  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Rebosis Property Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REB   ZAE000201687

REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND LIMITED

(REB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-12
0.1600 ZAR    0.00%
04:24aREBOSIS PROPERTY FUND : B-BBEE annual compliance certificate
PU
06/29REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND : Termination of disposal of property portfolio
PU
06/29Vunani Capital Partners Ltd. cancelled the acquisition of Commercial office portfolio from Rebosis Property Fund Limited.
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rebosis Property Fund : B-BBEE annual compliance certificate

07/14/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Financials
Sales 2021 1 667 M - -
Net income 2021 -291 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 411 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 156 M 9,21 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,87x
EV / Sales 2021 5,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rebosis Property Fund Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,16
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Otis Tshabalala Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Asathi Magwentshu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kameel Keshav Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Lloyd Crossland Pengilly Independent Non-Executive Director
Mervyn Burton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND LIMITED-42.86%9
EQUINIX, INC.-26.00%57 184
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-4.94%41 727
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-29.69%35 399
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-35.77%23 374
W. P. CAREY INC.0.15%15 869