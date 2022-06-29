Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Rebosis Property Fund Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REB   ZAE000201687

REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND LIMITED

(REB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-27
0.1900 ZAR   +5.56%
10:39aREBOSIS PROPERTY FUND : Termination of disposal of property portfolio
PU
06/03REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND : Changes to composition of board committees
PU
06/02REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rebosis Property Fund : Termination of disposal of property portfolio

06/29/2022 | 10:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number 2010/003468/06)

JSE share code: REA ISIN: ZAE000240552

JSE share code: REB ISIN: ZAE000201687 (Approved as a REIT by the JSE)

("Rebosis" or the "Company" or the "Rebosis Group")

TERMINATION OF DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

Shareholders are referred to the announcement released on SENS on 25 March 2022 (the "25 March 2022 Announcement"), wherein the Company advised that it, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary Ascension Properties Limited (collectively the "Rebosis Group"), had concluded agreements ("Transaction Agreements") with Ulricraft Proprietary Limited (the "Purchaser"), in terms of which the Purchaser will acquire from the Rebosis Group the portfolio of rental enterprises (and accompanying immovable properties) ("Rental Enterprises") ("Sale Portfolio") as described in the 25 March Announcement, as a going concern, for an aggregate cash consideration of R3 354 852 709 (the "Revised Purchase Consideration") at a blended yield of 9.4% (the "Transaction").

Shareholders are also referred to the announcement released on 11 May 2022 wherein the Company advised that the JSE had granted Rebosis a further extension in respect of the date of issue of the circular (the "Circular") detailing the Transaction.

The reason for the postponement was to extend the condition precedent requiring the Purchaser to obtain finance in respect of the Transaction before the termination of the period prescribed in the Transaction Agreements ("Initial Funding Period") (the "Condition Precedent") from 22 April 2022, to 22 June 2022.

The management and Board of Directors of Rebosis (the "Board") hereby advise shareholders that after due consideration, it has, together with the Purchaser, decided to terminate the Transaction as a result of the Condition Precedent not being met within the required period.

Kameel Keshav, Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Rebosis, commented:

"We believe that the termination of the transaction is in the best interest of our shareholders. The management and board of Rebosis have been working on various short and medium-termturn-around strategies for the Group, in parallel with the disposal transaction.

"We are currently engaging with stakeholders on refinancing and restructuring initiatives that will strengthen the Group's balance sheet, address the REIT status concern and ultimately unlock value in the business.

"In this regard, the newly constituted board and management are considering all options available to the Group and will communicate a definitive structure and strategy on or about 31 July this year."

29 June 2022

Transaction sponsor

Disclaimer

Rebosis Property Fund Limited published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 14:38:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND LIMITED
10:39aREBOSIS PROPERTY FUND : Termination of disposal of property portfolio
PU
06/03REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND : Changes to composition of board committees
PU
06/02REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
05/31REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND : Change to the board
PU
05/31Rebosis Property Fund Limited Announces Resignation of Ms. Nomfundo Qangule as an Indep..
CI
05/27REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND : Changes to board of directors
PU
05/27REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND : Unaudited results For the 6 months ended 28 February 2022
PU
05/27TRANSCRIPT : Rebosis Property Fund Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, May 27, 2022
CI
05/27Rebosis Property Fund Limited Announces Changes to Board of Directors
CI
05/25REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND : Further announcement regarding annual general meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 667 M 104 M 104 M
Net income 2021 -291 M -18,2 M -18,2 M
Net Debt 2021 9 411 M 587 M 587 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 210 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,87x
EV / Sales 2021 5,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Rebosis Property Fund Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,19 ZAR
Average target price 2,70 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 1 321%
Managers and Directors
Otis Tshabalala Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Asathi Magwentshu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kameel Keshav Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Lloyd Crossland Pengilly Independent Non-Executive Director
Mervyn Burton Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REBOSIS PROPERTY FUND LIMITED-32.14%13
EQUINIX, INC.-20.90%60 903
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-3.44%41 588
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-22.40%38 306
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-34.67%23 585
W. P. CAREY INC.4.96%16 611