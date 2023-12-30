REC Limited announced that the Promotion of Shri Saurabh Rastogi as Executive Director of the Company. Promotion of Shri Dharmendra Nagpal as Executive Director of the Company. Promotion of Shri Ajay Mathur as Executive Director of the Company.

Date of Appointment is December 29, 2023. Saurabh Rastogi is prior to his promotion, he was Chief General Manager (Engineering) in the Company. He is B.Tech.

(Mechanical). Dharmendra Nagpal is Prior to his promotion, he was Chief General Manager (Engineering) in the Company. He is B.E. (Electrical) and also holds degree in MBA (Finance).

Ajay Mathur is Prior to his promotion, he was Chief General Manager (Finance & Accounts) in the Company. He is CWA and also holds degree in MBA (Finance).