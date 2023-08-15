  1. Markets
Security RECS

REC SILICON ASA

Equities RECS NO0010112675

Real-time Oslo Bors - 10:26:14 2023-08-15 am EDT Intraday chart for REC Silicon ASA 5-day change 1st Jan Change
16.37 NOK +2.09% -0.97% +17.05%
Jul. 21 REC Silicon Secures $100 Million Term Loan from KEB Hana Bank MT
REC SILICON : Breakeven becomes more likely

Today at 02:06 pm

REC Silicon Secures $100 Million Term Loan from KEB Hana Bank MT
REC Silicon ASA Announces USD 30 Million Facility Loan Financing CI
REC Silicon Subsidiary Expects to Gross RMB1 Billion from JV Stake Sale MT
REC SILICON : Leaving China Alphavalue
REC SILICON : High cash outflow Alphavalue
REC Silicon ASA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Transcript : REC Silicon ASA, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023 CI
REC Silicon Obtains Financing to Retire $110 Million Senior Secured Bond; Shares Up 10% MT
REC Silicon ASA Announces Corporate Debt Financing of $110 Million from KEB Hana Bank CI
REC SILICON : Recovery still needs time Alphavalue
REC SILICON : Destocking in the broader semi market left scratch marks Alphavalue
REC Silicon ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 CI
Transcript : REC Silicon ASA, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023 CI
REC Silicon's Polysilicon Site's Operation Resumption Progressing As Planned MT
Korea's Hanwha Qcells to invest $2.5 billion in U.S. solar supply chain RE
REC Silicon Reports Ransomware Attack MT
First Solar picks Alabama for new solar factory RE
REC SILICON : Remaining in a challenged position Alphavalue
REC Silicon ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 CI
Transcript : REC Silicon ASA, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 16, 2022 CI
Transcript : REC Silicon ASA - Shareholder/Analyst Call CI

Company Profile

REC Silicon ASA specializes in the development and marketing of silicon products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - polysilicon and silicon gas for the semiconductor industry (99.7%); - polysilicon for the photovoltaic industry (0.2%); - other (0.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: China (27.1%), the United States (14.8%), Taiwan (14.4%), Korea (14.1%), Singapore (12.5%), Denmark (7.6%), Japan (5.7%), Belgium (0.9%), France (0.6%), Czech Republic (0.5%) and other (1.8%).
Sector
Commodity Chemicals
Calendar
01:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Ratings for REC Silicon ASA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
16.04NOK
Average target price
30.00NOK
Spread / Average Target
+87.09%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

