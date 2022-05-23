Rebosis Property Fund : Interim results release date and webcast presentation

REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2010/003468/06)
JSE share codes:
REA ISIN: ZAE000240552
REB ISIN: ZAE000201687 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE) ("Rebosis" or the "Company")
Interim results release date and webcast presentation
Rebosis, a JSE listed REIT that owns a high-quality diversified portfolio across commercial and retail assets, will release its unaudited interim financial results for the six-month period ended 28 February 2022 (the "interim results") on Friday, 27 May 2022.
Management will host a briefing on the interim results via webcast on the same day, starting at 10:00 (South African time). A virtual question and answer session will follow the presentation.
The webcast can be accessed via the link below:
https://www.corpcam.com/Rebosis27052022
A copy of the interim results and presentation will be made available on the Company's website:
http://www.rebosis.co.za/investor-relations-category/results- presentations/
Johannesburg
23 May 2022
Sponsor:
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited
Investor Relations: Morne Reinders morne@articulatepartners.com
Disclaimer
Rebosis Property Fund Limited published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 14:15:06 UTC.