then, on December 6, 2021, the FDA released briefing documents in advance of an Advisory Committee meeting for the Company’s NDA for bardoxolone, stating that in 2020 the FDA had “voiced concerns about the interpretability of the eGFR findings given the available information on the time course for resolution of bardoxolone’s pharmacodynamic effect, as well as the amount of missing data in the bardoxolone arm.” The agency also questioned whether the Phase 3 study was adequately designed to assess the effectiveness of bardoxolone.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $29.77, or 38%, to close at $48.92 per share on December 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on December 8, 2021, the FDA’s Advisory Committee unanimously decided that bardoxolone was not effective.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $25.31, or 46%, to close at $29.11 per share on December 9, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Reata securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
11:01aThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Its Investigation of Reata Pharmaceuticals, ..
BU
12/09Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Continues Its Investi..
BU
12/09INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Reata Pharm..
BU
12/09Health Care Rise Thursday as Investors Seek Havens
MT
12/09Health Care Stocks Scratching Out Modest Thursday Gains
MT
12/09Reata Pharmaceuticals Shares Tumble After FDA Rejects Bardoxolone
MT
12/09FDA Advisory Panel Deals Heavy Blow to Reata's Bardoxolone Hopes -- Analysis
DJ
12/09Cantor Fitzgerald Adjusts Price Target on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $68 From $112, Maint..
MT
12/09Ladenburg Thalmann Adjusts Price Target on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $75 From $175, Main..
MT
12/09Jefferies Adjusts Price Target on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $68 From $227, Maintains Buy..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -294 M - -
Net cash 2021 664 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 059 M 1 059 M -
EV / Sales 2021 32,4x
EV / Sales 2022 106x
Nbr of Employees 267
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 29,11 $
Average target price 53,67 $
Spread / Average Target 84,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Warren Huff Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Manmeet Singh Soni Executive VP, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
W. Christian Wigley Chief Scientific Officer, SVP & Founding Scientist
Colin J. Meyer Chief Research & Development Officer, Executive VP
Edmund Doherty Vice President-Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-76.45%1 059
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.20.67%88 183
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS37.80%69 605
BIONTECH SE248.64%68 643
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.24.26%65 487
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-11.82%52 989