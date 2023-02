Feb 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug Skyclarys for the treatment of a rare genetic disorder that causes progressive damage to the nervous system.

Reata estimates the disorder, called Friedreich's ataxia, affects about 5,000 patients in the United States. (Reporting by Raghav Mahobe, Mariam E Sunny and Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)