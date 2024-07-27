REC Limited announced that at its Board Meeting held on July 27, 2024, approved the Declaration of interim dividend @3.50 per equity share of INR 10 each for the financial year 2024-25. Further the record date for the said interim dividend is August 9, 2024 and the said interim dividend shall be paid dispatched on or before August 23,2024 to those shareholders, whose names appear (a) as beneficial owners in the statement(s) furnished by the depository(ies) as on the close of business hours on August 9,2024 in respect of shares held in electronic form; and (b) as members in the register of members on August 9, 2024 in respect of physical shares.
