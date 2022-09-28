REC Silicon - Appoints new CEO

Oslo, 28 September 2022: The Board of Directors of REC Silicon ASA announces that Mr. William Kurtis Levens will succeed James A. May II as the new Chief Executive Offer of the REC Silicon group.

Mr. Levens, a Senior Vice President and General Manager of Electronic Grade Polysilicon and Silicon Gases, is the longest-standing executive at REC Silicon with more than 15 years of senior management experience, including a decade of strategic gas line management, sales, marketing, and key commercial planning in both Polysilicon and Silicon gas businesses. Prior to that, Mr. Levens has held various managerial positions within the industrial gas industry. His insights include Commercial, Operations, Maintenance, Project development and General Management in the Electronic materials-gases. Mr. Levens holds a Bachelor of Science degree from United States Military Academy at West Point.

Koo Yung Lee, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “The Board is grateful for the time and efforts made by James in the period as interim CEO, and in other leadership positions prior to that. We wish James all the best with his new endeavors. We are also delighted to promote Mr. Levens as the CEO of REC Silicon. Mr. Levens has been part of the leadership team since 2005 and brings a wealth of experience in the field of Polysilicon and Silicon Gases. He has demonstrated his ability to building successful organization and businesses.”

Mr. May II was appointed interim CEO in November 2021. The CEO succession will take effect from 28 September 2022.

