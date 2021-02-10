Reaves Utility Income Fund : Announces Tax Information

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSE Amex: UTG)

REAVES UTILITY INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES 2020 TAX INFORMATION

Denver, Colorado-The Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSE Amex: UTG) today announced the final tax status for its 2020 distributions as follows:

Amount Record Date Payable Date per Share Qualified Qualified 2/14/2020 2/28/2020 $0.18 18.73% -- 3/20/2020 3/31/2020 $0.18 18.73% -- 4/20/2020 4/30/2020 $0.18 18.73% -- 5/19/2020 5/29/2020 $0.18 18.73% -- 6/19/2020 6/30/2020 $0.18 18.73% -- 7/24/2020 7/31/2020 $0.18 18.73% -- 8/21/2020 8/31/2020 $0.18 18.73% -- 9/18/2020 9/30/2020 $0.18 18.73% -- 10/20/2020 10/30/2020 $0.18 18.73% -- 11/17/2020 11/30/2020 $0.18 100% -- 12/18/2020 12/31/2020 $0.18 100% -- 12/31/2020 1/15/2021 $0.18 100% --

Total Ordinary Dividends Non- Long-Term Return of Capital Gains Capital 81.27% -- 81.27% -- 81.27% -- 81.27% -- 81.27% -- 81.27% -- 81.27% -- 81.27% -- 81.27% -- -- -- -- -- -- --

In addition, 76.25% of the dividends paid qualify for the corporate dividends received deduction.

The tax designations of the distributions were previously reported to shareholders on a tentative book basis. The final tax designations are based upon tax reporting requirements and should be used by shareholders for tax return preparation.

This notice is provided to you for informational purposes only, and should not be considered tax advice. Please consult your tax advisor for further assistance.

The Reaves Utility Income Fund

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide a high level of income and total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged distributions and capital appreciation. There were approximately $2.2 billion of total assets under management and 55.2 million common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020.

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

