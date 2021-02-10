Log in
REAVES UTILITY INCOME FUND

(UTG)
Reaves Utility Income Fund : Announces Tax Information

02/10/2021 | 06:38pm GMT
Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSE Amex: UTG)

1290 Broadway, Suite 1000

Denver, CO 80203 1-800-644-5571

REAVES UTILITY INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES 2020 TAX INFORMATION

Denver, Colorado-The Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSE Amex: UTG) today announced the final tax status for its 2020 distributions as follows:

Amount

Record Date

Payable Date

per Share

Qualified

Qualified

2/14/2020

2/28/2020

$0.18

18.73%

--

3/20/2020

3/31/2020

$0.18

18.73%

--

4/20/2020

4/30/2020

$0.18

18.73%

--

5/19/2020

5/29/2020

$0.18

18.73%

--

6/19/2020

6/30/2020

$0.18

18.73%

--

7/24/2020

7/31/2020

$0.18

18.73%

--

8/21/2020

8/31/2020

$0.18

18.73%

--

9/18/2020

9/30/2020

$0.18

18.73%

--

10/20/2020

10/30/2020

$0.18

18.73%

--

11/17/2020

11/30/2020

$0.18

100%

--

12/18/2020

12/31/2020

$0.18

100%

--

12/31/2020

1/15/2021

$0.18

100%

--

Total Ordinary Dividends

Non-

Long-Term

Return of

Capital Gains

Capital

81.27%

--

81.27%

--

81.27%

--

81.27%

--

81.27%

--

81.27%

--

81.27%

--

81.27%

--

81.27%

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

In addition, 76.25% of the dividends paid qualify for the corporate dividends received deduction.

The tax designations of the distributions were previously reported to shareholders on a tentative book basis. The final tax designations are based upon tax reporting requirements and should be used by shareholders for tax return preparation.

This notice is provided to you for informational purposes only, and should not be considered tax advice. Please consult your tax advisor for further assistance.

The Reaves Utility Income Fund

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide a high level of income and total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged distributions and capital appreciation. There were approximately $2.2 billion of total assets under management and 55.2 million common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020.

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain an annual report or semi-annual report which contains this and other information visitwww.utilityincomefund.comor call 1-800-644-5571. Read them carefully before investing.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc., FINRA Member Firm.

REA000481 12/31/2021

Disclaimer

Reaves Utility Income Fund published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 18:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
