REC SILICON : Breakeven becomes more likely

REC Silicon ASA specializes in the development and marketing of silicon products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - polysilicon and silicon gas for the semiconductor industry (99.7%); - polysilicon for the photovoltaic industry (0.2%); - other (0.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: China (27.1%), the United States (14.8%), Taiwan (14.4%), Korea (14.1%), Singapore (12.5%), Denmark (7.6%), Japan (5.7%), Belgium (0.9%), France (0.6%), Czech Republic (0.5%) and other (1.8%).

Sector Commodity Chemicals