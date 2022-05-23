Rebosis Property Fund : Interim results release date and webcast presentation

REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2010/003468/06)

JSE share codes:

REA ISIN: ZAE000240552

REB ISIN: ZAE000201687 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE) ("Rebosis" or the "Company")

Interim results release date and webcast presentation

Rebosis, a JSE listed REIT that owns a high-quality diversified portfolio across commercial and retail assets, will release its unaudited interim financial results for the six-month period ended 28 February 2022 (the "interim results") on Friday, 27 May 2022.

Management will host a briefing on the interim results via webcast on the same day, starting at 10:00 (South African time). A virtual question and answer session will follow the presentation.

The webcast can be accessed via the link below:

https://www.corpcam.com/Rebosis27052022

A copy of the interim results and presentation will be made available on the Company's website:

http://www.rebosis.co.za/investor-relations-category/results- presentations/

Johannesburg

23 May 2022

Sponsor:

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, a division of Nedbank Limited

Investor Relations: Morne Reinders morne@articulatepartners.com